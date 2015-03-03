travel guide

Beijing

Photo Courtesy of Nikolaj Potanin

share this article
flipboard

why you should visit Beijing now

Throughout its long history, Beijing has oscillated between being a center of imperial grandeur and a city subjugated by foreign powers. In the 21st century, it has again emerged as a seat of global power and influence, modernizing at a breakneck pace. Yet amid the new skyscrapers, crowded roadways, and all the other trappings of development brought on by China's rise, Beijing retains much of the sleepy charm that characterized it a century ago. This is the real reward for visitors: the discovery that, at its cultural foundation, so little of the city has really changed.

read before you go

Savor Asia like a Local with these Can't-Miss Food Tours

Savor Asia like a Local with these Can't-Miss Food Tours

Explore Asia’s markets, restaurants, and ingredients in a whole new way—with a food expert.

In partnership with Context Travel

Food + Drink

Get a Fresh Look at the World's Most Famous Sites

Get a Fresh Look at the World's Most Famous Sites

Learn from an expert guide as you go deeper into these must-see spots.

In partnership with Context Travel

Art + Culture

good to know

When to Go to Beijing

Situated near the fringe of the encroaching Gobi Desert, Beijing has a dry and often blustery climate. Winters are cold and windy with almost no precipitation. Fall and spring offer the most dependently pleasant conditions and relatively cheap prices for air travel and lodging. Summer (June through August) is peak tourist season, but the weather can be hot and humid, with occasional torrential downpours. Beijing’s air pollution often makes headlines around the globe, but the city also experiences long stretches of blue-sky days. Air quality tends to be comparatively worse in summer and winter, though a shift in wind and humidity can quickly change things for the better.

Getting Around Beijing

Beijing Capital Airport is spread out over three terminals in the northeast corner of the city, with most international flights arriving at T2 or T3. Taxis are relatively cheap—around RMB 75 ($12) to the center of the city—but almost none of the cabbies speak English, so you’ll need to have the Chinese characters for your destination handy if you’re not a Mandarin speaker. A high-speed train connects the airport to major public transit hubs at Sanyuanqiao and Dongzhimen.

On paper, Beijing’s roadways are defined by six neatly arranged concentric ring roads. In reality, traffic is chaotic and often grinds to a standstill. During peak commuting hours, it’s best to avoid surface transportation. Beijing has an extensive and rapidly growing subway system that connects to most points of interest. As of early 2015, there were 18 lines and 319 stations, with plans for significant expansion. Buses are also plentiful, but most lack English translations for the stops.

Can't Miss

Get an early morning start at the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven to see retirees mastering dance, calligraphy, tai chi, and musical instruments. Most of the regulars are not professional performers and are only there for personal enjoyment and socializing. Visitors showing interest in a craft or skill will often be invited to join in.

Food and Drink

With an eclectic mix of local and international cuisine, Beijing is a good place to satisfy almost any food craving. Long famous for such local specialties as Peking duck and dumplings, the city has also attracted some of the world’s top kitchen talent in the past decade. And as Beijing has drawn migrants from other provinces, more and more regional Chinese cuisine has become available, with Sichuan, Yunnan, and Uyghur restaurants particularly popular. When it comes to drinks, Beijing’s nightlife scene includes posh nightclubs and hip hole-in-the-wall pubs.

Culture

Beijing has a wealth of exhibitions, concerts, book talks, and theatrical performances. The best way to connect with the local scene is to visit the local expat website City Weekend Beijing for a list of upcoming events. The most significant Chinese holiday is the Spring Festival, which marks the start of a new lunar calendar year. Other major holidays include the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day, Tomb Sweeping Day, and the Dragon Boat Festival. Although these times can give visitors charming insights into traditional Chinese culture, travel logistics can be difficult and popular tourist sites are often overwhelmed by domestic travelers.

What the Locals Know

Tipping is not practiced in China, and leaving a few extra bills on the table will often result in a well-meaning proprietor chasing you down the street to return your money. Local expats tend to live their lives according to pollution conditions. While most short-term visitors won’t experience health effects, those with sensitive respiratory tracts should consider packing a pollution mask.

Local Resources

Beijing Boyce

City Weekend
Lumdimsum
TimeOut Beijing
The Hutong

where to Stay
The Best Hotels in Beijing

The Best Hotels in Beijing

where to Eat
Where to Eat in Beijing

Where to Eat in Beijing

Duck, Like Only Beijing Can Do ItStreet Food in BeijingFine Dining in BeijingZhushi: Simple Staples, Done WellWandering Chef: Martin Yan in Beijing
where to Drink
Where to Drink in Beijing

Where to Drink in Beijing

Beijing's Hutong BarsThe Best Cocktails in Beijing
what to Do
What to Do in Beijing

What to Do in Beijing

Beijing's Imperial SitesBeijing's Art SceneA Perfect Day in BeijingArchitectural Showpieces in BeijingExploring Beijing's Quirky Side If You Only Have Three Days in BeijingExploring the Outskirts
where to Shop
Where to Shop in Beijing

Where to Shop in Beijing

Local Crafts and SouvenirsBeijing's Unique Shopping SceneChina Chic: Beijing's Fashion Tastemakers

more about Beijing

Get a Fresh Look at the World's Most Famous Sites

Get a Fresh Look at the World's Most Famous Sites

In partnership with Context Travel

Art + Culture

UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter

UNESCO World Heritage Sites That Are Even Better to Visit During Winter

Art + Culture

10 Best Places to Go in November

10 Best Places to Go in November

Where to Go Next

Airbnb Cancels Glamping Trip on the Great Wall of China

Airbnb Cancels Glamping Trip on the Great Wall of China

Tips + News

share this article
flipboard

Updated: 07/22/19

Guide Editor

Matthew Durnin


 Matt Durnin is a research consultant specializing in China's economics and politics. He has lived in Beijing for eight years despite frequent, half-hearted attempts to escape its gravitational pull. When he's not working, Matt is usually sweating out his vacation days seeking adventure in remote corners of the globe.