Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationCruise
Sponsored by Explora Journeys   •  July 31, 2025

These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach

Get to know each island’s personality while snorkeling with sea turtles in Saint Thomas, flying in a helicopter over a live volcano on Montserrat, and tasting Dominican coffee with Explora Journeys.

View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica

Experience the Caribbean with Explora Journeys.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Melt this winter’s chill with an Explora Journeys experience in some of the most culturally abundant and diverse islands of the Caribbean, which will welcome visitors with warmth and generosity. Aboard the luxury ship, relax poolside in a cabana, enjoy the Ocean Wellness spa, and dine on fresh options ranging from Pan-Asian to French.

Reserve a journey early aboard EXPLORA I or EXPLORA II to ensure access to a preferred suite and itinerary. Choose from a curated collection of Caribbean sailings (ranging from 5–20 nights) between mid-November and April and enjoy exclusive early booking advantages. Because no two islands have the same influences—they may be rooted in French, Spanish, African, or British cultures or a mix—each shares its distinctive spirit with visitors, offering a range of unique experiences.

View of the pool on Explora I facing out to the sea.

One of the pools onboard EXPLORA I

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Take cooking classes in Martinique, snorkel with turtles in Saint Thomas, and hike to Grenada’s waterfalls

Explora Journeys’ blissful 17-night Caribbean sailing, in sync with the rhythm of the ocean and its diverse island culture, celebrates what makes each destination unique. The journey begins and ends in Miami, visiting Saint Thomas, Guadeloupe, Saint-Pierre, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago, the British Virgin Islands, and more.

Go barefoot across the white sands of Bequia and breathe in the heady scent of nutmeg, cinnamon, and other homegrown spices in Grenada. Then, enjoy authentic Mediterranean dining aboard the ship at the Med Yacht Club, offering a menu that blends the flavors and textures of Italy, Spain, Greece, France, and North Africa.

Learn how to make the area’s most famous dish, Colombo, at a French-Creole cooking class in Martinique. Go snorkeling with the green and hawksbill sea turtles in Magens Bay at Charlotte Amalie in Saint Thomas, the gateway island of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

View of The Seven Sisters Waterfalls

The Seven Sisters Waterfalls in Grenada

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

In Grenada, hike through a lush rainforest filled with bamboo and lobster claw–shaped heliconias to see the Seven Sisters Waterfalls, then jump into the icy, clear water pools to cool off. Afterward, have a relaxing mani-pedi at the ship’s Ocean Wellness spa and relax on the sea-facing loungers. In Saint Lucia, take a chocolate-making class at Howelton Estate in Castries, home to some of the best cocoa beans in the world.

See Puerto Rico’s forts, helicopter over Montserrat’s volcano, and go birding in Antigua

British Overseas Territory, Montserrat, Aerial view of island

A view from a helicopter flight over Montserrat

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Tap into the tranquility and peacefulness of the Caribbean islands in an ocean-view suite with a bottle of complimentary champagne and set sail with Explora Journeys for 16 nights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Bridgetown, Barbados. Stop along a series of islands—Tortola, St. John’s, Saint Barthélemy, among them—before gliding north.

Awaken to the shimmer of sunlight dancing on the sea, enjoy a thoughtfully prepared breakfast served in-suite, and begin the day at a gentle, unhurried pace. Meander through the famous blue cobblestone streets of Old San Juan and visit the 16th-century Spanish forts, El Morro and Castillo San Cristobal, the largest fortress built in the Americas.

Soar above the dramatic, still-active La Soufrière volcano on a helicopter tour over Montserrat’s untamed beauty. In Antigua, venture to the secluded shores of Great Bird Island for an eco-immersion where whale sightings, lush canopy hikes along the Hilltop Trail, and encounters with rare birdlife—including brown pelicans, laughing gulls, and West Indian whistling ducks—await.

Celebrate New Year’s in San Juan, kayak in Key West, and sip coffee in the Dominican Republic

View of an Old San Juan street with colorful buildings.

Old San Juan

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Toast the New Year beneath a canopy of fireworks over San Juan before embarking on a seven-night Caribbean journey that honors the spirit of each destination, with curated calls to Anguilla, St. John, Puerto Plata, and beyond. Embrace unhurried sea days with a novel beside the tranquil Atoll Pool, then enjoy a rejuvenating treatment from the exclusive Medi-Luxe facial collection by Dr. LEVY Switzerland® at the Ocean Wellness spa.

A key lime pie with a plated slice topped with whipped cream.

Taste Key lime pie in its birthplace.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Revel in serenity while slowly kayaking through exotic mangrove forests and spot starfish, coral, Queen conch, and urchins in Key West. Afterward, learn how to make its famous Key lime pie.

Wander among 200 free-range chickens and learn about sustainable farming at El Gallo Ecolodge in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. After the tour, enjoy a delicious and organic farm-to-table lunch made with freshly picked vegetables and herbs from the garden. Or taste the sweet, floral notes in full-bodied Dominican coffee followed by a traditional cooking class and time relaxing at a private ocean cove.

Explora Journeys
From Our Partners
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by
Uganda, Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp
Epic Trips
5 Epic Adventures with Stress-Free Planning
Sponsored by
The city of Lucerne, Switerland, at sunset.
Epic Trips
15 Days of Slow Travel Through Switzerland’s Scenic Towns
Sponsored by
Explora IV sailing through fjords in Norway
Cruise
7 Storybook Places to Visit by Sea in Europe
Sponsored by
Two people standing under a traditional Japanese gateway by a lake in rural Japan.
History + Culture
5 Off-the-Path Experiences You’ll Never Forget
Sponsored by
Bougainvillea lines Portugal’s streets.
History + Culture
5 Immersive Trips That Reward Slowing Down
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A cobalt blue building and matching fountain surrounded by cactuses and palm trees
Where to Go in Winter
Where To Go Every Month of Year for Better Weather, Fewer Crowds, and the Best Prices
August 01, 2025 02:26 AM
 · 
Mark Ellwood
Forget Bordeaux, the Jura Is France’s Next Big Wine Destination
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
Go to This Lesser-Known French Wine Region for Bubbly, Alpine Lakes, and Comté Cheese
July 31, 2025 10:39 AM
 · 
Eleanor Aldridge
Shamrock, Texas, United States - May 16, 2018: Tower Service Station and U-Drop Inn Cafe were staples along historic Route 66 and are now preparing to celebrate the Mother Road's 100-year anniversary.
Outdoor Adventure
7 Charming Small Towns Worth a Stop on a Route 66 Road Trip
July 31, 2025 09:17 AM
 · 
Matt Kirouac
A luxury tent at Oberoi Vindhyavilas with canvas roofing and a large veranda.
Stay Here Next
You Can Spot Royal Bengal Tigers on a Jungle Safari at This New Wildlife Resort in India
July 30, 2025 03:48 PM
 · 
Laura Itzkowitz

See More