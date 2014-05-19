Photo Courtesy of Andrea Jahn
Families, friends, and honeymooners revel in the romance, refinement, and relaxation of Bermuda. From the British colonial character of St. George’s and the lively harbor of Hamilton to the maritime history at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda offers a wealth of surprises. Comprising more than 180 i…slands and islets, the archipelago is nearly all shoreline, and its most famous feature is its rosy sand. The pink hue comes from millions of tiny shelled organisms, tossed and turned by waves, broken down, and mixed with soft white sand. Offshore reefs protect the beaches from Gulf Stream swells, making for gentle swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking conditions year-round.
read before you go
good to know
While not technically in the Caribbean, Bermuda has a lush subtropical climate, with warm waves and gentle breezes from the Atlantic Gulf Stream. For a true tropical experience, the time to visit is May through mid-October, when low temperatures fall only to the mid-70s and highs are in the mid-80s. Humidity is high during these summer months. Fall and spring temps hover between the mid-60s and mid-70s, with the most rain falling in October. Winters are mild, with temperatures in the 60s.
A two-hour flight from most East Coast airports, the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda is about 580 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, in the Atlantic Ocean.
Because of its small size, Bermuda offers no car rental services. Residents are restricted to one vehicle per household. Luckily, scooter and bike rentals abound, providing an even better way to see the island. As the scent of flowers follows you across the coast, down narrow lanes, and through wooded trails, you’ll pick up the taste of salty sea breezes, experience local neighborhoods, and discover off-the-beaten-path sections of the island. Pack a picnic and dine on a cliff with sweeping views of the coastline. Stop off at roadside stands where local farmers sell fruits and vegetables. Just remember to drive on the left.
Seafood is abundant on Bermuda (though most of its food has to be imported), and its spicy red fish chowder is the national dish. Much of the cuisine has its roots in the British settlers. And, of course, Bermuda onions are featured often in dishes, like onion pie. Bermuda is also known for its rum: Rum cake, made with locally-distilled Goslings rum, is the official desert, while the Rum Swizzle is the drink Bermudans call their own.
A valid passport is required to visit Bermuda. Electrical voltage is 110 and plugs are type A and B, so if you're traveling from the U.S. or Canada, you won't need an adapter or converter. The Bermudan dollar is equivalent to the U.S. dollar, which are accepted also.
more about Bermuda
Updated: 01/28/20
Sandy Allen is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer based in Virginia, where she contributes to a variety of online publications and tries to control her wanderlust for palm trees, endless blue water, and white net hammocks over soft pink sand. When she's not traveling to beaches, historic sites, and fun attractions, she's either writing about them or planning her next trip to them. Follow Sandy's sunny excursions and travel tips at Somewhere in the Sand.