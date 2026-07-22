Go on, wear white all month if you wish—there’s no reason now to abide by that closet cliché once Labor Day rolls around. Likewise, don’t think that because it’s September, you shouldn’t consider taking a vacation; the crowds have thinned out in many places, and the weather’s holding up fine.

We’d strongly recommend a jaunt to the British countryside, or perhaps a film festival in Montreal. Head to an unlikely Midwestern spot for prime fall foliage without the traffic jams, or celebrate black truffle season in one of the top places to source them outside Italy.

Here are the 10 best places to travel in September.

Asheville, North Carolina, for golf

The Biltmore Estate was constructed by George Vanderbilt in the 1890s. Courtesy of Inn on Biltmore Estate

Eighty-six years ago, Ben Hogan won the last Asheville Land of the Sky Open, a victory that teed him up to become a golfing great: He went on to notch 64 total PGA Tour wins over the course of his career. It bodes well for whoever takes the top slot this month when the PGA returns to Asheville, another part of the city’s efforts to rejuvenate in the wake of Tropical Storm Helene. From September 17 to 20, the first-ever Biltmore Championship Asheville will take place at the Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus–designed par-71 18-holer set 2,100 feet above sea level, an elevation that can increase distances and flatten trajectories. It combines open, meadow-style holes with some wooded stretches, challenging players to pivot for each. Make a pilgrimage to watch more than 100 pro golfers fight for that first title and the chance to follow in Hogan’s glitter-speckled footsteps.

Where to stay: The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Sneak around the extraordinary 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, conceived in the 1890s by George Vanderbilt, without the crowds if you book a room at this recently gut-renovated property; it comes with after-hours access.

Hurghada, Egypt, for diving

A September visit to Egypt doesn’t coincide with European school vacations, so crowds are typically thinner. Photo by Melnikov Dmitriy/Shutterstock

Diving among the reefs of the Red Sea is epic for anyone PADI-certified. September is one of the best periods to hit the waters, when the weather will be balmy and the visibility at its best (typically, up to about 100 feet). Think of it as the Goldilocks time, with days long enough to enable scuba diving late into the afternoon at the 30-plus dive sites within easy day-trip range.

The area is home to more than 300 species of coral as well as 1,700 shallow-fish species. Choose between the nature reserve of Ras Muhammad or the two islands known as “the Brothers,” where you’re likely to have an up-close shark encounter. Also consider the SS Thistlegorm, a superb wreck dive that’s been here since German bombers sank it in 1941.

Where to stay: The Oberoi Beach Resort Sahl Hasheesh

If you don’t opt for a liveaboard, the Oberoi Beach Resort Sahl Hasheesh is the ideal perch. The 48-acre all-suite resort is set across the bay from the somewhat over-trafficked Sharm el-Sheikh. From the jetty here, you can easily access the best of the reef.

Custer State Park, South Dakota, for the annual Buffalo Roundup

Custer State Park is home to a large American bison herd and is the site of the annual Buffalo Roudup. Photo by Jeff Morgan/Shutterstock

On September 25, the state park hosts a remarkable feat of wrangling, one that has been taking place here for more than 60 years: the Buffalo Roundup. Skilled cowfolk are trying to hustle more than 1,300 bison through the park’s rugged landscape. There’s more than spectacle to this event: The park can sustain only about 1,000 of the animals without grasslands becoming dangerously depleted, so the excess population will be auctioned off in the roundup’s wake.

Two days later, you’ve got a chance to commune with an entirely different aspect of the state’s history with the Volksmarch (German for “people’s march,” a nod to the huge numbers of Eastern Europeans who immigrated here). This 5- or 10-kilometer hike takes place each spring and fall and passes the Crazy Horse Memorial, which visitors typically can’t approach on foot. These are the only opportunities each year for the general public to hike up to the colossal sculpture’s face from the visitor area.

Where to stay: The Bavarian Inn

Another nod to the Teutonic presence here, the 64-room Bavarian Inn sits on five acres and was first opened by an expat German more than 50 years ago—hence the chalet-style architecture. There’s no on-site bierkeller-style spot to prep for Oktoberfest, so head instead to Wild Spruce Market or the Custer Wolf Food & Drink downtown.

