Diverse cuisines flourish in Melbourne, and local chefs who train abroad tend to return, adding to the spread. Australian chefs feature regularly in the world's top culinary lists, and Melbourne is home to many of the best. Start your day in the CBD, where the smell of roasting coffee wafts along cobblestone lanes. Make lunch memorable at Supernormal, or track down a food truck such as Beatbox Kitchen, which specializes in burgers and fries. For dinner, indulge in fine local cuisine at Attica (headed up by Ben Shewry), Cutler & Co, or Vue de Monde on the 55th floor of the Rialto building. Save room for dessert. Om Nom and Café Vue at Heide Museum of Modern Art are famous for dreaming up ornate sweet treats that look as lovely as they taste.