A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia

Full of aquamarine lagoons fringed with coral, blissful white-sand beaches, and enchanting sunsets, French Polynesia is a celebration in and of itself. But there are ways to make a trip to these stunning islands—a dream escape if there ever was one—extra memorable.
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, honeymoon, or another momentous occasion, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 10-night itinerary, More Tuamotus & Society Islands, is the perfect milestone vacation. Sail through French Polynesia’s most delightful and pristine islands, from romantic Mo’orea to the mystical Marquesas, on m/s Paul Gauguin. Stay overnight in Bora Bora and spend time on Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet in the Taha’a lagoon.
Every voyage features Paul Gauguin Cruises’ signature five-star personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail. You can enhance your experience further with celebration packages and personalized celebrations, such as a complimentary blessing ceremony and honeymoon amenities.
Day 1Welcome to Tahiti
When it’s time to embark, head to The Gauguin, often described as an overwater “bungalow” that sails. Dine al fresco at La Veranda (one of three restaurants), enjoy a treatment at the award-winning onboard spa, and toast the occasion with a selection from the special Connoisseur Wine List. Each evening, settle into one of the ship’s newly-decorated spacious suites or staterooms—more than 70 percent of which feature private balconies. Kick off your honeymoon or birthday with one of the celebration packages, which include in-room amenities such as flower turndown service, chocolates, and other intimate touches.
Days 2–3Diving and Snorkeling in Fakarava
Day 4Pearls and Lagoons in Rangiroa
Day 5Uncover Huahine’s Archeological Sites
Days 6–7Celebrate Romance in Bora Bora
Bora Bora is the ideal setting for a complimentary Polynesian blessing ceremony for honeymooners and travelers marking an anniversary. Celebrate your loving commitment at sunset with a champagne toast, a slice of cake, and Tahitian love songs as Les Gauguines perform a poetry reading, wrapping you in a Polynesian quilt (tifaifai) for a photo with Mount Otemanu in the background.
Day 8Discover Polynesian Culture on Raiatea
Later, see one of Raiatea’s natural treasures while hiking Mt. Temehani. Along the trail you’ll find tiare apetahi, an endangered, endemic flower known for its sweet smell and rare beauty.
Day 9 Relax on Motu Mahana
Les Gauguines—local Tahitians who serve as onboard hosts, entertainers, and storytellers—are on hand to demonstrate Polynesian crafts. You can also try snorkeling, kayaking, swimming, or exploring nearby Taha’a, the Vanilla Island.
Take advantage of Motu Mahana’s idyllic setting and have a Tahitian Wedding. While you’ll need a separate legal ceremony, Paul Gauguin Cruises can help with your reception and an exchange of vows ceremony on the private beach.
Days 10–11Explore Mo’orea and Return to Tahiti
Join a marine biologist on a dolphin-watching excursion around Mo’orea’s reef. Learn about the wild rough-tooth and acrobatic spinner dolphins that regularly swim inside the lagoon, while also gaining insight into the island’s geology. If there’s time afterward, you may swim or snorkel at the enchanting coral garden. Return to Tahiti to disembark the next day. Until next time!