Cotswolds, England, for a sheep dog show

Picturesque villages scattered along rolling hills draw travelers to the Cotswolds region. Photo by Flystock/Shutterstock

This rustic corner of Britain has recently been immortalized as the moneyed, sexed-up Rutshire in the Disney+ hit Rivals. We can’t promise any IRL sightings of Rupert Campbell-Black and company here —it’s set in the 1980s, after all—but the countrified lifestyle that it trumpets is more than true to life. Experience that firsthand September 9–14 at the International Supreme Sheep Dog Trials, which draws competitors from around the world in this canine cross between Crufts and the Olympics. Last year’s champs were Welsh handler Dewi Jenkins with his dog Clwyd Bob.

Come to see the working dogs display their skills in these bucolic settings and make the most of what’s nearby: Highgrove, of course, is the country retreat of King Charles III with pre-booked tours of the gardens available, while Tetbury is an antiquing hotbed. Looking for a postcard-pretty hamlet like a Cotswolds cliché? Try Minchinhampton (and just imagine Taggie and her dog strolling down the street behind you).

Where to stay: Daylesford Stays

Lord and Lady Bamford host the sheep dog trials at their estate, and they also operate four pubs (the Wild Rabbit is the snazziest) and more than 30 country-chic cottages and houses in the area, collectively called Daylesford Stays. Try to snag one of the dozen or so at the heart of the namesake hamlet for maximum charm.

Waikīkī, Hawaiʻi, for the Aloha Festivals

The annual Aloha Festivals kick off September 5 in Honolulu. Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock

Aloha Week started in the wake of World War II, an initiative aimed to burnish pride in Hawaiian heritage when the islands were not yet a state. This year marks the 80th anniversary of what’s now known as the Aloha Festivals; more than 100,000 people attend 100 or more events across the six major islands.

The best place to join in: Waikīkī, where it all started. Take your pick of events starting September 5, when you can watch the opening ceremony, anchored by oli (chants) and hula. Two weeks later, join in with the Waikīkī Hoʻolauleʻa, a block party that closes Kalākaua Avenue to traffic for the evening. It’s capped by the Floral Parade on the morning of Saturday 26, with floral floats, hula, and pāʻū riders, horseback riders festooned with flowers and representing the islands. If you’d like to center the rest of your visit in locally owned businesses, check the KuhiKuhi directory.

Where to stay: Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani

This 288-key boutique-style Halepuna Waikiki, one block from the beach, sits next to the storied grande dame sister hotel. Its name means “House of Welcoming Waters,” so head to the eighth floor for a 72-foot infinity-edge pool, set in a garden with superb panoramic views.

Branson, Missouri, for early fall foliage

The leaves around Branson turn early in the fall season because of the area’s higher elevation. Photo by Bonita R. Cheshier/Shutterstock

Head here from the last week of the month and you’ll typically have a four- to six-week window to wind ‘round the roads, checking out the changing colors to your heart’s content. (The higher elevation of the Ozarks pushes back the first leaf turn.) Get on Highway 165 for a 22-mile scenic loop that offers superb views, including across Table Rock Lake; make sure to pause at Point Lookout at College of the Ozarks, a bluff‑top viewpoint over Lake Taneycomo that’s an Insta-ready snap. Or hop out of the car and go hiking around the more than 1,500-acre Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area.

Where to stay: The Ozarker Lodge

Bring the outdoors inside with a stay at the 102-room boutique Ozarker Lodge. The two-year-old reboot of a classic motor lodge added decor intended to evoke an upscale campground, from a blazing fireplace to lounge-ready leather chairs.

Istria, Croatia, for truffle season

The ancient Roman Colosseum Arena in Pula is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Photo by Mazur Travel/Shutterstock

As much as we love Piedmont, Italy isn’t the only place you need to go to taste the finest truffles in the world. Truffles have naturally occurred here for centuries, but it was only in 1999 when an Italian hunter, Giancarlo Zigante, unearthed a 2.87 pound white truffle that they gained attention. Indulge as much as you can this month, as they arrive on menus now. Try them on pljukanci s tatufima (pasta twists with truffles) or ovčji sir s tartufima (sheep’s cheese with truffles). Pair them with the exceptional wines of the area, too, including the citrusy, mineral-heavy malvasia white that’s a signature—sample it at the tasting room at Kozlović Winery.

