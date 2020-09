The Best of Namibia

Namibia offers the opportunity to disconnect, which makes it an alluring destination. In the developed south, you'll pass farmlands and fields. In the north, you'll discover the special people and species who have adapted to life in this harsh desert environment. The best way to experience Namibia is to rent a 4x4 and zigzag your way across this vast country. With only three people per square kilometer, you may well have the whole place to yourself.