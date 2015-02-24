Charleston is rich with politesse, history, and traditions. One of the city’s main cultural draws is simply strolling the picturesque streets to admire the architecture, from narrow colonial buildings to grand antebellum mansions and the modern flourishes that private owners have achieved within the strict building and historic preservation codes. Several house-museums, both privately owned and ones operated by Historic Charleston, open daily for public tours and provide insight into the lives of the city's previous residents, both free and enslaved. Charleston—often referred to as the Holy City—also features a wealth of historic churches and synagogues, many of which are open to visitors. The French Quarter has a clutch of art galleries as well as the Gibbes Museum of Art. Also in the French Quarter, continue your exploration into Charleston's history and culture at the Old Slave Mart Museum and the new South Carolina Historical Society Museum.

The biggest event in Charleston each year, the Spoleto Festival, takes place during the last two weeks of May, with everything from outdoor jazz performances to full-scale operas. Piccolo Spoleto, a showcase for local artists, runs alongside the larger festival. Other annual events draw visitors all year long, and keep the locals busy, too. (Find our festival picks in What's On When, Y'all.) Visitors should also consider planning their trip around the Southeastern Wildlife Expo (which brings tens of thousands of nature aficionados to the city), the MOJA Arts Festival (which celebrates African-American and Caribbean culture with performances, parties, and parades), or the Charleston Wine + Food Festival (which has quickly become one of the city’s main events).