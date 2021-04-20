Royal Botanic Garden
Mrs Macquaries Rd, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
| +61 2 9231 8111
Photo by James Horan, courtesy of Royal Botanic Garden
Sun - Sat 7am - 5:30pm
Royal Botanic GardenSydney’s 158-acre botanic garden, which hugs the harbor between Mrs Macquarie's Chair and the Sydney Opera House, is home to nearly 9,000 plant species. Depending on the season of your visit, you might seek out spring peaches and wisteria or tropical orchids and summer lotus flowers. On any occasion, don’t miss descendants of the 200-million-year-old Wollemi pine, a dinosaur of a conifer only discovered in 1994. The gardens are also studded with sculptures from historical statues to modern works by Bronwyn Oliver, Paul Selwood, and Keld Moseholm. The quartz-and-sandstone Wurrungwuri depicts an Aboriginal shield once used by the traditional owners of this land. Tours are offered throughout the year, including a 1.5-hour Aboriginal history tour on the food and medicinal properties of native Australian plants.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney
Established in 1816, the 158-acre botanic garden is home to 8,900 plant species, including ancient eucalyptus and gum trees, as well as descendants of the 200-million-year-old Wollemi pine.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Strolls in Sydney
My perfect afternoon walk around Sydney harbor starts at Dawes Point Park, winds around Circular Quay, passes the Opera House, and traverses the Royal Botanical Gardens. Within the gardens, wander little paths, picnic under old-growth trees, visit the Sydney Fernery, or tour the Art Gallery of New South Wales—there are countless ways to spend the day here and frequent special events. Set aside some time for this walk and you won’t be disappointed.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Garden space in the center of Sydney
Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens are just steps away from the bustle of the downtown core, and a place to escape for peaceful walks along leafy trails. Great views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, and adjacent to the spectacular Art Gallery of NSW. #afarexperiences photo: Leanna Maione
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Iconic Vistas at the Royal Botanical Gardens - Sydney, Australia
As a travel photographer I'm always looking for an interesting perspective even if the subject of the photo is an image that has become commonplace. Most landmarks become a popular image because they are indeed spectacular and worthy of their hype. When we travel we are always looking for something "active" to do and ways to be outside. A day at The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney is a magnificent park to stroll around offering stellar vistas of some of Sydney's most iconic landmarks. I had seen the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House before, but there was something magnificent about taking it in from a distance.
almost 7 years ago
Great escape from the city
The Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney are a massive area right on the water- perfect for picnics, tag football, or just sitting under a tree and reading a great book. We walked around the gardens for over an hour, admiring the different and unique trees and plants that we had never seen before.
almost 7 years ago
Ibis Watching
I love a stroll through the Royal Botanical Gardens in the city center of Sydney. It's a great way to spend an afternoon. I meandor about taking in all the variety of wonderful plantlife in the park, but, it's the ibis that tend to catch my attention. These very large, black and white, prehistoric looking birds are friendly, curious and seem to well populate the park. LA offers the typical, sparrow and crow, but ibis,.....NO. I find them interesting, entertaining and good for a photo op.
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Royal Botanic Garden
Every great city needs its tranquil green space, and Sydney has these expansive gardens, situated right next to the harbor facing Farm Cove. A stroll through the gardens on a sunny day is a brilliant way to appreciate Sydney's dazzling beauty. Highlights include an 1885 greenhouse filled with orchids and begonias, a rain-forest-like palm grove and the imposing quartz-and-sandstone Wurrungwuri sculpture by artist Chris Booth, who obtained permission from the Cadigal people to depict a rare Aboriginal shield.