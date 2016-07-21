Traveling to the British Virgin Islands by plane requires a connection from another Caribbean island, as there are no direct flights to the BVI from the United States, Canada, Europe, or South America. Most travelers route through San Juan, Puerto Rico using Cape Air or Seaborne. Arriving by boat is a bit easier. There are BVI Customs and Immigration offices at the ports in Road Town (Tortola), West End (Tortola), Great Harbour (Jost Van Dyke), St. Thomas Bay (Virgin Gorda), and Gun Creek (Virgin Gorda). With more than 60 islands to explore, the best way to travel around the BVI is by boat. Ferries, charter boats, and water taxis run regularly between the larger islands: Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, and Peter Island. You can rent a car on Tortola, and most of the larger islands have reliable, affordable, and comfortable taxi services. Finally, airlines such as Caribbean Wings and Air Sunshine make it easy to travel from island to island on a chartered plane. Plan your island-hopping excursions seamlessly with BVI Tourism’s online planning feature: http://www.bvitourism.com/island-hopping.