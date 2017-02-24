Detroiters, and Michiganders as a whole, are a friendly and fiercely proud bunch so don’t be surprised if someone says hi and asks what you think of their city. But there are a few tips you should follow to get the most out of your stay: If someone asks you where you’re from, they are genuinely curious and not trying to be rude. Strike up a conversation with strangers, whether a bartender or someone next to you on the People Mover. Detroiters are always happy to help a tourist since the city saw a dearth of visitors for many years. And don’t ever ask for a “soda.” It’s “pop” in these here parts.