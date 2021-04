Royal Botanic Garden

As a travel photographer I'm always looking for an interesting perspective even if the subject of the photo is an image that has become commonplace. Most landmarks become a popular image because they are indeed spectacular and worthy of their hype. When we travel we are always looking for something "active" to do and ways to be outside. A day at The Royal Botanical Gardens in Sydney is a magnificent park to stroll around offering stellar vistas of some of Sydney's most iconic landmarks. I had seen the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House before, but there was something magnificent about taking it in from a distance.