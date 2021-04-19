New Year's Day at the Beach

For parents in the northern hemisphere, New Year's Day is usually a low-key occasion, spent relaxing, staying warm, and winding down from the long holiday season. The Aussies, on the other hand, lie on the beach, have a "barbie," and are just starting their summer holidays. In other words, it’s a high-energy affair that much resembles the American July 4th weekend. Sydney residents, in particular, seem to have no shortage of options when it comes to where to spend the holiday. It’s just a question if you prefer the trendy, ultra-hip Bondi Beach to the south, or the more family-friendly but commercialized Manly Bay up north. They both offer gorgeous beaches in upscale, suburban neighborhoods, so we tried them both. Each one was packed, which didn’t bother us too much since it provided for a unique way to observe the Aussies in their natural habitat. The waters were also safe for swimming, which basically means that sharks and other unwanted marine life that can inflict serious injuries or even death, were kept out. Half the fun of going to Manly Beach was the scenic 30-minute ferry ride up the harbor we took to get there, and after the ordeal of finding a parking spot near Bondi Beach the day before, it was a welcome relief.