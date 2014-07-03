Most people fly into Denver International Airport, referred to locally as DIA and by its airport code, DEN. The airport, a modern, circus tent–like affair on the plains northeast of Denver, is famous with conspiracy theorists for its alleged secret tunnels, curses, cryptic artwork, and haunted devil horse statue.

From the airport, check the RTD bus schedule (Regional Transportation District for the most economical way to get to Denver, Boulder, and the many ski mountains; also for Boulder, you can use Green Ride. For all other destinations, look for the individual shuttle counters in the main arrival terminal. In general, although there are Greyhound and other bus connections running up and down Interstate 70 (I-70), to get around the state, you’ll most likely want to rent a car.