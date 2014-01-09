Whether you’re coming from within Europe or from farther afield, when you arrive at either of the city’s two airports—Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle or Orly—you’re a short train, bus, or cab ride away from the beating heart of Paris. The RER B, a regional rail line, is the swiftest way to reach the city center. The Roissy and Orly buses also drop off passengers in prime locations in the city for about $10 to $12. Taxis are convenient, but they can be costly. Plan ahead and try WeCab, a shared-car option that offers flat rates to and from the airport, and guarantees to get you there on time.

There are few international cities as eminently walkable as Paris. When your feet can no longer support your museum- and restaurant-hopping, the public transportation system offers an efficient and user-friendly way to link the city's many neighborhoods. Buses offer the best view, but le métro is the quickest and most reliable means to get to and from your destinations. If you own a smartphone, be sure to download the “Paris By Métro” app, which is accessible offline. If taxis aren’t viable for your budget, consider day or week passes to tour the city on two wheels with Vélib, the city’s successful bike-share program (reserve online).