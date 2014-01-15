Nearly all international flights arrive at Ezeiza International Airport (EZE), located about 22 miles from the city center. Though public buses serve the airport, they’re notoriously inconvenient; you’re better off paying for a taxi at the official desks inside the arrivals hall. (Prices fluctuate all the time; the current price of 900 pesos is about $15.50.) Some shorter flights arrive at Buenos Aires’ smaller, more central airport, Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP).

Once in the city, public transportation options include the traveler-friendly Subte (subway) and a vast, somewhat overwhelming, but efficient and fast system of colectivos (buses). Purchase Subte tickets in the underground stations before boarding, and if you’re getting on a bus, be prepared with exact change in monedas (coins) to feed into the machine behind the driver. Taxis are abundant and affordably priced; just be aware that many taxistas refuse large bills.