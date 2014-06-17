All visitors must possess a valid passport and proof of onward or return travel. Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau is the main air hub, with service to many other islands. Abacos has two small international airports with U.S. connections. Private and public ferry services are available between most major islands.

Major airlines connect the United States with the Bahamas, and if you plan to stay in Nassau, Paradise island, or Freeport, your journey is a simple one. If you plan on reaching one of the Out Islands, options are more varied—and more exciting. You can charter a plane or speedboat, or secure passage on a mail or delivery ship, like an adventurer of old. More than a dozen Bahamian islands are served by U.S. airlines and Bahamasair; reaching the Exumas, Eleuthera, and the Abacos is a straightforward affair. Car rental isn't a necessity in the Bahamas; both Nassau and Freeport have solid taxi and transportation networks, while many of the roads on the Out Islands are in such poor condition that driving isn't worth the effort. Car rental is also exceptionally expensive, even by Caribbean standards. One exception is Grand Bahama Island; driving here is simple and straightforward. Remember that in the Bahamas you drive on the left. Hitching a ride on one of the 19 “Post Office Navy” ships isn't as common as it once was, though all 30 inhabited Bahamian islands are still serviced. Boats leave from Potter's Cay and Prince George Wharf each morning, with voyages that can last from 5 to 12 hours, depending on your final destination. Prices are cheap, but accommodations are sometimes rough (depending on the boat). Conversely, seeing the islands by charter boat is a remarkable experience, and comes with a remarkable price tag. Charter companies operate on all of the major islands.