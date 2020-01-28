Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Golden Gate Bridge

Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Happy 75th Anniversary San Francisco California United States
Good Morning Marin Headlands San Francisco California United States
Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Presidio and the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Iconic Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Bridging the Golden Gate San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge - tourist attraction in San Francisco San Francisco California United States
The best way to cross the Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Occidental End San Francisco California United States
Under The Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Are We There Yet?: Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge In Winter San Francisco California United States
Blazing Bikes San Francisco California United States
Biking the Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Bridge and the Fog San Francisco California United States
San Francisco's Golden Arches San Francisco California United States
The fog and the bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden sunset San Francisco California United States
Breathtaking view of the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
75th Anniversary of the Goldern Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge Right Before Sunset San Francisco California United States
An engineering marvel San Francisco California United States
Walking across the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Best Photo Op of the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Driving Across the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Making the most of the San Francisco Bay & the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Breathtaking Bridgde San Francisco California United States
Cycle the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Walking the Golden Gate Bridge and views of the bay San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge Walk San Francisco California United States
Turbulent Mirror San Francisco California United States
Neo & Lisa San Francisco California United States
10 Million Pics And Counting San Francisco California United States
Cruising on the Golden Gate Bridge with your dog San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Happy 75th Anniversary San Francisco California United States
Good Morning Marin Headlands San Francisco California United States
Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Presidio and the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Iconic Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco San Francisco California United States
Bridging the Golden Gate San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge - tourist attraction in San Francisco San Francisco California United States
The best way to cross the Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Occidental End San Francisco California United States
Under The Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Are We There Yet?: Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge In Winter San Francisco California United States
Blazing Bikes San Francisco California United States
Biking the Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Bridge and the Fog San Francisco California United States
San Francisco's Golden Arches San Francisco California United States
The fog and the bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden sunset San Francisco California United States
Breathtaking view of the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
75th Anniversary of the Goldern Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge Right Before Sunset San Francisco California United States
An engineering marvel San Francisco California United States
Walking across the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Best Photo Op of the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Driving Across the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Making the most of the San Francisco Bay & the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
The Breathtaking Bridgde San Francisco California United States
Cycle the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco California United States
Walking the Golden Gate Bridge and views of the bay San Francisco California United States
Golden Gate Bridge Walk San Francisco California United States
Turbulent Mirror San Francisco California United States
Neo & Lisa San Francisco California United States
10 Million Pics And Counting San Francisco California United States
Cruising on the Golden Gate Bridge with your dog San Francisco California United States

Golden Gate Bridge

There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and Marin County (to the north). The 2.7-kilometer-long (1.7-mile-long) bridge was completed in 1937 in one of the most remarkable engineering feats of its time. Although the idea of traversing the Golden Gate by way of a bridge had been discussed for decades, the fear that fog and wind would make the project nearly impossible discouraged planners. In the end, the bridge was completed in four years at the cost of $35 million as well as the lives of 10 construction workers. A pedestrian path along the bridge offers stunning views of the bay and San Francisco as well as an up-close look at this Art Deco wonder.

By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Kimberley Lovato
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Happy 75th Anniversary

May 27, 2012 marked 75 years for the Golden Gate Bridge and another opportunity to admire the history, beauty, and ingenuity of this famous span. The fireworks were spectacular and worthy of the San Francisco icon.
Bronwen Gregory
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Good Morning Marin Headlands

I can't say enough about the endless miles of beautiful bike rides that Northern California provides. Lately, my favorite weekend ride unfolds in the following order. 1) Bike from home high in the Berkeley Hills, down to the Oakland Ferry. 2) Ferry into San Francisco. 3) Ride the outer city loop, keeping the water to my right and head toward Fort Point. 4) Up through the Presidio and then across the Golden Gate Bridge. 5) Once on the other side of the bridge, turn left and tackle the gorgeous Marin Headlands climb up to Hawk Hill. 6) Descend the 18% grade and ride out toward Rodeo Beach. 7) Retrace my steps back to the Berkeley Hills, exhausted and inspired.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

There have been a handful of places that I wanted to visit, but more specifically landmarks that I wanted to see. The Golden Gate Bridge was one of them and finally, after all these years I was able to cross the bridge - on a bike! My daughter loves the old movie The Graduate and especially the scene where Dustin Hoffman drives across the bridge in his Alfa Spider convertible with Simon & Garfunkle's "Mrs. Robinson" playing. She told me that when I go there, that I should do the same - cross it in a convertible sports car with Mrs. Robinson playing. I didn't manage to do it the way she suggested and Hoffman did but mine was more memorable. I rented a bike in the city and pedaled across it, with the wind in my face, holding my little cam out in front of me with one hand and listening to the song on my iPod. I almost crashed into a cyclist in his tight "go faster" cycling suit who, I believe, swore at me, but I did it and have a crappy video as a memory!
Lara Takenaga
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

