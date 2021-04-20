Royal Botanic Garden

Every great city needs its tranquil green space, and Sydney has these expansive gardens, situated right next to the harbor facing Farm Cove. A stroll through the gardens on a sunny day is a brilliant way to appreciate Sydney's dazzling beauty. Highlights include an 1885 greenhouse filled with orchids and begonias, a rain-forest-like palm grove and the imposing quartz-and-sandstone Wurrungwuri sculpture by artist Chris Booth, who obtained permission from the Cadigal people to depict a rare Aboriginal shield.