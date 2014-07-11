All travelers flying into Chile land at Santiago’s modern airport, Arturo Merino Benitez (SCL). Along with Santiago-based LAN airlines, most major airlines from the United States fly nonstop to Santiago from hubs like Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. United Airlines provides nonstop service from Houston starting December 7, 2014.

Given that Chile is a country of unimaginably long distances (it's over 2,600 miles from Arica in the north to Punta Arenas in the south), flying is by far the quickest and easiest way to go, allowing travelers to potentially cover the north and south in one trip. While LAN has a monopoly on the local market, Sky Airlines offers competitive, less expensive fares, often better schedules, and new Airbuses to many of the same destinations. Long-distance buses are comfortable for inter-regional trips over shorter distances, and fare classes range from cama (bed) to ejecutivo, offering more legroom. Once at your destination, you can rent a car or book a local taxi. Road rules and signage differ from the U.S., but in most areas roads are well paved, with the exception of parts of Patagonia.