The Presidio and the Golden Gate Bridge

Not crossing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco would be like skipping the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It’s a rite of passage every visitor should experience. The best way to traverse this iconic symbol of the city is either on foot or two wheels. Start your pilgrimage from the Presidio, a large park and former military base that covers the city’s northern tip. Star Wars fans should make a detour to explore Lucasfilm’s Letterman Digital Arts Center, where you’ll find film memorabilia and a Yoda fountain. As you walk or ride through the park, you’ll get picture-perfect views of the orange beauty—as long as it’s not shrouded in fog—and be primed to embark on the 1.7-mile journey across the bridge.
Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

The Iconic Golden Gate Bridge

There are many ways to experience San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Touch it at Crissy Field, rise above it at the Marin Headlands, or walk all the way across it and take the ferry back from Sausalito. For a more close-up tour of the bridge and Bay, take a Bridge 2 Bridge Cruise on the Red & White Fleet from Fisherman’s Wharf Pier 43½. You'll cruise along the Bay, past Alcatraz, and over to the no less impressive Bay Bridge, whose dramatic new eastern span opened in 2013.
Amalia Nita
over 5 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

The "international orange", Art Deco towered silhouette of Golden Gate Bridge over blue ocean and green rolling hills is soul satisfying in the light of day and becomes pure poetry at sunset. If you never before took into account the possibility of falling in love with a bridge, you might find yourself ready to reconsider. Best when indulged in the evening on a first come last gone basis. From Mission and 5th Streets (a short walk from Union Square), in front of the Old Mint Building, any Golden Gate Transit bus, including Routes 70, 80 and 101 operates to the Gorgeous Bridge.
Amalia Nita
over 5 years ago

Bridging the Golden Gate

Golden Gate is not only the name of the deep, foggy, current tormented strait of water between urban San Francisco and wild Marin County, it is also the symbol of what separates us as human beings, the mysterious and moody nuances of the soul. The beautiful suspended structure which conquered the strait in 1937 is not only a red Art Deco bridge, it is the symbol of that elusive, strong but flexible something which brings us truly together, if we are lucky, stubborn and well timed. At least this is how I explained to myself on the second day of Christmas the endless fascination I feel for this bridge.
Armida Trentino
about 5 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge - tourist attraction in San Francisco

This iconic bridge is one of the largest suspension bridges in the world, and is regarded as one of the wonders of the modern world. The child of Leon Moisseiff, who designed and built it, and Irwing Morrow, who designed the towers and the general layout, the bridge is very tourist friendly, equipped railings, walkways, and pedestrian halts so you may take in the beautiful panoramas. It features in many books and movies and had become synonymous with San Francisco. Details 1] Other Ticket Prices: Though there are no tickets, toll rates ranging from $6 - $42 may apply. 2] Tips & Warnings: Cyclists have toll free access 24/7 to both East and West sidewalks. 3] Pedestrains are allowed access only on the East Sidewalk. 4] Roller blades, skates, skateboards, wheelbarrows and pushcarts are NOT allowed on the bridge. Eat Outs - 1] Golden Gate Bakery 2] Golden Gate Meat Company 3] Greens Restaurant
Tara Guertin
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago

The best way to cross the Bridge

Even in the fog when the horn nearly knocks you off!
Danielle Zitoun
over 5 years ago

The Occidental End

North of the Golden Gate, along the ocean all the way to the giant redwoods, there stretches a somewhat desolate landscape littered with lighthouses and fog induced towns that inspire hitchcockian daydreams on a clear sunday afternoon road trip.
AFAR Traveler
over 5 years ago

Under The Golden Gate Bridge

Did you know you can stand under the Golden Gate Bridge. Yes, just visit Fort Point. Fort Point is a marvel of masonry skill, and an amazing historic place. Open from Monday Thru Sunday it is worth a visit any time of the year. Read more about it here: http://sf.untappedcities.com/2011/11/04/architecture-spotlight-fort-point—the-gibraltar-of-the-west-coast/
Lindsay Davis
over 5 years ago

Are We There Yet?: Golden Gate Bridge

Commuters heading home at dusk over the Golden Gate Bridge. Something of note about the bridge- the walkway closes at 8pm and if you are on the other side when it does you will be stranded, in the rain, waiting for a bus that never comes, arguing with your then-boyfriend about which one of you has to call California Highway Patrol to come drive you back over it.
Silva Skenderi-Brown
over 5 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge In Winter

San Francisco, being chilly almost all year round never ceases to impress me with the shear beauty of its larger than life structures and mountains in the background.
Krista Pappas
over 5 years ago

