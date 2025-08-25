With the days still long and warm, it seems impossible that leaves across the country will soon be changing. But if you’re a foliage fanatic, fall is your moment, when the glowing gold of aspens and hickories, the burnt orange of sumac, and the vermilion and plum of oaks and maples come on display. Numerous national parks, state parks, and scenic drives around the country offer myriad opportunities for leaf-peeping, whether you’re after a postcard-perfect New England town or you prefer your foliage paired with a side of California pinot. Here are 18 of the most appealing places in the United States to see fall colors.

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to late October, depending on elevation

In the high mountains around Swift Run Gap and Lewis Mountain, Virginia creeper turns wine red and maples begin to flame toward mid- or late September.

The best—and most popular—driving route for leaf viewing is along Skyline Drive, which has no fewer than 75 scenic overlooks along its 105 miles. Bacon Hollow and Stony Man Overlook are among the best spots from which to take in the buttery yellow hickories, chili pepper–red oaks, and maples in every shade.

Where to stay

While Shenandoah is doable as a day trip from the Washington, D.C. area (the park is about 90 minutes away), consider staying the night at Oakhurst Inn, a 36-room property at the University of Virginia. The hotel, formerly four craftsman-style homes from 1913, now has a pool, barrel sauna and outdoor firepit, and a library. It’s located in Charlottesville, 30 minutes east of Skyline Drive.

Grand Marais on the shore of Lake Superior is a gorgeous stop on a fall foliage road trip. Photo by Eva Breitinger/Shutterstock

Grand Marais, Minnesota

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to early October

The crown jewel of Lake Superior’s North Shore, this small town is the ultimate fall cornucopia—overflowing with delicious things to eat, see, buy, and do. The lung-busting hike to Devil’s Kettle Falls at Judge C.R. Magney State Park will take you the better part of a morning, but the payoff is a mysterious “waterfall to nowhere.” You’ll have to see it to know what we mean.

Grand Marais, a 45-minute drive from Ontario, Canada, is a part of U.S. Highway 61, an approximately 1,400-mile road connecting New Orleans, Louisiana, to Wyoming, Minnesota. Embark on this cross-country trip and you’ll see incredible foliage along the Mississippi River. And put on some Bob Dylan (preferably his album Highway 61 Revisited) for the ultimate playlist.



Where to stay

Book now: East Bay Suites

Right in the center of town, directly next to World’s Best Doughnuts (which should be your first and last stop) is the lakeside East Bay Suites. The dog-friendly hotel has 29 suites, studios up to three bedrooms. Top amenities include complimentary s’mores and bike and telescope rentals.

Sequoia National Park isn’t all evergreen; in the autumn months, the park’s dogwoods turn orange and crimson. Photo by Sara Edwards/Shutterstock

Sequoia National Park, California

When to see peak fall foliage: October

Underneath the canopy of towering sequoias of Sequoia National Park, bright yellow fallen fern fronds blanket the forest floor. This approximately 320-square-mile park is one of the best national parks for catching fall foliage, in part because its namesake evergreens don’t change color, providing a contrast to the blue oaks and dogwoods as they turn garnet and amber. Visit the uncrowded southern Mineral King Valley to witness warm hues of aspen, cottonwood, and thimbleberry, which frame the basin of the glacial valley. —Melanie Haiken



Where to stay

Book now: Silver City Mountain Resort

An hour and 15 minutes’ drive from the park is the delightfully old-school Silver City Mountain Resort. It’s a peaceful retreat with 16 cabins among the sequoias and an on-site restaurant that works with independent California farms, roasteries, breweries, and wineries; it also serves a killer slice of pie.

Glacier National Park is known for a particular deciduous pine that turns bright yellow in fall. Photo by Jacob W. Frank for Glacier NPS/Flickr

Glacier National Park, Montana

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to mid-October

Glacier National Park was among the 10 most visited national parks in 2024, but things calm down a bit in autumn. Come between mid-September and mid-October and the park is awash with color; the western larch in particular gets a lot of admirers as its needles turn yellow before falling off (which rarely happens to coniferous trees).

