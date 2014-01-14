- Take the architectural boat tour. The 90 minutes spent provide a strong foundation for your visit: You'll find out not just about the remarkable buildings and visionary architects, but about Chicago's history and culture.

- Even if you're not traveling with children, the Museum of Science and Industry is endlessly fascinating. The building in which it is housed was built as the Palace of Fine Arts at the famous 1893 World's Colombian Exhibition, so it's a magnificent space, and the exhibits—both the permanent and temporary—include a coal mine experience (the delightfully old-school museum design will transport you back to grade-school field trips), a walk-through of the sleek art deco Pioneer Zephyr passenger train, and lots of ultramodern tech and science.

- A stroll through Millennium Park is great introduction to a friendly and proud city: public art and fountains, the much-photographed Bean, free concerts, gardens, and the beautiful museums.

- Catch a baseball game at Wrigley Field. No kidding. The 1914 brick stadium, the ivy walls surrounding the outfield, the manually updated scoreboard (!), the beloved Cubs, the accents of the fans around you—this is an opportunity to get a strong taste of local flavor. Grab a beer after the game at one of Wrigleyville's many bars and keep your conversation with the locals going. (We like the Guthrie's Tavern, but there are lots of good options in the blocks around the stadium.)