Blazing Bikes

My son and I had such a great time riding bikes from the wharf, over the GG bridge to Sausalito, and then from there returned on the ferry back to the wharf. Don't miss this fun when visiting San Francisco.
Liz Galpin
over 5 years ago

Biking the Bridge

When visiting San Francisco in June one of the things we did was rent bikes and ride across the Golden Gate bridge. What a fantastic way to see the bridge! We started off near Fisherman's Wharf then headed down the trails towards the bridge. Once we crossed the bridge we headed over to Sausalito where we caught the ferry back across the Bay. There are several companies that offer this service, complete with bikes, helmets, maps and bags for your possessions. The paths were mainly flat, but there were a few hills. Some of the hills were a bit challenging for the casual cyclist, but you can always get off the bike and push it up the hills.
Jay Suherwanto
over 5 years ago

The Bridge and the Fog

Surprisingly, only during summer times you can catch heavy fog in San Francisco. So, when you visit San Francisco on July and August, don't forget your coats.
Christy Brunsell
over 5 years ago

San Francisco's Golden Arches

During a week's stay in San Francisco, a friend and I decided to see as much as we could of the city by walking and only walking. My Midwest feet were not used to the hills but I thought I was up for the challenge. First was Chinatown before climbing up to Coit Tower for my first glimpse of San Francisco's golden arches. I hoped that my annoyance with the hills- who builds an urban area on hills anyways?- would be tamed by the views I had read about. Sadly, no such views were found. The fog created such a dense blanket that only the very tips of the bridge were visible. My disappointment was echoed by the pain in my feet. "Ready?" said my friend and self-proclaimed tour guide. "No," said my feet but I heard my mouth say yes instead. Down from Coit Tower we went, then north towards the shoreline, around Pier 41 because Pier 39 looked too crowded, and then westward we went in search of the bridge. Following Jefferson St. to its end at the Aquatic Park, we walked through the Fort Mason Green, hugging the coastline as best we could. After what seemed like hours, we came to the San Francisco Bay Trail and took it to the Warming Hut Cafe. A break to buy snacks was short-lived since I was "encouraged" to walk a little further. And so I did. We ended on the rocks under the bridge, just as the fog finished untwining itself. There we sat, under the not-so-golden golden arches, enjoying the breeze and view. Despite the pain, it was the best way to see the city.
Adrian Stoian
over 5 years ago

The fog and the bridge

The iconic Golden Gate bridge is both an engineering achievement and a go to for both tourists and locals. Quite often the bridge plays hide and seek with the fog.
Elaine Li
over 5 years ago

Golden sunset

One of the best places to see the Golden Gate Bridge. Drive along the bay under the highway, and you'll come across this spot with parked cars and travelers with DSLRs.
Elaine Li
over 5 years ago

Breathtaking view of the Golden Gate Bridge

This spot is easily accessed by exiting the highway right before the tunnel to Oakland, CA. A great view of the Golden Gate Bridge, SF and the natural surroundings.
Colin Crawford
over 5 years ago

75th Anniversary of the Goldern Gate Bridge

We had a great view of the firework display from Belvedere-Tiburon, about 5 miles away
Marcia Prentice
over 5 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge Right Before Sunset

I spent the day in San Francisco photographing a creative icon and his family for an international interview online magazine. Before I flew back to San Francisco I had a few more hours of light to capture the city. I hit up all the most memorable spots in the city including the Golden Gate Bridge. The Battery Golden Gate Lookout gives you the best view of the bridge and the entire city!
Jessica Infantino Trumble
over 5 years ago

An engineering marvel

No trip to San Francisco is complete without a visit to the Golden Gate Bridge. During my recent visit, which was also my first time to the city, I was in awe of this phenomenal structure. Sure, we've read about it in text books and seen it in countless movies, but like the Eiffel Tower or Colosseum, you can't truly appreciate the beauty of the Golden Gate Bridge until you see it in person. The icing on the cake was to walk across the bridge, both ways. After reading the history of its construction in the exhibit at the south plaza, my up-close-and-personal look left me even more dumbfounded. The splatters of "International Orange" paint (the official color of the bridge, which is repainted every 10-20 years) on the ground, a testament to the windy conditions high atop the bridge, reinforced my appreciation for the men (who were clearly not afraid of heights!) that built the Golden Gate more than 75 years ago.
Ashley Lohmann
over 5 years ago