For the best views, Highway 2 (particularly the southwest side of the park) and Lake McDonald are a couple of places for fall foliage action. You can even admire them from the Flathead River, which flows through the park, on a rafting trip. —MH



Where to stay

Book a stay inside the park with a room at the alpine-lodge-style Lake McDonald Lodge & Cabins. Built in 1913, the 82 guestrooms across several chalet-style buildings occupy the scenic shore of the largest lake in Glacier National Park—and the views of it are stunning.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park includes almost 50,000 acres. Photo by Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Michigan

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to early October

Tahquamenon Falls State Park, on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is best known for its Upper Falls. One of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi, it’s more than 200 feet wide and has a drop of over 50 feet. Downstream are the Lower Falls, which consists of five smaller waterfalls pooling around an island. Although this is a popular summer spot for hikers who traverse more than 35 miles of trails, the park is resplendent in fall. Across its 46,000 acres, trees in practically all shades of yellow, orange, and red frame the dramatic vistas.



Where to stay

Less than a 20-minute drive from Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Paradise Lakefront Lodge is on Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay. Book a lake view room to enjoy sunsets from your balcony. The room rate includes a continental breakfast and access to an indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna.

Denali National Park, Alaska

When to see peak fall foliage: Late August to early September

Early fall is a quieter time to explore Denali National Park, home to its namesake mountain, North America’s highest peak. By September, aspen and balsam poplar trees at the entrance are a brilliant yellow, and scrub vegetation (also known as the taiga) turns rust colored, making for an impressive vista. To take in the foliage around Alaska without lifting a finger, book a ride on Alaska Railroad‘s Denali Star, one of country’s most beautiful fall foliage train rides.

Where to stay

Book now: Camp Denali

One of Afar’s 10 best hotels in Alaska, this hotel in Kantishna, an old mining settlement 90 miles into the park, offers a close-to-the-land experience. In the 19 cabins here, propane lamps provide light, a wooden stove gives off heat, drinking water comes from an outdoor spigot, and a short path leads to an outhouse. All cabins have views of Denali itself. Guests can participate in guided hikes during which sightings of grizzly bears, moose, caribou, and wolves are not uncommon.

Head to Franconia Notch State Park in New Hampshire to hike the White Mountains. Photo by haveseen/Shutterstock

Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to mid-October

White Mountain National Forest packs plenty of outdoor attractions packed into its 800,000 acres, includingEcho Lake at the northern end of the park; a two-mile, waterfall-dotted walk through Flume Gorge at the southern end; and a hike along the Appalachian Trail in between. Conveniently, the park is a short jaunt north off the epic Kancamagus Highway, a scenic byway that curves 56 miles through dense foliage.



Where to stay

Lafayette Place Campground, which has fire rings, picnic areas, and restooms, is the most central camping site for the park. If you prefer a freshly made bed, check into one of 14 accommodations at B&B Sugar Hill Inn just outside of Franconia. After a day of hiking in the White Mountains, cozy up around the fireplace in your room.

Related: 9 Beautiful Road Trips for Exploring New England

Smugglers’ Notch State Park is located near Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak. Photo by Jessica Mae Gonzaga/Shutterstock

Smugglers’ Notch State Park, Vermont

When to see peak fall foliage: September to mid-October

Is there any state more autumnal than Vermont? (New Hampshire would like a word.) One of four state parks located within Mount Mansfield State Forest, Smugglers’ Notch State Park is named for the narrow pass in the Green Mountains where Vermonters used to smuggle goods from Canada in the 1800s. During autumn, those mountains turn into a showcase of red, gold, and orange. The park is a must-stop on any Vermont fall road trip and is only 10 minutes drive from the almost impossibly quaint town of Stowe, which calls itself “Fall’s Color Capital.”

