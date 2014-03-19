Daily flights arrive into Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) near Belize City. Large hubs like Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Miami offer the most convenient routes on American, Delta, and United. Delta recently launched the first West Coast service to Belize from Los Angeles, while United Airlines launched East Coast service from Newark. Many mainland resorts can arrange for airport shuttle service (for a fee) to pick up guests. From outside the United States, look for inbound flights from San Salvador through Taca Airlines. Belize’s national airline, Tropic Air, has convenient flights from Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras. Land arrivals from Guatemala and water and land arrivals from Mexico are cheaper options, especially with budget travelers exploring Central America. Belize charges a departure tax, but flights booked through major U.S. carriers have the fees included. Currently, the fee for non-residents departing Belize is about US$35 per person.

Buses, water taxis, and even intra-state flights traverse Belize. There are two airports in Belize City—International (BZE) and Municipal Belize City (TZA)—approximately a 20-minute drive apart. Tropic Air and Maya Island Air offer flights to the most-visited destinations, including the Cayes. There are rental car agencies at the airports, and scheduled bus service runs on the mainland between larger villages. The water taxi dock is closer to Municipal, and a ride will cost you up to $40.