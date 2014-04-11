Experience the piercing sounds of Cantonese opera in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Spend a few hours visiting museums of Asian history, modern art, science, or maritime lore. Or wander through the remains of the famed Kowloon Walled City. Annual events include the Hong Kong Arts Festival in February and March, the Hong Kong International Film Festival in early spring, and summertime island concerts. The biggest park concert, Clockenflap, attracts local and international acts to the HK stage at the end of November. Rugby fans and costumed partiers descend on the city to cheer for their pick of teams the third week of March during the Hong Kong Sevens. At Happy Valley Racecourse from September to June, the horse-racing season gets lively with a weekly event of socializing, beer, and wagering on stallions.

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, happens on the last day of the last month of the Chinese calendar. The dates change but traditionally fall near the end of January to early February. Lion dances, parades, and fireworks over the harbor take place during this festive time. Many shops and restaurants close for the first three days, when locals leave to visit family, eat banquet-style dinners, and exchange red pockets known in Cantonese as lai see, "lucky money." Cheung Chau Bun Festival takes place on the island of Cheung Chau on the eighth day of the fourth moon, usually coinciding with Buddha's birthday in late May. Historically, young men would race to "bun snatch" from a tower stacked with buns, where the higher the bun the better the fortune. This was abandoned in the late 1970s when the tower collapsed, and now the festival draws crowds to bear witness to three selected individuals climbing towers of buns stacked 60 feet above ground in front of Pak Tai Temple. Dragon Boat Festival, known in Cantonese as Duen Ng, takes place on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, known as "double fifth," around mid-June. Teams train hard for what they deem the biggest competition of the year, attended by people cheering, racing, drinking, and eating traditional rice dumplings. October is a big holiday month in Hong Kong, beginning with National Day on October 1. The week around it is Golden Week, when many shops offer sales and discounts. Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in mid-October with lunar lanterns in the shapes of fish, rabbits, and even popular cartoon characters. Mooncakes, traditionally containing lotus seed paste and duck egg yolks, are devoured. Halloween has become a spectacle; costumed crowds parade in areas like Lang Kwai Fong. Christmas is a festival of lights in Hong Kong, and many shopping centers such as the IFC are adorned with elaborate Western-style decorations. Most shops and restaurants remain open throughout Christmas, and large crowds come out to shop during the sales.