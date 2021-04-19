Bondi Beach
Photo by Paul William Lovelace / age fotostock
Bondi BeachAustralia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few decades, it has become a play land for international backpackers. More recently, the bohemian surf hood has morphed into a lively dining and shopping hub, with restaurants ranging from standbys like Sean’s Panaroma to the friendly burger joint Bonditony’s to Italian favorite Da Orazio Pizza and Porchetta, opened by Icebergs Dining Room owner Maurice Terzino. (Don’t miss the pool and sauna at Icebergs either.) Once fed, check in at the QT Hotel, shop along Gould Street, and walk the stunning Bondi to Coogee coastal path.
almost 7 years ago
Bondi Bliss.
Without a doubt, Bondi Beach is one of the most recognised and well-known beaches in Sydney. It is also one of the most wonderful beaches in Sydney. Surrounded by a tremendous selection of eateries and shopping, Bondi Beach is home to some of the beachiest and best. With the city only a train-ride away, Bondi is the perfect day-trip for any travellers who need a little R&W--Rest & Waves! And, once a year, Bondi provides a home for one of (in my opinion) the most wonderful art exhibitions in the country--"Sculpture by the Sea", a coastal walk from Bondi to Tamarama that showcases the work of Australian and international artists. This year it shall be held from October 18th until November 4th. It is not something to be missed. Bondi, however, should always remain a definite "To-Do", no matter your artistic preference. Because Bondi is a piece of art from any angle.
almost 7 years ago
Surfing Bondi Beach
One of the most iconic beaches in Sydney, Bondi is almost obligatory if you are spending a day or two in the city. And to really get into the spirit of things, grab a surf board and try to catch a few waves. If you aren't feeling quite so adventurous, you could always settle for a swim instead. If you're lucky, you might spot a migratory pod of dolphins, occasionally seen in the bay.
almost 7 years ago
Bondi My Love.
Every year, Bondi Beach, Australia, hosts a beautiful collaborative art event that lasts around two weeks. It is beautiful, and wonderful, and creative in every single way. Known as "Sculpture by the Sea", the annual event provides a free-of-charge experience that allows anyone and everyone to appreciate the talent of Australian, and international, artists. This photo, taken during the 2010 show, always reminds me of the artistic beauty of Bondi -- perfectly captivating even without the installations.
almost 7 years ago
Straw Sensation.
During the 2009 "Sculpture By The Sea" exhibition along the beach-path from Bondi to Tamarama, this fabulous art-piece sat perched on a hill looking over one of the many beached inlets along the route. With the combination of its regally imposing height, the informality of the rider's clothing, and the purity of it all being made out of straw, the piece (of which I can not seem to find the artists' name) was captivating, especially placed on a cliff above the pounding ocean. Each year the pieces are different, and new artists and concepts come into play. I've had the pleasure of experiencing it twice, and highly recommend it for an art afficiandos, travellers, and fun-fiends alike! October 18th to November 4th, 2012 Bondi Beach, NSW.
almost 7 years ago
The Icebergs at Bondi Beach
Bondi Beach is one of Australia’s most famous beaches, and the restaurant Bondi Icebergs has an ideal vantage point for watching the beach scene below. The restaurant offers delicious fresh seafood, and is named after a group of dedicated locals who swim at the beach year-round and offers delicious fresh seafood. With cocktail in hand, enjoy a bit of celebrity-spotting as well as the view of the iconic Icebergs swimming pool and surfers of Bondi Beach.
almost 7 years ago
Bondi Beach to Coogee Walk
Catch a bus to either Bondi Beach or Coogee Beach. Along the journey pass outdoor cafes and pubs, the Bondi Icebergs Club (open to visitors and clearly one of the coolest places to be in the city), Waverley Cemetary, dream beachhouses, and Aboriginal carvings. Duration: 90 minutes. Level of difficulty easy: People density: high. The Best Urban Walking Trails: http://bit.ly/15arrGM
almost 7 years ago
Hitting the Waves at Bondi Beach
"When the sun comes out in Sydney, it bats its eyelids, it’s glamorous, beautiful, attractive, smart, and it’s very hard to get away from its magnetic pull." —Baz Luhrmann Australians may not have invented surfing, but when you see the long rolling waves on Bondi Beach, you know this is the place to surf. (This is coming from someone who lives in California.) The fact that Bondi Beach has the cutest lifeguards doesn’t hurt. For more info and photos read: http://travelwellflysafe.com/2013/11/17/things-i-have-learned-in-sydney-australia/
Family Travel Correspondent
almost 7 years ago
New Year's Day at the Beach
For parents in the northern hemisphere, New Year's Day is usually a low-key occasion, spent relaxing, staying warm, and winding down from the long holiday season. The Aussies, on the other hand, lie on the beach, have a "barbie," and are just starting their summer holidays. In other words, it’s a high-energy affair that much resembles the American July 4th weekend. Sydney residents, in particular, seem to have no shortage of options when it comes to where to spend the holiday. It’s just a question if you prefer the trendy, ultra-hip Bondi Beach to the south, or the more family-friendly but commercialized Manly Bay up north. They both offer gorgeous beaches in upscale, suburban neighborhoods, so we tried them both. Each one was packed, which didn’t bother us too much since it provided for a unique way to observe the Aussies in their natural habitat. The waters were also safe for swimming, which basically means that sharks and other unwanted marine life that can inflict serious injuries or even death, were kept out. Half the fun of going to Manly Beach was the scenic 30-minute ferry ride up the harbor we took to get there, and after the ordeal of finding a parking spot near Bondi Beach the day before, it was a welcome relief.
about 5 years ago
Sculpture by the Sea
Back in 1997, a small group of volunteers with no funding had a unique vision—to turn a seaside walk into the backdrop for a temporary outdoor sculpture gallery. Sculpture by the Sea, has since grown to become the world’s largest free sculptural event with hundreds of artists competing to be selected. It returns this year, its 20th anniversary, from October 20 to November 6. The 1.25-mile-long open-air sculpture gallery follows the course of a stunning coastal walk that begins just west of the Bondi Icebergs and extends to Tamarama Beach. Along the way, the already dazzling setting is made even more memorable with temporary eye- and mind-opening installations.
over 5 years ago
Bondi Beach
The members of Australia’s lifesaving clubs are as iconic in their own way as the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. On your second day in Sydney, when Betty Jo has arranged for a day of visiting some of the city’s famous beaches including Bondi and Manly, you’ll see them as well as other city residents enjoying these urban strands. At Bondi, you’ll also stop by the what has been described as the world’s most Instagrammable pool, the Bondi Baths managed by the Icebergs Swimming Club. After your tour of seaside Sydney, Betty Jo has cocktail and dining recommendations in Darlinghurst, one of Sydney’s most vibrant neighborhoods. The full itinerary for Betty Jo’s trip as well as other itineraries to Australia can be found at AFAR Journeys.
almost 7 years ago
