From national and state parks to small towns, these destinations are the best places to see fall foliage.

share this article

Temperature, rainfall, elevation, and yes, fire, all influence the timing and location of fall foliage displays; check national park and state websites for peak color alerts and the best times to visit. With the glowing golds of aspens and hickories, the burnt orange of sumac, and the vermilions and plums of oaks and maples, the turning of the leaves every autumn is one of nature’s most spectacular displays. Here is a guide to spots in the United States that offer particularly brilliant fall colors. Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado Spanning both sides of the continental divide, Rocky Mountain National Park glows with quaking aspens, their gold and copper canopies contrasting elegantly with their silvery trunks. Aspens thrive at elevations between 7,000 and 9,500 feet, so head to the lush valleys of Hollowell Park, Beaver Meadows, and Glacier Gorge, which are also home to pumpkin-orange cottonwoods. Nothing tops the hiking trail to Gem Lake, along which dense groves of aspen pop out against the red rock formations of Lumpy Ridge. Fall is also rutting season for the park’s elk herds, which migrate down from the high peaks as the temperature drops; look for them along Bear Lake Road and in the Colorado River Valley on the west side. Don’t miss a photo op at Grand Lake, just outside the park boundary, with its deep green waters thickly haloed by fiery orange aspen. Where to stay when visiting Rocky Mountain National Park The Taharaa Mountain Lodge, which is at the foot of Lily Mountain and just seven minutes away from the park by car. Photo by Sara Edwards/Shutterstock Sequoia National Park isn’t all evergreen; in the autumn months, the park’s dogwoods turn orange and crimson. California While the granite peaks and waterfalls of its northern neighbor Yosemite National Park may get all the press, the more dramatic fall colors can be found in Sequoia National Park. The area’s namesake evergreens don’t change color; instead, they provide contrast for the burnt orange and crimson blossoms that pop up on red dogwoods throughout most sections of the park. Underneath the canopy of towering sequoias, fallen fern fronds blanket the forest floor with a bright lemon yellow. At lower elevations (in the park’s foothills), blue oaks turn garnet and amber as if to spite their name. In the southern Mineral King Valley—one of the park’s least crowded areas, and perhaps its best-kept secret—warm hues of aspen, cottonwood, and thimbleberry glow almost iridescent, framing the granitic basin of the glacial valley at 7,500 feet. Where to stay when visiting Sequoia National Park The long-standing Silver City Mountain Resort, which has 16 available cabins. Talkeetna Alaska Early fall is a quieter, brilliant time to check out this laid-back mountain town, which has a colorful history as an outpost beloved by gold-miners, trappers, and homesteaders. (The Talkeetna Historical Society Museum is a good place to start.) For a closer look at a rambling old homestead, sign up for an ATV tour with Alaska Wilderness Adventurer; guide Dennis DeVore leads you five miles up the road to a homestead his family built in 1959. On a clear day, Denali—the tallest mountain in North America—is visible, but make sure to make time for the national park proper: By September, aspen and balsam poplar trees at the entrance are a brilliant yellow, and scrub vegetation (also known as the taiga) turns rust colored in cooler months, making for an impressive vista. For a look at fall colors from above, splurge on a stay at Sheldon Chalet, which is a 40-minute helicopter ride from Talkeetna—and where you can wake surrounded by the park itself. Where to stay when visiting Talkeetna The family-owned Denali Fireside Cabins & Suites is walkable to town. Photo by Jacob W. Frank for Glacier NPS/Flickr Glacier National Park is known for a particular deciduous pine that turns bright yellow in fall. Montana Another national park with a variety of deciduous trees, Glacier National Park is awash with color for several weeks between mid-September and mid-October. The park is particularly famous for its western larch, a deciduous pine, which bursts into brilliant yellows before losing its needles. To see the larches, drive Highway 2 on the southwest side of the park or hike any of the trails around Lake McDonald. Higher up, Montana’s mountainsides flame with the hues of a Tiffany lamp; see them from Ptarmigan Pass or the Going-to-the-Sun Road (which is less crowded during fall than it is in peak summer months). If you’re feeling extra adventurous, try seeing the leaves on a rafting trip down the Flathead River. Where to stay when visiting Glacier National Park The Swiss-styled lodge, Lake McDonald Lodge & Cabins, built 1913–14, occupies the scenic shore of the largest lake in Glacier National Park. Photo by Shutterstock The Upper Falls of the state park Tahquamenon Falls State Park Michigan

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement