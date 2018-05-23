Paris
A hub for hedonists, a wellspring of inspiration for artists, and a haven for history buffs: Paris is a fantasy destination for millions of travelers each year. The storied bakeries, iconic museums, and corner cafés feel anchored in another time, but the zeitgeist of the city leans forward into a dynamic, multicultural food scene dominated by young French and foreign talents. It is precisely this juxtaposition of old and new that makes Paris the perpetually perfect place to visit. So go exploring, get lost, eat until your belly hurts—and then do it all over again. The City of Light shines on.
When’s the best time to go to Paris?
Late summer and early fall are typically the best times to visit Paris. The weather is warm and mild and this is also when Paris is most culturally active, unveiling new exhibits and welcoming the return of the some of the most anticipated festivals.
December and January provide a more festive experience, with Christmas markets and events. All weather aside, there is hardly a bad time to visit Paris, though many businesses close in August and it’s not the best time to visit.
How to get around Paris
From either of the city’s two airports, the RER B, a regional rail line, is the fastest way to reach the city center. Taxis are convenient, but they can be costly.
Getting around: There are few cities as walkable as Paris. For further distances, le métro is the quickest and most reliable means of getting to and from your destinations (sometimes faster than a taxi). Google Maps is a reliable way of figuring out which train to catch. Ubers operate here.
Paris also has excellent bike infrastructure. On nice days, grab a bike share with Vélib, the city’s successful bike-share program, or Lime.
Can’t miss things to do in Paris
Whether at the peak of summer or in the moodiness of a winter’s night, nothing elicits a chorus of oohs and ahs like a leisurely after-dinner stroll across the city’s iconic bridges and along the banks of the Seine River. Amble across the Pont des Arts toward the Institut de France and continue along the docks of the river, watching the Bâteaux Mouches glide by and illuminate the river with their lights. Keep wandering until you reach a spot to pause for an unobstructed view of a twinkling Eiffel Tower (every hour, on the hour, after sundown). It’s free and absolutely stunning at all times of year.
– If time allows, you really shouldn’t miss visiting the Louvre, the Musée d’Orsay, and Sacré-Cœur, or taking a stroll through the Luxembourg Gardens.
Food and drink to try in Paris
Culture in Paris
Every international city has its iconic landmarks and cultural institutions. In Paris, most travelers would cite the Louvre as the must-visit art stop, but curious visitors should look beyond the usual suspects and explore places like the Musée de la Vie Romantique, the Jewish Art and History Museum, the Cinémathèque Française, and the Fondation Cartier.
Dive a little deeper into a fascinating chapter of 20th-century Parisian history with a historian-led Context walking tour that focuses on the city’s occupation by Nazi Germany, a time marked by unrest, bravery, and heroism. – Given the Parisians’ well-documented penchant for celebrating art, culture, and design in all its forms, you can count on a packed schedule of festivals all year long. Whether for a neighborhood street parade or larger-scale happenings like Paris Plage and Nuit Blanche, it’s worth planning your vacation around the city’s celebratory timetable.
Local travel tips for Paris
- Always greet shop owners and restaurant staff with “bonjour” when entering and before asking a question or making a request.
- When metro train cars are crowded, give up your folding seat and stand.
- A baguette is always better with cheese—the older the cheese, the better.
- Do not overlook the city’s farmers’ markets as potential lunch spots.
- Macaron loyalties teeter between Ladurée and Pierre Hermé, so try both and decide for yourself.
- The Champs-Élysées has few redeeming qualities and is considered the Times Square of Paris by locals. Skip it and opt for a bird’s-eye view from the top of the Arc de Triomphe.
Practical Information
- U.S. visitors to France do not need a visa for stays of less than 90 days.
- France uses type E and C plugs, so visitors from the U.S. will need an adapter.
- France’s official currency is the euro.
- The official language is French, though you’re likely to hear several languages spoken, as Paris is an international city.