Walking across the Golden Gate Bridge

I could reach out and touch the giant steel cords supporting the very ground beneath my feet. I had admired the Golden Gate Bridge from a distance and even driven across it countless times, but when I started my walk across its two-mile span, the bridge seemed larger than life—sand dollar-sized bolts, cables as thick as my forearm, and support posts 54 feet wide. The view from the bridge is just as awe-inspiring as the view of it. I watched dolphins playing in the surf below, sailboats dancing in the distance, and a giant cargo ship passing slowly beneath us. Most intriguing, however, was a portable toilet bolted to the bridge’s railing and camouflaged with the same orange vermillion paint that coats every inch of the structure. The sidewalk that runs the length of the bridge can be accessed from the parking lots and bus stops at each end. Despite the wind, which whips across the bridge on most days, it’s worth an intimate look at this San Francisco icon.
Christopher Bartholomew
over 5 years ago

Best Photo Op of the Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is a capricious model, changing according to vantage point, lighting and fog conditions. Consistently, my favorite spot to capture the bridge is just south of the San Francisco side along Merchant Road and Lincoln Blvd. At the end of a pathway through a grove of California Cypresses the bridge is perfectly framed between the trunks and canopy of two outlying trees. I always think of this as the perfect family Christmas photo spot, but usually just end up enchanted by the Golden Gate. While the photo op is unparalleled, the free parking along Merchant Road and Lincoln Blvd is also pretty hard to beat.
Jackie Kenkeo
over 5 years ago

Driving Across the Golden Gate Bridge

This is the spot to be after you drive across the bridge. It was awesome! The weather was great that day, too.
emily virgil
over 5 years ago

Making the most of the San Francisco Bay & the Golden Gate Bridge

The best way to experience the wonder and awe of the San Francisco Bay is by bike. The best way to experience the Golden Gate Bridge, the bay's ruby gemstone, is by ferry. Combine the two and you're, well, golden. Add in fixin's for a picnic to be had at Chrissy Field, at San Francisco's edge of the Golden Gate Bridge and you're coming close to a near perfect day. All you need is a bicycle and an adventurous spirit to ride said bike. One can begin at the Ferry Building...or anywhere along Embarcadero and cycle thru to Chrissy Field. Stopping at Chrissy Field for your own picnic or to enjoy The Warming Hut are both good options. Once you make it to the town of Sausalito, stop in for a beer or an Ice Cream anywhere along the path. If you're up for it, cycle up to Heath Ceramics for a tour and shopping excursion! FInally, catch the Sausalito Ferry back to the Ferry Building. There you have a near perfect day.
Deborah Boone
over 5 years ago

The Breathtaking Bridgde

Since this was my first trip to San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge was a must see!
Amanda Holmes
over 5 years ago

Cycle the Golden Gate Bridge

There are a number of bike rental companies in San Francisco that allow you to rent by the hour or for a full day. We took the full day package and cycled from the east end of the city to the west end. The highlight was cycling across the Golden Gate Bridge. The high winds kept you alert, but the warm sun made the journey truly incredible. Once you reach the north end of the bridge, tourist take pictures at the vista point so its best to go early to get a clear shot of the Bridge. Bring some water and a few snacks - the hills and wind of San Francisco are sure to give you quite a workout!
Noel - freelance writer and photographer
about 5 years ago

Walking the Golden Gate Bridge and views of the bay

A wonderful walk and photo details of the Golden Gate bridge, panoramas and San Francisco skyline http://travelphotodiscovery.com/a-golden-gate-new-years-walk-travel-photo-mondays/
Scott Ferreira
over 5 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge Walk

This was an unbelievable walk. My girlfriend Kellie and I walked from Fishermans Warf, to the Golden Gate, across it, and up into Sausalito. Needless to say we couldn't feel our legs afterwards.
Danielle Zitoun
over 5 years ago

Turbulent Mirror

Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge into the city from Marin County, I noticed the view from the broken mirror. Fitting, as the exhibit at the Legion of Honor was Partners in Surrealism featuring work by Man Ray and Lee Miller. An astonishing collection.
Amelia Harter
over 5 years ago

Neo & Lisa

My French Connection, my other family. I love them.
Carmen Raggio
over 5 years ago

10 Million Pics And Counting

There's probably more pictures of the GGB than 10 million. It doesn't really matter, every time I drive over the bridge it's a magical experience, especially when the fog is rolling in. (Bonus points for some super rad appropriate music blasting on the radio with the windows down. I'd like to say this time it was zeppelin "going to California")
Diana Nguyen
over 4 years ago

Cruising on the Golden Gate Bridge with your dog

My Saint Bernard Giada loves car rides. I was happy to introduce the Golden Gate Bridge (and Karl the Fog!) to her during our summer road trip down the Pacific Coast Highway.

More From AFAR

Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities
Immerse Yourself (and Your Family) in Italy’s Most Magical Cities
7 Days Exploring Queensland’s Unique Wildlife and Nature
7 Days Exploring Queensland’s Unique Wildlife and Nature
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Can Wearing Masks Protect Travelers From Coronavirus?
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes
Please Stop Packing Your Dirty Shoes With Clean Clothes