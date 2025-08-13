A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia

Full of aquamarine lagoons fringed with coral, blissful white-sand beaches, and enchanting sunsets, French Polynesia is a celebration in and of itself. But there are ways to make a trip to these stunning islands—a dream escape if there ever was one—extra memorable.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, honeymoon, or another momentous occasion, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 10-night itinerary, More Tuamotus & Society Islands, is the perfect milestone vacation. Sail through French Polynesia’s most delightful and pristine islands, from romantic Mo’orea to the mystical Marquesas, on m/s Paul Gauguin. Stay overnight in Bora Bora and spend time on Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet in the Taha’a lagoon.

Every voyage features Paul Gauguin Cruises’ signature five-star personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail. You can enhance your experience further with celebration packages and personalized celebrations, such as a complimentary blessing ceremony and honeymoon amenities.