Where to stay

Book now: Field Guide Lodge

Decor touches like aspen tree wallpaper, deer motifs, and indoor fireplaces give 30-room Field Guide Lodge in Stowe a cozy, escape-to-the-woods atmosphere. And if you’re not ready to go indoors, warm up in the hot tub or mingle with other guests over a pint of Vermont craft beer around the outdoor firepit.

Manchester is one of the best places to see Vermont’s maple trees change colors. Photo by Steven Noroian/Shutterstock

Manchester, Vermont

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to mid-October

Hugged by southern Vermont’s Taconic and Green mountains, Manchester is the picture of fall splendor. Whether you’re cruising around by bike or car, be sure to stop at some famous covered bridges such as the 117-foot Chiselville Bridge, spanning Roaring Branch brook in Sunderland, and the oft-painted 80-foot Bridge at the Green in West Arlington.



Where to stay

Book a stay at the 21-room, family-run Inn at Manchester, a picture-perfect B&B on four peaceful, grassy acres, with views of the nearby forests. Just down the road is the 88-room Kimpton Taconic Hotel, in a clapboard-style building modeled after those found across New England.

Enjoy the foliage up close while on the Cascades Trail in North Adams. Photo by haveseen/Shutterstock

North Adams, Massachusetts

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to mid-October

Nestled in the Berkshires near the Vermont state line, this charming small town is best known for MASS MoCA, a 19th-century factory mill complex turned contemporary art museum. In fall, though, North Adams is an ideal place to see vibrant colors in nature, too. Head to nearby Mount Greylock for hiking trails that lead to the highest point in Massachusetts. The summit, which you can also reach by car, features a 12,500-acre preserve.

For a fall foliage activity, take the Cascades Trail—it’s a 2.1-mile fairly gentle walk close to North Adams’ charming little downtown, with the payoff of a waterfall.



Where to stay

Book now: Tourists

A contemporary, rustic-minimalist motel, Tourists owners include John Stirratt, bassist for Chicago alt-rock group Wilco. Its 46 rooms have big picture windows that look onto copses of color-changing trees and cabin vibes from plenty of blonde wood.

Starting in September, the Hudson Valley becomes a display of spectacular color. Photo by Carol Bell/Shutterstock

Hudson Valley, New York

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-September to Late October

Easily accessible by train and car, New York’s Hudson Valley is a favorite weekend getaway from the city—especially in autumn, when the region’s oak, maple, and beech trees change colors. Beacon offers some of the best viewing experiences along Hudson Highlands State Park’s 70-plus miles of trails and atop the 1,500-foot Mount Beacon, but you’ll see beautiful foliage no matter where you go.

There’s plenty to do off the trails, too. Beacon is known for its landmark contemporary art museum Dia: Beacon. Drive to Andes to taste some the local cider at Wayside, or head to Hudson for lunch at tropical diner Lil’ Deb’s Oasis and a scoop of outrageous flavors like miso with honey-roasted strawberries at Culture Cream.



Where to stay

Book now: The Henson

With a wood-burning fireplace, board games cabinet, and plenty of blankets, the living room at The Henson hotel makes for a cozy bolthole after a day of hiking nearby. The building dates to 1918, and the 16-room hotel opened in 2024. A rooftop deck overlooks Windham Mountain, so guests have the option to leaf-peep without even leaving the property.

Related: Where to Stay in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, New York, in 2025

Groves of aspen in Rocky Mountain National Park glow yellow in autumn. Photo by haveseen/Shutterstock

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

When to see peak fall foliage: mid September to early October

Spanning both sides of the Continental Divide, Rocky Mountain National Park glows with quaking aspens, their gold and copper canopies contrasting elegantly with their silvery trunks. Aspens thrive at elevations between 7,000 and 9,500 feet, so head to the national park spots Hollowell Park, Beaver Meadows, and Glacier Gorge, which are also home to pumpkin-orange cottonwoods. Nothing tops the hiking trail to Gem Lake, along which dense groves of aspen pop out against the red rock formations of Lumpy Ridge.

