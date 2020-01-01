Discovering São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo is one of the world's largest cities and the largest city in South America. It's also home to huge Japanese and Italian populations (a result of immigration in the early 20th century as São Paulo was an important part of the coffee industry). The city is known for its variety of food, nightlife, and culture, including art and museums. It's also a great place to experience Brazil's indoor and outdoor markets and see some very cool architecture thanks to Oscar Niemeyer's work here.