Jeri Clausing

Jeri Clausing

Jeri Clausing is a New Mexico–based journalist who has covered travel and the business of travel for more than 15 years.

A former senior editor for Travel Weekly and regular Afar contributor, she caught the travel bug as a child, when her father moved the family from Michigan to American Samoa and, later, Saudi Arabia.

Before moving onto the travel beat, she covered politics, technology, and breaking news for daily newspapers and international wire services, including the New York Times, the Associated Press, and the Denver Post.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Exterior view of Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Voyager surrounded by water and a snowy and icy cliff in the background
Expedition Cruises
6 Best Antarctica Cruises, Including Women-Only and Scientist-Led Journeys, and Trips That Skip Drake Passage
September 28, 2026 06:48 PM
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Jeri Clausing
The German town of Rüdesheim am Rhein lines the shore of the Rhine River with green hills rising behind the town's buildings
Trending News
Could Your European River Cruise Be Thwarted by Low Water Levels? Here’s What to Know
July 31, 2026 10:40 AM
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Jeri Clausing
People in a fishing skift operated by the Boat Company with forest-covered cliffs in the background in Alaska
Small Ship Cruises
This Nonprofit Cruise Line Wants to Make You Fall in Love With Alaska—So You’ll Help Protect It
June 26, 2026 01:03 PM
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Jeri Clausing
A black and white image of a Pan Am Clipper Express airplane
Trending News
Pan Am Is Back—This Time With New Luxury Global Trips
June 16, 2026 07:36 PM
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Jeri Clausing
AmaMelodia river cruise ship docked along the Magdalena River with lush foliage all around
River Cruises
This Remote South American Region Is a Dream Wilderness Destination That Can Now Be Explored by River
May 26, 2026 07:15 PM
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Jeri Clausing
A train on elevated tracks riding through the Scottish countryside
Trending News
Despite Everything, Travelers Aren’t Staying Home This Summer. Here’s Where They’re Going
May 22, 2026 05:25 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Oceanwide Expeditions' MV Hondius ship as viewed from a distance
Trending News
How Concerned Should Travelers Be About Hantavirus? We Asked Infectious Disease Experts
May 7, 2026 05:25 PM
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Jeri Clausing
A departure board at Harvey Milk Terminal in San Francisco International Airport
Air Travel News
The 75-Day Partial Government Shutdown Is Finally Over. Here’s What That Means for Travel
May 1, 2026 06:54 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Two AmaWaterways river cruise ships docked side by side
River Cruises
You’ll Soon Have a Lot More Options for Taking a European River Cruise
April 2, 2026 06:07 PM
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Jeri Clausing
The pool on the Four Seasons I yacht with a bar area and arched windows behind it
Cruise News
Four Seasons’ First Yacht Has Officially Set Sail
March 31, 2026 01:38 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Long security lines at Denver International Airport
Air Travel News
TSA Agents Will Finally Be Getting Paid Again, But Challenges for U.S. Airports Remain
March 30, 2026 05:38 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Long TSA security lines on Sunday, Mar 22, 2026, in Terminal 5 at JFK airport
Air Travel News
ICE Agents Head to U.S. Airports Amid TSA Staffing Issues—Here’s What Travelers Need to Know
March 23, 2026 05:57 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Rooms with floor-to ceiling windows and external beams emerging at a sharp angle to support to roofs at Pikaia Lodge, with greenery all around
Cruise
The Best Way to Enhance Your Galápagos Cruise? Spend More Time on Land at This Luxury Eco-Lodge
March 18, 2026 06:19 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Mexico City is the "bubble of all bubbles,” according to security expert Nick Philipps Jones.
Trending News
Should You Cancel Your Upcoming Trip to Mexico? Experts Offer Their Advice
March 4, 2026 03:17 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Two Emirates airplanes parked at the gates at Dubai International Airport
Trending News
Crisis in the Middle East: A Growing Conflict and Mass Flight Cancellations Wreak Havoc on Global Travel
