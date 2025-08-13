JOURNEYS

A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia

Make your next celebration unforgettable with secluded shores, special amenities, and stops in French Polynesia’s dreamiest destinations.

The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Full of aquamarine lagoons fringed with coral, blissful white-sand beaches, and enchanting sunsets, French Polynesia is a celebration in and of itself. But there are ways to make a trip to these stunning islands—a dream escape if there ever was one—extra memorable.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, honeymoon, or another momentous occasion, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 10-night itinerary, More Tuamotus & Society Islands, is the perfect milestone vacation. Sail through French Polynesia’s most delightful and pristine islands, from romantic Mo’orea to the mystical Marquesas, on m/s Paul Gauguin. Stay overnight in Bora Bora and spend time on Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet in the Taha’a lagoon.

Every voyage features Paul Gauguin Cruises’ signature five-star personalized service and thoughtful attention to detail. You can enhance your experience further with celebration packages and personalized celebrations, such as a complimentary blessing ceremony and honeymoon amenities.

Itinerary

Private Beach, Bora Bora

Trip Highlight

Private Beaches

Explore two different exclusive beaches in Bora Bora and Taha’a, where Paul Gauguin Cruises’ guests can kayak and snorkel, enjoy overwater massage, and sip tropical cocktails in secluded bliss. They’re also ultra-romantic locations for Tahitian weddings, wedding vow renewals, and Polynesian Blessing Ceremonies
Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises’ mission is to provide meaningful travel experiences in French Polynesia. The company cares deeply for guests and for the communities, cultures, and natural wonders that make Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific so alluring. Discover the difference of cruising with purpose and allow Paul Gauguin Cruises to introduce you to authentic Polynesia.
Breakfast table on the cruise ship deck with view of the ocean and Tahitian mountains

Dine al fresco onboard at La Veranda.

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Day 1Welcome to Tahiti

Before setting sail, start your journey by exploring French Polynesia’s vibrant capital city of Papeʻete on Tahiti. Take in captivating views of the ocean as you stroll along the waterfront, taste poisson cru from one of the roulottes (food trucks), and shop the public market Le Marché de Papeʻete for local goods including vanilla, fresh fruit, hand-woven baskets, and Tahitian-pearl jewelry. At the Robert Wan Pearl Museum, learn more about the region’s history of pearl farming and admire treasures including the world’s largest round Tahitian cultured pearl.

When it’s time to embark, head to The Gauguin, often described as an overwater “bungalow” that sails. Dine al fresco at La Veranda (one of three restaurants), enjoy a treatment at the award-winning onboard spa, and toast the occasion with a selection from the special Connoisseur Wine List. Each evening, settle into one of the ship’s newly-decorated spacious suites or staterooms—more than 70 percent of which feature private balconies. Kick off your honeymoon or birthday with one of the celebration packages, which include in-room amenities such as flower turndown service, chocolates, and other intimate touches.
Couple with snorkeling gear on a beach in Farkava

Fakarava is a snorkelers’ dream.

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Days 2–3Diving and Snorkeling in Fakarava

Just one of seven UNESCO Marine Biosphere Reserves, Fakarava in the Tuamotus is an atoll renowned for some of the world’s most pristine coral formations. Relish a rare overnight stay in the remote islands, a perfect opportunity to mark your special milestone onboard with a bottle of complimentary chilled champagne. Snorkel or drift-dive along the Garuae Pass and encounter a multitude of marine life like giant groupers, parrotfish, reef sharks, and more. Fakarava is also home to Rotoava, one of the liveliest towns in the Tuamotus, as well as the eye-catching, pyramid-shaped Phare de Topaka, built in 1957, and churches constructed entirely of coral.
A view of a cruise ship of shore in Rangiroa

Rangiroa

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Day 4Pearls and Lagoons in Rangiroa

The largest atoll in the Tuamotu Archipelago, Rangiroa embodies the region’s rich heritage. Tour one of the largest black pearl farms in Polynesia, kick back on a pink-sand beach, and cruise along the famous Blue Lagoon (actually a lagoon within a lagoon). Later, wander the quaint village of Avatoru, accessible by foot, bicycle, and scooter. In the evening, honeymooners may celebrate the occasion by dining with an Officer.
The ruins of a marae in Huahine

