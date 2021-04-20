Table Mountain
Tafelberg Rd, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
| +27 86 132 2223
Photo courtesy of Craig Howes/Cape Town Tourism
Table MountainCape Town’s Table Mountain National Park, which hugs the perimeter of the city, is so popular that the line for the cable car to the top can be longer than a queue for a Disneyland ride. But why stand in line when you can put your feet to use? There are several routes that lead to the top of the 3,562-foot, flat-topped mountain, including the two-mile Platteklip Gorge trail. Yes, it’s steep, but startling views of the city and the Atlantic await. Trek, get hungry, then picnic on local provisions—crackers, Dutch-style Gouda, and biltong, the thick-sliced South African jerky—before riding the cable car back down.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Within a few short minutes of boarding the Aerial Cableway, you're soaring 9,800 feet above Cape Town and Table Bay. The car rotates as it moves, giving everyone inside a 360-degree view. At the summit, there's a restaurant, an adorable souvenir shop, and an ice cream kiosk housed inside an old converted cable car. If you love to hike, you can test your skills by walking up the mountain and then rewarding yourself with a snack and a glide back down to earth. The cableway operates most days of the year and runs from 8 a.m. until the last car leaves the top station at 7 p.m.
AFAR Contributor
over 4 years ago
Take a Cable Car to one of the World's Seven Wonders
Table Mountain is one of those rare super touristy experiences that is absolutely worth it. The mountain range, which hugs the city, is open to the public via a cable car (book online to avoid lines). From the top, you can hike about a mile of trails along the peaks with epic views of the surrounding areas.
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago
Hike Table Mounntain
It's a must-do, but wear comfortable shoes, bring bottles of water, and pack sunscreen. We finished climbing to the top in an hour and a half, thankful that they've made it easy for the non-experienced hikers with a rugged-rock staircase from start to finish. However, that does not mean that it wasn't challenging but the views as you rise in elevation are worth the effort. Reaching the top, we treated ourselves to a carb-heavy meal at the Table-Mountain Cafe and a air-conditioned cable car ride down the mountain.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
New Year's Eve on Table Mountain
Table Mountain is not only a must-see Cape Town attraction and one of the best places to watch the sunset in the city, it's also a very unique place to spend New Year's Eve. The rotating cable car whisks you up to the flat top of the mountain where a small restaurant and visitor shop are located. After bidding farewell to the final sunset of the year, the temperatures drop. Find a nook on the rocky, "city bowl" side of the park and watch the city lights begin to twinkle. At midnight, everyone on the mountain joins in a countdown, culminating with the tiniest of fireworks bursting over the V&A Waterfront and around the suburbs sprawling in front of you. Huddling under fleece blankets while sipping bubbly on top of a mountain makes for an incredibly memorable New Year's Eve. Cable car tickets in the summer are half-price after 6pm. Drive yourself or pre-book a cab on New Year's Eve to pick you up. The cable car station is a very long walk to/from the city, with no shoulder in parts, so walking this route at night is not recommended.
about 5 years ago
Southern Africa Travel Tips - Table Mountain
While many cities around the world are famous for their city skyline, Cape Town’s skyline is made up of one particularly interesting feature, known as Table Mountain. The hill is absolutely breathtaking both on top and viewed from below. It is a piece of natural beauty that provides the backdrop for this beautiful city, and a great place to relax on a clear day. Presently there are laws protecting the hill, and even about how tall buildings are allowed to be around it, so the view of the hill is fairly un-obstructed There are really two different phases to Table Mountain, there is the hill you see on a clear day, and then there's the hill with a beautiful white cloud covering the top (known as the Table Cloth). If you're planning to visit Table Mountain, you can only go up when the Table Cloth is gone. Since the cloth is fairly unpredictable, it's a good idea to plan on going up as soon as possible, but have alternative plans in case you can't. The Table Mountain website has a weather report and Table Cloth warnings to help you plan your visit. Once you go up the hill, the views are spectacular, and the city and surrounding area can be enjoyed while strolling along well-maintained pathways. There are a few pathways that are a bit challenging, however most are very easy. As for viewing Table Mountain from the ground, there are thousands of options. One great spot to look and photograph the hill is in The Company Garden's, you can't sit and just watch the Table Cloth stream down the sides of the hill. For a wider view of Table Mountain, head down to the waterfront near the Cape Wheel ferris wheel.
almost 7 years ago
Tablecloth on the Mountain
This was one of the best highlights of our trip to Cape Town. We could not go the day before because of the windy conditions, so we postponed it for the next day. We are so glad that we did because when the cable car made it to the top, the clouds were thick and covered the mountain. This is know as the "table cloth". Walking through the clouds, seeing the unique flora, and enjoying the spectacular views of Cape Town from on top of the mountain is truly a "once in a lifetime" experience. The wait is not that long, and the line moves pretty quick. Bring a jacket though!
almost 7 years ago
Table Mountain
This day was breathtaking and one I won't forget. Myself and friends waited briefly in line for the the Ariel Tramway to transport us 15 minutes to what seemed like the top of the world. We visted Table Mountain, the magical backdrop and centerpiece of Capetown. Once at the top we were met with stunning views of the city, coast, skyline and nature. We followed the provided wooden foot paths and walkways circling the mountain top for hours, never bored by its beauty. I'd suggest dressing warm, the temperature does drop at the top. Keep in mind that you are one with the clouds. Before the return trip down, kill some time at the cafe, or take in the gift shop to grab your refridgerator magnet momento, just because you can.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset view on a flat mountain
Absolutely my favorite place that I traveled to in South Africa. Took the cable car up Table Mountain for less than $8.00 roundtrip. Wandered for 3 hours until the sun set. Next time I'll be hiking up there :)