Kingsford Smith is Sydney’s only airport, located just four miles from the city center. Direct flights run from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Dallas—currently the world’s longest flight. The Sydney airport is well-connected to the city’s various neighborhoods by train and bus. And there’s an efficient taxi stand out front for those with a little too much luggage.

Sydney has a good train, bus, and ferry system, but you pay for it. Expect to drop about $2.20 per bus ride (there are currently no transfers) and at least $3.80 for a single train trip. (It’s cheaper if you buy round-trip—“return”—tickets). If you plan to ride public transit often, consider buying a 10-ride bus pass or a weekly Opal pass, which covers unlimited bus, train, and ferry travel within a defined zone.