Chloe Arrojado

As the associate editor of Destinations at Afar, Chloe hopes to encourage people to travel deeply. Her love of travel grew out of her interest in learning languages, where various opportunities have allowed her to visit places like Jordan, Morocco, and Spain.

Before coming to Afar, Chloe wrote for business-focused publications including Entrepreneur magazine, QSR magazine, and FSR magazine. However, writing in the travel realm is her biggest interest, and has had experiences working for a guidebook publisher and a travel blogger.

Chloe is a big advocate for slow travel and would love to live in Istanbul or Bologna if given the chance. In her free time, she likes to visit cafes and dance to music. Her lifelong dream is to learn how to surf.

