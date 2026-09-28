Jeri Clausing is a New Mexico–based journalist who has covered travel and the business of travel for more than 15 years.

A former senior editor for Travel Weekly and regular Afar contributor, she caught the travel bug as a child, when her father moved the family from Michigan to American Samoa and, later, Saudi Arabia.

Before moving onto the travel beat, she covered politics, technology, and breaking news for daily newspapers and international wire services, including the New York Times, the Associated Press, and the Denver Post.