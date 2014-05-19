travel guide

Bermuda

Photo Courtesy of Andrea Jahn

share this article
flipboard

why you should visit Bermuda now

Families, friends, and honeymooners revel in the romance, refinement, and relaxation of Bermuda. From the British colonial character of St. George’s and the lively harbor of Hamilton to the maritime history at the Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda offers a wealth of surprises. Comprising more than 180 islands and islets, the archipelago is nearly all shoreline, and its most famous feature is its rosy sand. The pink hue comes from millions of tiny shelled organisms, tossed and turned by waves, broken down, and mixed with soft white sand. Offshore reefs protect the beaches from Gulf Stream swells, making for gentle swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking conditions year-round.

read before you go

The Perfect Weekend in Bermuda

The Perfect Weekend in Bermuda

Cruise through the Bermuda Triangle, sip a rum swizzle cocktails poolside, paddleboard out to one of the country's 137 i [...]

The Pink-Sand Beaches of Bermuda

The Pink-Sand Beaches of Bermuda

Bermuda's shoreline is known for its carpet of soft pink sand that ranges in color from blush to coral. Created by tiny [...]

Why You Can Never Be “Done” with Bermuda

Why You Can Never Be “Done” with Bermuda

People

Chef Marcus Samuelsson on Bermuda's Local Flavor

Chef Marcus Samuelsson on Bermuda's Local Flavor

Food + Drink

The Best of St. George, Bermuda

The Best of St. George, Bermuda

good to know

When to Go to Bermuda

While not technically in the Caribbean, Bermuda has a lush subtropical climate, with warm waves and gentle breezes from the Atlantic Gulf Stream. For a true tropical experience, the time to visit is May through mid-October, when low temperatures fall only to the mid-70s and highs are in the mid-80s. Humidity is high during these summer months. Fall and spring temps hover between the mid-60s and mid-70s, with the most rain falling in October. Winters are mild, with temperatures in the 60s.

Getting Around Bermuda

A two-hour flight from most East Coast airports, the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda is about 580 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, in the Atlantic Ocean. 

Because of its small size, Bermuda offers no car rental services. Residents are restricted to one vehicle per household. Luckily, scooter and bike rentals abound, providing an even better way to see the island. As the scent of flowers follows you across the coast, down narrow lanes, and through wooded trails, you’ll pick up the taste of salty sea breezes, experience local neighborhoods, and discover off-the-beaten-path sections of the island. Pack a picnic and dine on a cliff with sweeping views of the coastline. Stop off at roadside stands where local farmers sell fruits and vegetables. Just remember to drive on the left.

Food and Drink

Seafood is abundant on Bermuda (though most of its food has to be imported), and its spicy red fish chowder is the national dish. Much of the cuisine has its roots in the British settlers. And, of course, Bermuda onions are featured often in dishes, like onion pie. Bermuda is also known for its rum: Rum cake, made with locally-distilled Goslings rum, is the official desert, while the Rum Swizzle is the drink Bermudans call their own.

Local Resources

Practical Information

A valid passport is required to visit Bermuda. Electrical voltage is 110 and plugs are type A and B, so if you're traveling from the U.S. or Canada, you won't need an adapter or converter. The Bermudan dollar is equivalent to the U.S. dollar, which are accepted also.

where to Stay
The Best Hotels in Bermuda

The Best Hotels in Bermuda

what to Do
The Best Things to Do in Bermuda

The Best Things to Do in Bermuda

The Pink-Sand Beaches of Bermuda
where to Eat
The Best Restaurants in Bermuda

The Best Restaurants in Bermuda

where to Shop
The Best Shopping on Bermuda

The Best Shopping on Bermuda

more about Bermuda

Here's Why Your Next Retreat Should Be to Bermuda

Here's Why Your Next Retreat Should Be to Bermuda

Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority

Beaches

Here's Why Bermuda Is the Perfect Winter Adventure Getaway

Here's Why Bermuda Is the Perfect Winter Adventure Getaway

Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority

Art + Culture

A Perfect Bermuda Day in an Electric Car

A Perfect Bermuda Day in an Electric Car

Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority

Beaches

Bermuda's Most Scenic Golf Holes

Bermuda's Most Scenic Golf Holes

Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority

Epic Trips

Where to Sample Bermuda's Unique Cuisines

Where to Sample Bermuda's Unique Cuisines

Sponsored by Bermuda Tourism Authority

Beaches

share this article
flipboard

Updated: 01/28/20

Guide Editor

Sandy Allen Bermuda Local Expert

 

Sandy Allen is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer based in Virginia, where she contributes to a variety of online publications and tries to control her wanderlust for palm trees, endless blue water, and white net hammocks over soft pink sand. When she's not traveling to beaches, historic sites, and fun attractions, she's either writing about them or planning her next trip to them. Follow Sandy's sunny excursions and travel tips at Somewhere in the Sand.