This month also sees a noteworthy event at Pula Arena, the 1st-century Roman monument that’s now used for open-air concerts and events: a gig on September 3 by Hollywood Vampires, the aptly named band comprising Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry. You can also work off all those truffles and wine via the Pula Marathon on September 19, which starts and finishes at that same Roman spot.

Where to stay: Pical Resort

The brand-new Pical Resort is particularly well-suited for families, with Quad rooms large enough for a sofa bed as well as a double, plus a cot. There are countless pools in the complex to enjoy, as well as direct access to the historic town of Poreč.

Frankfurt, Germany, for its year as the World Design Capital

Frankfurt is the fifth-largest city in Germany. Photo by Kiev Victor/Shutterstock

Frankfurt has long been dismissed as a stuffy, snoozy finance hub but that reputation’s rather unfair now, especially as it managed to snag the title of World Design Capital for 2026, a biennial honor conferred by the World Design Council. The theme, Design for Democracy, focuses on improving urban life through better city planning, and it’s being explored throughout the year via more than 2,000 different confabs. Don’t forget to pack your best Sprockets turtlenecks to attend.

Come this month and you can combine that cutting-edge conference with a centuries-old tradition. Dippemess is a folk fair that emerged around itinerant pottery sellers, who would typically visit to sell their dippe or earthenware pots. It now takes place in spring and fall, with this season’s session running September 11–27 on Frankfurt’s main fairgrounds at the Ratsweg. It’s a more low-key and family-friendly affair than the springtime festival and effectively marks the end of summer, lasting from afternoon until late at night. Expect carousels, roller coasters, and a hearty amount of cotton candy and bratwurst.

Where to stay: The Florentin

The von Speyer banking dynasty commissioned the villa at the Florentin’s core as its mansion back in 1901. It was expanded into a hotel a century later, and just re-emerged after a five-year hiatus as the city’s newest luxury retreat; the best rooms are the baker’s dozen in the original villa.

Québec, Canada, for arts festivals

September in Quebec is full of arts experiences across the province, and the Fairmont in Quebec City is an artwork in itself. Courtesy of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Make for the Francophone province this month, when there’s a raft of festivals celebrating its culture. Festival International du film de Montréal, Montreal’s upstart answer to the Toronto bash, runs September 4–7 while the Festival Quartiers Danses, a 10-day celebration of contemporary dance kicks off three days later. There are ticketed shows inside the Place des Arts but you can also catch free, outdoor performances around the city. This year’s focus is on Asia, especially Hong Kong and Japan.

There’s also a new attraction at the First Nation–operated Nibiischii Park in Québec’s northern reaches: the largest aerial trail in North America, a cliff-edge elevated walkway and suspension bridge that’s taken several years to install. It offers superb views of Cliff Bay and a chance to immerse yourself in the landscape, which is traditional Cree territory; the name Nibiischii comes from Cree and means “land of waters,” a nod to the dense network of lakes and rivers here.

Where to stay: Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

The skyline-defining Fairmont Le Château Frontenac opened in 1893 as part of the Canadian government’s program to unlock the country for travelers as it laid down an extensive coast-to-coast railway network. Its Disney-does-Loire-Valley design remains an architectural sugar rush, with copper-topped turrets, steeply pitched roofs, and the best perch overlooking the river possible in Québec City.

Redding, California, for waterfalls and a music festival

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area is known for its lake and its waterfalls. Photo by EWY Media/Shutterstock

Redding is one of interior NorCal’s classic Gold Rush–era towns—one that escaped the doldrums into which many of its fellow settlements descended. It cannily pivoted to providing modern outdoorsy types a base from which to explore Mount Shasta and rugged terrain that once harbored gold here. It’s now the anchor of the Shasta Cascade, the countryside quilted with hiking trails; don’t miss Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, best known for its quartet of spectacular waterfalls.

Linger in downtown Redding this month for a superb lineup of acts at the annual Redding Roots Revival festival (September 11 and 12). There are three stages featuring almost two dozen different acts—last year’s standouts were headliners the Mother Hips, Jackie Greene, and Sway Wild, all of them back again on the roster for 2026.

Where to stay: Thunderbird Lodge

Thunderbird Lodge, a 1960s-era motor lodge, received a pet-friendly makeover from the Patel family last year, brightening up its large rooms and spiffing up the outdoor pool on the property.