A Supernatural Experience

This is the ceiling of a ceremonial house in a Kwoma village. The Kwoma are a group of people that live in New Guinea. Not much is known about them, but the mystery adds to the sensational effect that these wooden panels have when you are trying to figure out what they could be. These carvings represent supernatural beings that are used to protect homes. Thankfully, you don't have to go all the way to New Guinea to see them up close. They are part of The Metropolitan Museum of Art's permanent collection and can be seen in the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing. http://www.ruddywashere.com