Fall is also mating season for the park’s elk herds, which migrate down from the high peaks as the temperature drops; look for them along Bear Lake Road and in the Colorado River Valley on the west side. Don’t miss a photo op at Grand Lake, just outside the park boundary, with its deep green waters thickly haloed by fiery aspens. —MH



Where to stay

Book now: Taharaa Mountain Lodge

Immerse yourself in nature at Taharaa Mountain Lodge, which is at the foot of Lily Mountain and only five miles from the park. All 18 rooms and suites have balconies where you can tuck into whole grain blueberry pancakes in your pajamas before a day of hiking.

Travelers to Leonard Harrison State Park can enjoy fall nature on hikes like the Overlook Trail. Photo by Scenic Corner/Shutterstock

Leonard Harrison State Park, Pennsylvania

When to see peak fall foliage: Late September to early October

The 585-acre Leonard Harrison State Park sits smack on the east rim of Pine Creek Gorge, known as Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon, which stretches nearly 50 miles and can reach 1,000 feet deep. Take the Turkey Trail Path one mile to the bottom of Pine Creek Gorge, which is especially scenic in fall when red maples, hickories, and white oaks are awash with warm colors.



Where to stay

Book now: La Belle Auberge

In the tiny town of Wellsboro, 20 minutes from the park, is three-room La Belle Auberge, a B&B in a Victorian house with a lovely garden and spa. The rooms, two of which have private porches, are homey and lean feminine—pink and pale green bedding in the Jardins room, sherbet tones in the Pyrenees room.

Acadia National Park is one of the prettiest places in Maine to see fall foliage. Photo by Doug Lemke/Shutterstock

Acadia National Park, Maine

When to see peak fall foliage: Early to late October

In autumn, the thickly forested peaks that slope down to the Atlantic in Acadia National Park are a stark contrast to the deep blue sea. You can appreciate photogenic views of the park’s craggy coastline from a boat, but you won’t see its blueberry bushes turn lipstick red or the sumac flame scarlet unless you hike one of the park’s more than 150 miles of trail.

The area’s best view is from the Blue Hill Overlook atop the 1,530-foot Cadillac Mountain, and it’s worth the seven-mile round-trip hike for a look. Toward the base of the mountain (just off Park Loop Road), the 187-acre Jordan Pond offers a spectacular view of a multi-hued treeline against two rounded hills known as the Bubbles. For a unique fall color experience, take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the park and listen to the hooves clopping over fallen leaves. Stay up to date the changing leaves with Maine’s own foliage tracker. —MH

Where to stay

Book now: Under Canvas Acadia

If you’re traveling without a car, book one of the cute bed-and-breakfasts in the town Bar Harbor, near the park’s entrance. If you’ve got wheels (and a bike will do) and prefer to spend your entire weekend out in the wild, go glamping at Under Canvas Acadia, 30 minutes’ drive from the park. Open early May to mid-October, the 100-acre waterfront property has 63 canvas tents with comfortable beds and wood-burning fire places.

Enjoy a wine tasting and the autumnal scenery of Sonoma County, which is home to more than 400 wineries. Photo by cdrin/Shutterstock

Sonoma Wine Country, California

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-October to mid-November

Autumn marks harvest season in Sonoma wine country, when grapes for the region’s world-famous wines are harvested and winemakers begin to barrel the year’s vintages. As the grapevines are picked, their leaves begin to change, resulting in a brilliant display of sunset-hued vineyards against a backdrop of Douglas fir and redwood trees.

And it’s not just the scenery that makes Sonoma County vineyards worth visiting in the fall—it’s also a festive time. With the busiest few weeks of the year behind them, many wineries will celebrate their hard work with harvest dinners (some exclusive to wine club members, some open to the public) and by adding new vintages to their tasting lists.

Where to stay

Base yourself in historic Healdsburg, a small town in the heart of several wine growing regions (such as the Dry Creek and Russian River AVAs). Choose from Montage Healdsburg, an ultra-luxurious resort on a quiet property outside of town; the Madrona, an 1881 mansion–turned–hotel that was remodeled in 2022; or Harmon Guest House on the town’s main plaza, with its 39 bright, contemporary rooms, in-house art installations, and a rooftop bar.

