A cab from the airport to the city center runs about 35 euros during the day and 50 at night; a commuter train (Metro Line 3) also run to Syntagma Station every half-hour for around 10 euros. Once in Athens, the subway is sparkling and efficient, if not particularly wide-reaching (the subway was built for the Athens Olympics in 2004, but archeology precludes a dense network). Buses are plentiful if erratic, and be warned that the city’s few trams are painfully slow. Cabs are inexpensive, but be aware that many cabbies don’t speak great English (locals recommend the TaxiBeat app). Have your destinations in writing to show your driver in a pinch.