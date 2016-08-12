Eight major islands comprise the Hawaiian archipelago, meaning there’s coastline in abundance and a beach for everyone. Adventurers skirt the edges of Kauai’s Napali Coast by kayak. Sun worshipers lounge around lazy Lanikai Beach on Oahu and on Maui's Kaanapali Beach, where the sun feels so close it’s hard to believe you’re at sea level. Beaches like Punaluu Beach on the Big Island—with its black sand—and the Red Sand Beach on Maui reward day-trippers with their psychedelic scenery. Meanwhile, the gravity-defying waves of the Banzai Pipeline hurl themselves against Oahu’s North Shore in winter, and the churning surf of nearby Waimea Bay seems like it can’t be made of the same gentle stuff that kisses the coast off Lanai.