The ruins of a marae in Huahine

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Day 5Uncover Huahine’s Archeological Sites

Huahine, located in the Society Islands, is known for its thriving cultural traditions. Discover some of the best-preserved archeological sites in French Polynesia, including Maeva, the island’s royal and religious center, with 30 ancient Polynesian temples (or marae). Stop by the tiny village of Faie, where you can feed the sacred blue-eyed eels that live in the river running through town. In the afternoon, snorkel in clear lagoons teeming with tropical fish and kaleidoscopic coral gardens.
A newlywed couple wrapped in a Polynesian taififi blanket (used in the ceremony to celebrate weddings and anniversaries).

A Polynesian Blessing Ceremony in Bora Bora

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Days 6–7Celebrate Romance in Bora Bora

Between its blossoming hibiscus, lagoons colored with multiple shades of blue, and lush valleys, Bora Bora ranks as one of the most gorgeous—and romantic—destinations in the world. Spend a night on this iconic island, which will give you plenty of time to daydream on Paul Gauguin Cruises’ postcard-perfect private beach where you can kayak, snorkel, or admire jaw-dropping views of Mount Otemanu, the iconic, ancient volcano at the heart of the island. If you want to explore, consider a 4WD tour of the island’s interior or scuba diving in the lagoon.

Bora Bora is the ideal setting for a complimentary Polynesian blessing ceremony for honeymooners and travelers marking an anniversary. Celebrate your loving commitment at sunset with a champagne toast, a slice of cake, and Tahitian love songs as Les Gauguines perform a poetry reading, wrapping you in a Polynesian quilt (tifaifai) for a photo with Mount Otemanu in the background.
A pier going out to sea in Raiatea

Raiatea

Photo by Fabien Bellanger/Unsplash

Day 8Discover Polynesian Culture on Raiatea

French Polynesia’s most sacred island, Raiatea, is considered the birthplace of Polynesia’s gods. It was also the first inhabited island and, at its height, the nexus of political power in all of Polynesia. Visit the UNESCO-listed Marae Taputapuatea archaeological site, a large complex recognized as the ancestral homeland of Polynesian culture.

Later, see one of Raiatea’s natural treasures while hiking Mt. Temehani. Along the trail you’ll find tiare apetahi, an endangered, endemic flower known for its sweet smell and rare beauty.
Aerial of Motu Mahana

Motu Mahana

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Day 9 Relax on Motu Mahana

Enjoy a day on Motu Mahana, Paul Gauguin Cruises’ private islet with gently swaying palm trees and cerulean waters. Feel sand between your toes, savor a barbecue lunch, get an overwater massage, and sip cocktails served in coconuts at the floating bar.

Les Gauguines—local Tahitians who serve as onboard hosts, entertainers, and storytellers—are on hand to demonstrate Polynesian crafts. You can also try snorkeling, kayaking, swimming, or exploring nearby Taha’a, the Vanilla Island.

Take advantage of Motu Mahana’s idyllic setting and have a Tahitian Wedding. While you’ll need a separate legal ceremony, Paul Gauguin Cruises can help with your reception and an exchange of vows ceremony on the private beach.
Wide view of Mo’orea

Mo’orea

Courtesy of Paul Gauguin Cruises

Days 10–11Explore Mo’orea and Return to Tahiti

Believed to have inspired the mythical Bali Hai, Mo’orea boasts some of French Polynesia’s most scenic landscapes. Tour the natural wonders of Opunohu Bay and Valley, driving up to the summit of Belvedere Lookout for panoramic views of the island’s volcanic peaks. Stop along the way at Marae Titiroa, a sacred site; Le Petit Village to shop for handmade crafts; and the Mo’rea Juice Factory for samples of liquors made with coconut and vanilla.

Join a marine biologist on a dolphin-watching excursion around Mo’orea’s reef. Learn about the wild rough-tooth and acrobatic spinner dolphins that regularly swim inside the lagoon, while also gaining insight into the island’s geology. If there’s time afterward, you may swim or snorkel at the enchanting coral garden. Return to Tahiti to disembark the next day. Until next time!
