The Cayman Islands are easily accessible from many cities in the United States, with Grand Cayman being the main port of entry to both Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. The islands are just a 70-minute flight from Miami. Direct flights are offered from Miami by American Airlines and Cayman Airways. Getting between the three islands is also very easy, as multiple inter-island flights are offered daily to and from Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman. Flights also leave from other cities including Houston, Tampa, and Atlanta.

If you come by cruise ship or just plan to settle into your resort, renting a car isn’t necessary. You can easily get around by bus or taxi and avoid the hassle of renting. If you want to explore the islands, though, renting a car is your best bet. Keep in mind the Cayman Islands are still a British Overseas Territory, so driving on the left side of the road is standard. Also, be sure to reserve a rental a day or two in advance—or more during high season—to ensure availability.