All visitors must possess a valid passport and proof of onward or return travel. There are no nonstop flights from the United States to St Barths; most visitors arrive in St Maarten and then take the 10-minute flight to St Jean Airport (one of the more thrilling commercial rides one can take, due to the airstrip's short length and the island's mountainous terrain). Charter flights are available through providers like Tradewind Aviation.

St Barths is a relatively small island. Taxis are easy to come by and can be arranged at the airport, via your hotel, or through any restaurant or shop. Note that there is a 50 percent surcharge on cab fares on Sundays, holidays, and after 8 p.m. The best way to get around St Barths is via rental car; many agencies will arrange to have your car dropped off at your hotel for you. Foreign driver's licenses are valid, and the maximum speed is 50 kph (about 30 mph). Note that only two gas stations exist on the island (one at the airport, the other in Lorient), and both are closed on Sundays. Running or biking on the main roads is not recommended; vehicle traffic is heavy, shoulders are narrow, and the terrain winds wildly.