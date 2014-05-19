A two-hour flight from most East Coast airports, the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda is about 580 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Because of its small size, Bermuda offers no car rental services. Residents are restricted to one vehicle per household. Luckily, scooter and bike rentals abound, providing an even better way to see the island. As the scent of flowers follows you across the coast, down narrow lanes, and through wooded trails, you’ll pick up the taste of salty sea breezes, experience local neighborhoods, and discover off-the-beaten-path sections of the island. Pack a picnic and dine on a cliff with sweeping views of the coastline. Stop off at roadside stands where local farmers sell fruits and vegetables. Just remember to drive on the left.