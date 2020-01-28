Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco's Golden Arches

During a week's stay in San Francisco, a friend and I decided to see as much as we could of the city by walking and only walking. My Midwest feet were not used to the hills but I thought I was up for the challenge. First was Chinatown before climbing up to Coit Tower for my first glimpse of San Francisco's golden arches. I hoped that my annoyance with the hills- who builds an urban area on hills anyways?- would be tamed by the views I had read about. Sadly, no such views were found. The fog created such a dense blanket that only the very tips of the bridge were visible. My disappointment was echoed by the pain in my feet. "Ready?" said my friend and self-proclaimed tour guide. "No," said my feet but I heard my mouth say yes instead. Down from Coit Tower we went, then north towards the shoreline, around Pier 41 because Pier 39 looked too crowded, and then westward we went in search of the bridge. Following Jefferson St. to its end at the Aquatic Park, we walked through the Fort Mason Green, hugging the coastline as best we could. After what seemed like hours, we came to the San Francisco Bay Trail and took it to the Warming Hut Cafe. A break to buy snacks was short-lived since I was "encouraged" to walk a little further. And so I did. We ended on the rocks under the bridge, just as the fog finished untwining itself. There we sat, under the not-so-golden golden arches, enjoying the breeze and view. Despite the pain, it was the best way to see the city.