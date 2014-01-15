Wherever you’re located, chances are, you’re less than a few flights away from Barcelona. Low-budget airlines offer direct flights between Barcelona and many large cities in Europe and the Middle East. If you're already on the continent, know that buses and trains run regular routes. There are direct flights from the Eastern seaboard of the United States, and from elsewhere, U.S. and European carriers offer two- to three-leg trips.

Barcelona is very walkable. If you’re staying in the city center, most of the things you want to see will be within a 30- to 45-minute walk. When your feet get tired or you just want to make better time, public transportation is the way to go. A TMB 10 pass is a solid investment for most travelers, as it’s multiperson and works on all public transport.