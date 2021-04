The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically you probably won't get far beyond a few exhibitions and galleries at one shot. The Fashion Institute's temporary shows are always popular favorites, while others will (like the museum itself) focus on a range of regions and periods—at any one time there may be temporary exhibitions on an Italian Renaissance painter, miniatures from Mughal India, and Polynesian carvings. The Temple of Dendur, a roughly 41' x 21' x 21' temple that dates to around 10 B.C.E. and was given by the government of Egypt to the United States in 1965, is one of the museum's most photographed (and Instagrammed) works. The 34 period rooms, including a 12th-century cloister, English parlor, and a Shaker dining room, are among the museum's other highlights. On summer evenings, the rooftop terrace is a popular place for drinks. Note that the $25 admission is a suggested one, and everyone is free to pay less (even if sometimes they may have to suffer an eye roll from the cashier). Whatever you pay also includes same-day entry to the Metropolitan's contemporary collection at the nearby Met Breuer.