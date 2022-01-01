Chloe Arrojado

Associate Editor of Destinations

As the associate editor of Destinations at Afar, Chloe hopes to encourage people to travel deeply. Her love of travel grew out of her interest in learning languages, where various opportunities have allowed her to visit places like Jordan, Morocco, and Spain.

Before coming to Afar, Chloe wrote for business-focused publications including Entrepreneur magazine, QSR magazine, and FSR magazine. However, writing in the travel realm is her biggest interest, and has had experiences working for a guidebook publisher and a travel blogger.

Chloe is a big advocate for slow travel and would love to live in Istanbul or Bologna if given the chance. In her free time, she likes to visit cafes and dance to music. Her lifelong dream is to learn how to surf.

Articles by author
A Love Letter to Toronto’s Underrated Side
Art
The Best Cities in the United States in 2022
Cities We Love
The History of Juneteenth and 5 Festivals That Commemorate Its Legacy
Festivals + Events
Germany Enacts New COVID Policies for Incoming Tourists
COVID + Travel
6 Underrated Beach Getaways in the United States
U.S. Beaches
3 “Ideas” Festivals That Will Melt Your Brain This Summer
Festivals + Events
Everything You Need to Know About Wildlife Corridors—and Where to See Them
Natural Wonders
Frank Lloyd Wright Homes, Farm Stays, Glamping Sites—Airbnb’s New Search Categories Feature These Cool Listings
Hotels
After Living, Traveling, and Learning Her Way to 100, Deborah Szekely Has Some Advice for You
Health + Wellness
3 Book Festivals Around the Country to Dog-Ear This Spring
Books