March 2, 2026 06:07 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Aerial view over Los Muertos Beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with numerous umbrellas on the beach and hotels lining the waterfront and up into the nearby hillsides
Trending News
Is It Safe to Travel to Mexico Right Now? Security Experts Weigh in Following Cartel Upheaval
February 23, 2026 04:26 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Sailing yachts, corinthian bonifacio yacht rendering (L); Orient Express Corinthian Desk &amp; Daybed (R)
Cruise
The Most Anticipated New Cruise Ships of 2026
February 19, 2026 03:11 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Top deck of an Oceania Cruises ship in port with the pool and ample white loungers in view
Ocean Cruises
Don’t Want to Cruise With Kids? Sail on These Adult-Focused Cruise Ships
January 30, 2026 04:50 PM
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Fran Golden
Passengers explore New Island in the Falklands on an Atlas Ocean Voyages repositioning cruise.
Cruise
The “Secret” Cruises That Will Bring You to Off-the-Beaten-Path Ports
December 10, 2025 05:30 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Tom Kerss standing on the deck of a Hurtigruten ship in Norway, with green-tinted Northern Lights dancing behind him
Cruise
On a Norway Cruise, I Hunted Northern Lights With an “Aurora Chaser.” Here’s What He Revealed About Them
November 20, 2025 05:37 PM
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Jeri Clausing
The wilds of Devon
Fall 2025
8 Epic Cruises for the Seriously Intrepid Traveler to Take in 2026
November 6, 2025 11:44 AM
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Jeri Clausing
The author kayaking on the Great Lakes during a sailing with Victory Cruise Lines.
Cruise
After My Breast Cancer Diagnosis, I Decided to Cruise the World. It Was Both Hell and a Dream.
October 31, 2025 12:58 PM
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Jeri Clausing
A rendering of an aerial view of the Scenic Ikon surrounding by floating ice
Expedition Cruises
This New Ultra-Luxury Polar Yacht Will Sail in Antarctica and Africa, the Falklands, and the Fjords of Chile
October 21, 2025 10:45 PM
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Jeri Clausing
An aerial view of the Amazon River in Peru winding through lush green rainforests with a couple boats creating ripples in the water and a small grouping of homes jutting out over the water
River Cruises
Pink Dolphins, Piranhas, and Wine-Paired Tasting Menus—Sailing the Peruvian Amazon on a New Luxury Riverboat
October 21, 2025 07:24 PM
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Jeri Clausing
A white lighthouse with a bright red roof sits atop a green cliff jutting out into the ocean in the Azores
Cruise
These Are the Best Cruises for Solo Travelers
October 2, 2025 06:27 PM
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Jeri Clausing
An aerial view of a small forested island on Lake Superior
Small Ship Cruises
Beautiful Beaches, Forested Boulders, Endless Lighthouses—the North American Cruise Destination Not to Miss
August 22, 2025 06:46 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Lime green grass lines the meadows and mountains of Isafjordur, Iceland, dotted with small homes, a bumbling brook crossed by a small footbridge in the foreground, and the Westfjords waterfront in the background
Ocean Cruises
How to Avoid the Crowds and Explore the Iceland Most Visitors Don’t Get to See
August 7, 2025 03:42 PM
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Jeri Clausing
An aerial view of Bora Bora in French Polynesia's Society Islands with a few lush green islands, including some with larger mountains in the background, and some overwater bungalows in the foreground
Cruise
13 Gorgeous South Pacific Island Destinations for Every Type of Traveler—and the Cruises That Sail There
June 30, 2025 06:32 PM
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Jeri Clausing
View of a street in old town Tallinn, Estonia lined with numerous historic buildings and storefronts with red tiled roofs
Cruise
Sailings That Will Make You Smarter—the Case for Taking a “Nerd” Cruise
June 24, 2025 06:54 PM
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Jeri Clausing
Exterior of the home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright in the Oak Park neighborhood of Chicago, seen with a mix of brick and dark wood with decorative planters and sculptures
Cruise News
New Cruises Chart a Course Through Frank Lloyd Wright Country
May 19, 2025 07:46 PM
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Jeri Clausing
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