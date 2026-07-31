Pat Tompkins

Pat Tompkins has written for Afar about movies, books, art, and other topics.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Aerial view of the remains of the artificial harbor in Gold Beach, Normandy D-Day Beaches UNESCO site -
History + Culture
UNESCO Just Named 25 New World Heritage Sites—Including America’s First Since 2023
July 31, 2026 12:47 PM
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Pat Tompkins
The topsail schooner 'Pride of Baltimore II' seen at a bit of a distance sailing along the water with four sails and an American flag flapping off the back
Outdoor Adventure
Slow Travel in Style—Where to Sail on a Tall Ship in the U.S. This Summer
June 30, 2026 06:42 PM
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Pat Tompkins
The grand hall of St. Louis Union Station Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, has curved ceilings and is decorated with a green-dominant color scheme.
Hotels
All Aboard: These 8 Hotels Are Located in Train Stations
March 19, 2026 02:35 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Front exterior of summer
Restaurants + Cafés
Some of America’s Best Restaurants Are Its Oldest: A New List Recognizes Historic Small Eateries
October 9, 2025 01:08 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Postcards
Art + Culture
Postcards Are Better Than Instagram Posts. And I’ll Tell You Why.
August 25, 2025 01:48 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Best new books for travelers
Books
These 10 Wanderlust Books of the Summer Will Take You to Japan, Italy, and More
June 18, 2025 09:30 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Terraced pools with milky blue waters surrounded by chalky white stone
UNESCO World Heritage
12 Extraordinary UNESCO World Heritage Sites Where Nature Meets Culture
June 9, 2025 05:16 AM
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Pat Tompkins
The pool at the Berkeley City Club has art deco tiling and a blue ceiling
Hotels
You Can Stay in These 6 City Club Hotels Even if You’re Not a Member
April 15, 2025 11:17 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Kartchner Cavern
Outdoor Adventure
5 Stunning Caves You Can Visit in the U.S.—No Spelunking Skills Required
April 4, 2025 05:02 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Person in a hammock slung between two palm trees by the ocean. The sun is setting behind the person over the water and the person is in silhouette
Books
Escape the Winter Doldrums With These 9 New Books
January 13, 2025 12:24 PM
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Pat Tompkins
A landmark subway station in New York City with vaulted glass ceilings, green-and-white tiles, and brick walls
Where to Travel Next
The Best Way to See a City? Going Underground
December 12, 2024 02:03 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Hundreds of carved stone stupas in a field in Bagan, Myanmar
UNESCO World Heritage
18 of the World’s Most Incredible Ancient Ruins
December 6, 2024 11:57 AM
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Pat Tompkins
New Orleans, LA - Sep. 25, 2017: The National World War II Museum - a military history museum in New Orleans, LA. It is formerly called the D-Day Museum.
History + Culture
A History Buff’s Guide to U.S. Military Museums
November 8, 2024 08:40 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Weisman Art Museum Frank Gehry
Art + Culture
University Museums Are Underrated Places to See Art in the U.S.—Here Are 8 of the Best
September 29, 2024 10:13 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Fall-Reading-List.jpg
Books
8 Great New Books for Fall That Might Inspire Your Next Travel Adventure
September 4, 2024 07:01 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Stacks and rows of vintage books with leather covers with a small globe sitting on one stack of books
Books
9 Classic Travel Books to Inspire Your Next Epic Trip
June 13, 2024 11:22 PM
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Pat Tompkins
0-summer books 2024-hero.png
Books
9 New Books Savvy Travelers Should Put on Their Summer Reading List
June 4, 2024 12:45 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Woman with backpack and knit hat walking on path in autumn forest.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
You Don’t Have to Be Young, Single, or Adventurous to Take a Solo Trip. Here’s What I’ve Learned.
May 22, 2024 09:36 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Oslo’s Akershus Fortress
Books
The Surprising Book Genre That Could Inspire Your Next Trip
May 21, 2024 06:11 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Exhibits_007JamesBond_StevenKoch
Art + Culture
For Cinephiles, 6 Must-Visit Museums and Exhibitions This Spring
March 7, 2024 11:57 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Italy Drops Health Pass Requirement for Entering Restaurants, Museums
Books
14 Books to Read if You’re Dreaming About Italy
December 20, 2023 10:32 AM
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Sara Button
Read Your Way Across the USA: 14 Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
Books
16 Books About the USA Every Traveler Should Read
December 12, 2023 09:22 AM
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Shannon Reed
Howth Beacon a seaside cliff outside of Dublin, Ireland
Books
10 Essential Books to Read Before You Go to Ireland
November 30, 2023 09:50 AM
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Pat Tompkins
Scenic view of Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry, Ireland.
Outdoor Adventure
Senior Travelers Have More Active Tour Options Than Ever
November 26, 2023 12:00 PM
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Pat Tompkins
How to Visit Medieval Castles in Europe
History + Culture
14 Beautiful Medieval Castles in Europe You Can Visit
October 18, 2023 12:24 PM
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Jennifer Ceaser
The willows and aspen of California's June Lake Loop provide just one the state's many autumnal hues.
Outdoor Adventure
Think New England Is the Only Place for Fall Foliage? Try California
October 2, 2023 12:13 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Beach with stone formation on a sunny day.
Quizzes
Put Your Travel Knowledge to the Test With AFAR’s New Quiz
September 5, 2023 05:05 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Los_Alamos_New_Mexico_Unsplash_Tim Mossholder An old midcentury gas pump in Los Alamos, New Mexico
History + Culture
Uncovering Secrets and Spies in “Atomic City,” New Mexico
June 23, 2023 04:14 PM
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Pat Tompkins
Zapata-Ranch-Lede.jpg
Hotels
Your Next Ranch Vacation Is Beside a Dark Sky Park in Colorado
May 30, 2023 09:51 PM
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Pat Tompkins
6 Great Hikes That Showcase Scotland’s Dramatic Scenery
Quizzes
Can You Guess the Answer to These Travel Trivia Questions?
March 16, 2023 04:11 PM
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Pat Tompkins
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