Turks and Caicos Islands

The Turks and Caicos have three international airports, but most foreigners go through Providenciales International Airport on Providenciales (Provo) the main developed island. Most flights go via Miami, and there are limited flights within the Caribbean from Turks and Caicos—so if you plan to island hop, you will likely find yourself backtracking through Florida. The airport in Provo has a tourism booth for arriving passengers, and a restaurant, but little else. The Grand Turk International Airport and South Caicos International Airport are local airstrips used mostly by private charter flights.

It's easy to get around Provo either by taxi or rental car. If you plan to explore beyond Provo, however, it's best to rent a car, even if just for a few days, as taxi fares add up quickly. And a car is necessary if you're staying in one of the villa rentals on the island. Most rental companies offer free drop-off and pickup from your hotel. You can also rent scooters. Note that driving is on the left-hand side.