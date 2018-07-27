France is the ultimate destination for food lovers, but you don’t have to be a gastronome to appreciate the country’s diverse culinary scene. In Paris, you’ll find pretty much everything the country has to offer, from haute cuisine to traditional brasseries and tiny bars touting natural wines. Smaller cities are more regional—Provence is known for sunny Mediterranean dishes like bouillabaisse, ratatouille, and tapenade; Brittany and Normandy are famous for lamb, cider, crêpes, and oysters; and Perigord and Dordogne are the places to go for foie gras, wild mushrooms, and every kind of cheese imaginable. The croissant—while most plentiful and so very good in Paris—can be found countrywide.



Paris is ground zero for the country’s drinks scene, though wine and cocktail bars are all the rage and you’ll find them just about everywhere in France. The capital city is also the center of the coffee renaissance, but good cafés have quickly spread to other major cities.



When traveling in France, be mindful that restaurants keep strict hours, almost uniformly from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for dinner. Brasseries are the exception—they stay open all day, making them perfect for families. Bars keep slightly longer hours, though for true late-night revelry, you’ll need to find a nightclub.