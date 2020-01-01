Where are you going?
Discovering São Paulo, Brazil

Collected by Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert
São Paulo is one of the world's largest cities and the largest city in South America. It's also home to huge Japanese and Italian populations (a result of immigration in the early 20th century as São Paulo was an important part of the coffee industry). The city is known for its variety of food, nightlife, and culture, including art and museums. It's also a great place to experience Brazil's indoor and outdoor markets and see some very cool architecture thanks to Oscar Niemeyer's work here.
Museu de Arte de São Paulo - MASP

Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
I love to travel, but something I rarely admit is that I'm not very adventurous when it comes to food on the road. I love to try local specialties but don't eat much meat or heavy, fried food. As a result, it took me a while to get into street...
São Paulo Museum of Art

Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
São Paulo is home to many vibrant markets, and the Sunday antiques market on Avenida Paulista is one of them. The market is located under the Museum of Art (MASP)--the museum is built off the ground, leaving a large open space where vendors set up...
Praça Benedito Calixto Flea Market

Praça Benedito Calixto - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05413, Brazil
Anyone who has been to Brazil knows that the country has fantastic open-air markets, known as feiras in Portuguese. They often feature a combination of handicrafts, antiques, live music, dancing, and street food. The market on Saturdays at...
More Details >
Edifício Copan

As a lover of architecture, visiting Edificio Copan in the center of São Paulo was high on my list during my last visit to this lively city. However, what really struck me while standing outside Copan was this fun street art behind us. It seems to...
More Details >
Mercado Municipal da Lapa

After hearing so much about the huge Municipal Market in downtown Sao Paulo, I was excited to visit a slightly smaller version in Lapa, one of Sao Paulo's central districts. I wanted to see not just the array of food but also Brazilians going...
More Details >
São Paulo Museum of Art

Av. Paulista, 1578 - Bela Vista, São Paulo - SP, 01310-200, Brazil
São Paulo has a thriving culture scene that can be seen in its museums, craft fairs, graffitti, and artsy shops. If you spend a Sunday there, be sure to head over to São Paulo's main avenue, Avenida Paulista, for a three-part cultural experience....
More Details >
Parque Ibirapuera

Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP, 04094-050, Brazil
Designed by Oscar Niemeyer and Roberto Burle Marx, this expansive park was meant to be an improvement to Central Park in New York City. Home to an impressive amphitheater, museums, water bodies, and lots of paths with some impressive landscaping,...
More Details >
São Paulo Cathedral

Praça da Sé - Sé, São Paulo - SP, 01001-000, Brazil
Once in awhile, there are moments while traveling when I know I am in the right place at the right time. One of these moments was when I walked into Catedral da Sé de São Paulo. The grandeur of the cathedral was impressive in its own right, but I...
More Details >
Praça da República

I love exploring the markets in São Paulo. There are many, some big and some small, but my latest discovery is the big one on Sundays in Praça da República in the center of the city, very close to the famous Italian and Copan buildings. This...
More Details >

