Sara Button

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AFAR Contributor
MORE RECENT ARTICLES
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Road Trips
17 Great Places to Stop Along California’s Pacific Coast Highway
September 16, 2026 10:02 AM
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Road Trips
The 43 Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip or Long Flight
August 11, 2026 04:02 PM
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Aislyn Greene
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Health + Wellness
Here’s How to Arrive at Your Destination Looking Like You’ve Just Had a Facial Instead of a 10-Hour Flight
December 19, 2024 11:03 AM
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Italy Drops Health Pass Requirement for Entering Restaurants, Museums
Books
14 Books to Read if You’re Dreaming About Italy
December 20, 2023 10:32 AM
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11 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
Epic Trips
11 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
October 13, 2023 08:10 AM
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Dogo Onsen
November 10, 2022 11:25 AM
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Call of the Wild: Exploring the Beauty of South Georgia Island
Winter 2022
Call of the Wild: Exploring the Beauty of South Georgia Island
October 19, 2021 05:58 PM
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In the Faroe Islands, a Photographer Meets Locals Embracing Their Roots
September / October 2021
In the Faroe Islands, a Photographer Meets Locals Embracing Their Roots
August 23, 2021 01:50 PM
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8 Photos That Showcase How Travel and Style Go Hand-in-Hand
May / June 2021
8 Photos That Showcase How Travel and Style Go Hand-in-Hand
May 4, 2021 06:12 PM
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MoonAcre Spa & Bath
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
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The Francis House
April 20, 2021 05:00 PM
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The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
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The Ramble - Denver
The Ramble Hotel
April 20, 2021 04:58 PM
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Peninusula hotel hong kong; original_01Peninsula
In the Magazine
The World’s Best Cruise Lines, Airlines, and Hotels: AFAR Travelers’ Awards 2019
November 12, 2020 10:46 AM
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Iceland Invites the World to Scream It Out
Tips + News
Iceland Invites the World to Scream It Out
July 16, 2020 05:19 PM
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Iceland Is Now Welcoming More International Travelers
Tips + News
Iceland Is Now Welcoming More International Travelers
July 16, 2020 02:59 PM
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Northern California Wine Country Is Open, but Travelers Should Take Precautions
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
Northern California Wine Country Is Open, but Travelers Should Take Precautions
July 10, 2020 07:08 PM
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What You Need to Know About Juneteenth
History + Culture
What You Need to Know About Juneteenth
June 18, 2020 07:55 PM
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The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Returns to the Rails
Train Travel
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Returns to the Rails
June 17, 2020 02:45 PM
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9 Cool UNESCO Experiences That Aren’t Places
History + Culture
9 Cool UNESCO Experiences That Aren’t Places
June 15, 2020 02:19 PM
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Portugal Is Reopening for Travelers (and They Won’t Have to Quarantine)
Tips + News
Portugal Is Reopening for Travelers (and They Won’t Have to Quarantine)
June 10, 2020 07:44 PM
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Et Tu, Globe? Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre Is in Danger of Closing—Here’s How You Can Help
Art + Culture
Et Tu, Globe? Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre Is in Danger of Closing—Here’s How You Can Help
May 23, 2020 12:14 PM
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Ann Shields
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
Books
13 Great Books to Read for Travelers in Summer 2020
May 22, 2020 05:51 PM
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Introducing AFAR’s First Book Club
Books
Introducing AFAR’s First Book Club
May 20, 2020 12:29 PM
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Las Vegas Airport Installs PPE Vending Machines
Air Travel News
Las Vegas Airport Installs PPE Vending Machines
May 18, 2020 07:11 PM
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How Archaeology Showed Me a Different Side of Italy
History + Culture
How Archaeology Showed Me a Different Side of Italy
May 12, 2020 04:52 PM
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How Home Cooking Transformed My Trip to Israel
Food + Drink
How Home Cooking Transformed My Trip to Israel
May 8, 2020 04:20 PM
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Alon Shaya
How to Recreate a Day in Rome at Home
Cities We Love
How to Recreate a Day in Rome at Home
April 29, 2020 08:14 PM
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Grain Expectations: How a Tiny Tucson Bakery Is Preserving Local Heritage
Food + Drink
Grain Expectations: How a Tiny Tucson Bakery Is Preserving Local Heritage
April 23, 2020 06:35 PM
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The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
Epic Trips
The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
April 22, 2020 07:28 PM
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