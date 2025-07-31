These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach

Melt this winter’s chill with an Explora Journeys experience in some of the most culturally abundant and diverse islands of the Caribbean, which will welcome visitors with warmth and generosity. Aboard the luxury ship, relax poolside in a cabana, enjoy the Ocean Wellness spa, and dine on fresh options ranging from Pan-Asian to French.

Reserve a journey early aboard EXPLORA I or EXPLORA II to ensure access to a preferred suite and itinerary. Choose from a curated collection of Caribbean sailings (ranging from 5–20 nights) between mid-November and April and enjoy exclusive early booking advantages. Because no two islands have the same influences—they may be rooted in French, Spanish, African, or British cultures or a mix—each shares its distinctive spirit with visitors, offering a range of unique experiences.

One of the pools onboard EXPLORA I Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Take cooking classes in Martinique, snorkel with turtles in Saint Thomas, and hike to Grenada’s waterfalls

Explora Journeys’ blissful 17-night Caribbean sailing, in sync with the rhythm of the ocean and its diverse island culture, celebrates what makes each destination unique. The journey begins and ends in Miami, visiting Saint Thomas, Guadeloupe, Saint-Pierre, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Tortola, Trinidad and Tobago, the British Virgin Islands, and more.

Go barefoot across the white sands of Bequia and breathe in the heady scent of nutmeg, cinnamon, and other homegrown spices in Grenada. Then, enjoy authentic Mediterranean dining aboard the ship at the Med Yacht Club, offering a menu that blends the flavors and textures of Italy, Spain, Greece, France, and North Africa.

Learn how to make the area’s most famous dish, Colombo, at a French-Creole cooking class in Martinique. Go snorkeling with the green and hawksbill sea turtles in Magens Bay at Charlotte Amalie in Saint Thomas, the gateway island of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Seven Sisters Waterfalls in Grenada Courtesy of Explora Journeys

In Grenada, hike through a lush rainforest filled with bamboo and lobster claw–shaped heliconias to see the Seven Sisters Waterfalls, then jump into the icy, clear water pools to cool off. Afterward, have a relaxing mani-pedi at the ship’s Ocean Wellness spa and relax on the sea-facing loungers. In Saint Lucia, take a chocolate-making class at Howelton Estate in Castries, home to some of the best cocoa beans in the world.

See Puerto Rico’s forts, helicopter over Montserrat’s volcano, and go birding in Antigua

A view from a helicopter flight over Montserrat Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Tap into the tranquility and peacefulness of the Caribbean islands in an ocean-view suite with a bottle of complimentary champagne and set sail with Explora Journeys for 16 nights from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Bridgetown, Barbados. Stop along a series of islands—Tortola, St. John’s, Saint Barthélemy, among them—before gliding north.

Awaken to the shimmer of sunlight dancing on the sea, enjoy a thoughtfully prepared breakfast served in-suite, and begin the day at a gentle, unhurried pace. Meander through the famous blue cobblestone streets of Old San Juan and visit the 16th-century Spanish forts, El Morro and Castillo San Cristobal, the largest fortress built in the Americas.

Soar above the dramatic, still-active La Soufrière volcano on a helicopter tour over Montserrat’s untamed beauty. In Antigua, venture to the secluded shores of Great Bird Island for an eco-immersion where whale sightings, lush canopy hikes along the Hilltop Trail, and encounters with rare birdlife—including brown pelicans, laughing gulls, and West Indian whistling ducks—await.

Celebrate New Year’s in San Juan, kayak in Key West, and sip coffee in the Dominican Republic

Old San Juan Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Toast the New Year beneath a canopy of fireworks over San Juan before embarking on a seven-night Caribbean journey that honors the spirit of each destination, with curated calls to Anguilla, St. John, Puerto Plata, and beyond. Embrace unhurried sea days with a novel beside the tranquil Atoll Pool, then enjoy a rejuvenating treatment from the exclusive Medi-Luxe facial collection by Dr. LEVY Switzerland® at the Ocean Wellness spa.

Taste Key lime pie in its birthplace. Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Revel in serenity while slowly kayaking through exotic mangrove forests and spot starfish, coral, Queen conch, and urchins in Key West. Afterward, learn how to make its famous Key lime pie.