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Destinations
Where to Go Next
United States
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North + Central America
South America
Oceania
Trip Ideas
Accessible Travel
Art + Culture
Beaches + Islands
Cities Escapes
Cruises
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
LGBTQ Travel
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Safaris
Solo Travel
Style + Design
Train Trips
Weekend Getaways
Travel Tips
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Visas + Passports
News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
Trending Travel News
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Hotel News + Openings
Hotel Reviews
All Hotels
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
View From Afar
Magazine
Read the Latest Issue
Subscribe
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Pat Tompkins
Pat Tompkins has written for Afar about movies, books, art, and other topics.
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