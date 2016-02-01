Jordan draws history buffs with its archaeological remains, as well as pilgrims with the chance to walk in the footsteps of prophets, but the country’s contemporary side is just as fascinating. It’s worth planning a trip around annual events like the Jerash Festival, which brings a packed program of theater, music, and dance to both Jerash and Amman during July and August.



Traveling during Ramadan doesn’t make for major problems, though visitors should refrain from smoking, eating, and drinking in public during the day, and be aware that some restaurants close during daylight hours and several tourist sites keep shorter hours. Even outside of holidays, traditional culture is proudly maintained and very much a part of modern Jordanian life.