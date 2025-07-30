Sponsored Content
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship

Sail past glaciers, hike rugged trails, and spot whales along Alaska’s stunning Pacific coastline aboard a new ship built for immersive exploration.

Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska

EXPLORA III in Alaska

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

The raw wilderness of Alaska weaves throughout every square mile, from majestic glaciers and untouched forests to nature-forward urban centers, complete with bikeways, parks, and more. Visitors can enjoy the region’s rich and unspoiled beauty in the cool summertime of 2027 aboard Explora Journeys’ newly introduced routes, featuring experiences that celebrate the area’s indomitable spirit.

Highlights include Alaska’s iconic glaciers and fjords, wildlife on land, and sightings of orcas, humpbacks, and more along the Whale Highway. These new 7- to 12-night Alaska itineraries are designed for the upcoming ship EXPLORA III, powered by liquified natural gas or “LNG.” It also features five heated pools, perfect for unwinding after a brisk Alaskan day, along with the Ocean Wellness spa and fitness center for rejuvenation after a day of exploration.

Map of Explora Journeys Alaskan cruise route

The multiday Alaska journey stretches from Seward to Vancouver.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Visit Vancouver’s West End and see Hubbard Glacier and Kenai Fjords National Park

Alaska’s stunning outdoors take center stage on Explora Journeys’ 10-night sail along the Inside Passage. From the dramatic fjords, mountains, and glaciers that adorn the Pacific coastline, this journey travels from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Seward, Alaska, stopping in Hoonah, the remote town of Ketchikan, and urban centers along the way.

Wander the tree-lined streets of Vancouver’s eclectic West End neighborhood, browsing Robson Street boutiques and local gift shops for unique keepsakes. Then, stroll along the Stanley Park seawall, dotted with monuments, sculptures, and scenic vistas.

Savor evenings onboard with elevated cuisine at Marble & Co. Grill, one of the ship’s nine dining options. Afterward, drink in the 270-degree views from the Explora Lounge, while a jazz pianist plays in the background.

Sail past the active, 30-story-tall Hubbard Glacier where massive slabs of blue ice dramatically calve into the sea, and spot waterspouts at Kenai Fjords National Park, near Seward, in the far north. While there, hike past glacial waterfalls and along heather meadows to Harding Icefield, where the gorgeous views of Resurrection Bay, a magnificent fjord on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, await.

Spot totem poles while hiking trails in Sitka

This seven-night journey from Seward to Vancouver offers an immersion into Alaska’s natural and cultural heritage. Along the way, guests encounter iconic wildlife and landmarks of the First Peoples of the region.

In Juneau, explore the rich history of the state capital with a visit to the Alaska State Museum, home to artifacts and art that shape the region’s story. For a more adventurous perspective, board a floatplane to admire Admiralty Island’s bears and Juneau’s expansive icefields, or cruise to see the famous Mendenhall Glacier and spot orcas and humpbacks in Auke Bay.

In Sitka, discover the artistry of Tlingit and Haida totem poles while hiking scenic trails across volcanic landscapes and lush mountain forests.

Back onboard, unwind in the Finnish sauna or relax on heated marble loungers at the Ocean Wellness spa, before retreating to an oceanfront suite.

Discover Timeless Wonders

Two brown bears by the shore in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve.

See Alaska’s famous brown bears.

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

The majesty of Alaska takes center stage on Explora Journeys’ wildlife-centric seven-night itinerary from Vancouver through the Inside Passage, a super-water highway of fjords, glaciers, and lush landscapes. Along with Vancouver and Hoonah ports of call, the trip includes a day sailing the Rhode Island-size Hubbard Glacier before warming up with a hot toddy in the Journeys Lounge on the luxury ship.

Embrace Wrangell’s rugged “Last Frontier” vibe by visiting the untouched wilderness of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, the largest national park in the U.S., with habitats ranging from rainforest to tundra. While there, try to decipher the 3,000-year-old messages left by the Tlingit people at Petroglyph Beach.

Surrounded by forested mountains dotted with waterfalls, ample hiking trails, and rafting opportunities on the Lowe River, the small town of Valdez inspires outdoor adventures. And leisurely activities, too. Enjoy watching its three famous glaciers calve and drop blue ice into Prince William Sound from the comfort of a sightseeing boat.

For a tour of a different sort, wander among the WWII bunkers at Abercrombie State Historical Park on Kodiak Island that the famous brown bears, the largest in the world, call home. Then, return to the ship for a sophisticated, intimate tasting journey through French-inspired international cuisine at Fil Rouge.

Explora Journeys
