Singapore’s Changi Airport is a world-class transportation hub and a great introduction to the efficiency, cleanliness, and quirky charm that you can expect from the rest of the city. From the airport, it takes about an hour to get downtown by either bus or MRT (subway), either of which is a cost-effective option. A taxi will take 25 minutes and cost around SGD30. It is also possible to reach the city by train, bus, or car from Malaysia and farther north.

Singapore’s compact downtown core is very walkable, and the city offers excellent public transport links. If you have a smartphone with a data plan, you can use Google Maps to plan your route on public transportation. The “SG Buses” app will let you know how many minutes you have to wait at the stop for your bus. Taxis are also plentiful and inexpensive. Flag them down in the street or at designated taxi stands in the city center. There’s no need to worry about getting ripped off—taxi uncles (and aunties) are friendly, meters are always used, and tipping is not necessary.