Related: Your Perfect Weekend Getaway in Sonoma Wine Country

Founded in 1705, Lambertville is a small town full of paths for admiring the changing trees. Photo by JWCohen/Shutterstock

Lambertville, New Jersey

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid- to late October

Visiting Lambertville is like getting two sweet towns in one, as it sits across the Delaware River from the equally charming New Hope, Pennsylvania. Immerse yourself in nature just five minutes from Lambertville at Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park where you can canoe, picnic, bicycle, hike, horseback ride, or fish for perch and pickerel.

On the New Hope side of the river, Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is flush with colorful fall foliage. In October, the beech trees, black oaks, and maples turn yellow, red, and purple; come November, you can see wild senna, witch hazel, and juniper berries on Eastern red cedars.

Where to stay

Less than an hour’s drive away, Lambertville is an easy day trip while visiting Philadelphia, which landed a spot on Afar’s Where to Go in 2024 list. The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, atop the city’s tallest skyscraper, has 219 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and makes for a luxurious perch after a day in nature.

If you prefer to spend the night in Lambertville, book a stay room at Lambertville House, which has 26 quaint guest rooms in a historic building that dates to 1812.

Visitors can enjoy a leisurely, scenic drive or embark on an outdoor adventure to see the fall foliage in New River Gorge. Quentin Murphy

New River Gorge, West Virginia

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-October to early November

The United States’ newest national park New River Gorge is best explored in autumn, when the region’s typically hot and muggy summers begin to give way to cooler temperatures, and the poplars, aspens, and cottonwood trees start to turn orange.

Spend a full day leisurely driving the scenic backroads that weave in and out of the park. The park also offers plenty of more active ways to explore, such as whitewater rafting, kayaking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and hiking. For guided tours and gear rentals, ACE Adventure Resort is an excellent option for climbing, rafting, or kayaking. Arrowhead Bike Farm specializes in mountain bike rentals and has a knowledgeable staff who can recommend trails for any level. Stop by its pub, The Handle Bar + Kitchen, for a pint of West Virginia-brewed craft beer and a brat.



Where to stay

Adventures on the Gorge goes beyond white-water rafting and outdoor excursions with variety of simple but comfortable cabins and camping options on its park-adjacent property. For a stay in town, opt for Historic Morris Harvey House, a a 1902 Queen Anne-style house turned five-room inn and speakeasy.

With over 100 species of trees, Great Smoky Mountains National Park boasts an impressive variety of autumn color. Photo by Model/Shutterstock

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee and North Carolina

When to see peak fall foliage: Mid-October to early November

With more than 100 species of trees, most of them deciduous, Great Smoky Mountains National Park has an impressive variety of fall colors—and one of the longest fall foliage seasons. Yellow birches, beeches, and hobblebushes show flashes of color as early as mid-September in higher elevations—like those along the Sugarland Mountain and Appalachian Trails—and autumn wildflowers like coreopsis, goldenrods, asters, and black-eyed Susans add layers of other colors.

But the most spectacular show comes in October, with the deep plum and garnet hues of the hickories, sweet gums, and red and sugar maples. To escape the crush of fall color fans at popular spots like Cades Cove, head east to drive the Roaring Fork nature loop and walk along little-visited Big Creek, or take in the sweeping panoramas from Balsam Mountain and the Blue Ridge Parkway on the park’s southeastern edge. —MH

Where to stay

There are a number of appealling hotel, camping, and glamping choices in the Great Smoky Mountains area. One of the best is Cataloochee Ranch, opened in 1933 in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. The 18-room luxury dude ranch sits in the foothills of the Smokies, ideal for a fall foliage experience without the need to leave your hotel. Get eye-level with the leaves on the hotel’s treetop adventure course.

Related: Fall Foliage is Better By Rail on These 13 Scenic Train Trips

This article was originally published in 2020 and most recently updated on August 25, 2025 with current information. Sophie Friedman contributed to the reporting of this story.