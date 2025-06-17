The Part of Sonoma Wine Country Most Travelers Overlook

The Wine Country of Sonoma County, California, has centered around the town of Sonoma and the eastern part of the county for decades. But head west, and you’ll find equally excellent outdoor adventure, boutique shopping, and restaurants and wine tastings, all set among the same rolling hills and vineyards that define the East—plus the rugged Pacific coast. It’s that unique terroir, shaped by coastal fog and a cool climate, that Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards draws on to produce wines unlike any other.

This year, the winery announced its latest release, the Sonoma-Cutrer 2024 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, a permanent addition to its wholesale portfolio. The wine showcases Sonoma-Cutrer’s commitment to innovation and how an approach that combines French winemaking inspiration with Sonoma terroir creates bright, complex tasting notes. Sonoma County’s diverse microclimates and soil types, plus its proximity to the Pacific coast, make it an ideal setting for crafting a crisp Sauvignon Blanc.

The exceptional wines like those Sonoma-Cutrer produces in Sonoma County complements endless opportunities to explore charming towns full of cafés, restaurants, shopping, and museums. The stunning backdrop of the coast and rolling hills also make the destination ideal for exploring the great outdoors.

Taste the 2024 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc from Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards Courtesy of the Duckhorn Portfolio

Located in Windsor, CA, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards is among the area’s oldest wineries, founded in 1983 by a former Air Force fighter pilot. It was one of the first to develop the Russian River Valley’s volcanic terroir for grape growing, and the winery has a legacy of making wines that express a strong sense of place.

Today, the all-female team of winemakers is dedicated to crafting delicious, drinkable wines and practicing sustainability. Their winemaking philosophy pairs innovation with traditional techniques from Burgundy, France, and helped pioneer some of the region’s outstanding signature Chardonnays.

Old World meets New World for elegant, food-friendly wines, including Sonoma-Cutrer’s new 2024 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc. The vintage is lively and balanced with a fruit expression (thanks to fermentation in stainless steel tanks instead of aging in oak) that gives it a distinctly California character. Scents of tropical flowers, pomelo, bergamot, citrus zest, and hints of lychee complement tasting notes of fresh pineapple, white flower, and subtle basil and lemongrass. The wine has a medium mouthfeel with a soft texture, crisp yet balanced acidity, and a refreshing finish.

Sonoma County’s diverse microclimate and unique soil make it an ideal place to craft a crisp Sauvignon Blanc that’s perfect for sunny days and effortless sipping. The new white wine is slated to become a permanent addition to Sonoma-Cutrer’s wholesale portfolio—a decision made based on the brand’s popularity, strong market demand, and building on the success of their previous Sauvignon Blanc vintages that were formerly only available direct to consumer.

The 2024 growing season started with a cool winter that winemakers initially feared would cause a late harvest, but the summer’s moderate temperatures and cool nights made for the perfect conditions to ripen the grapes while preserving their acidity. After harvesting, the grapes underwent a soft press cycle before being placed in stainless steel tanks for three weeks. Afterward, the wine rested on its lees—the spent yeast and grape particles that add texture and complexity—before being racked and blended. This wine’s vibrant flavor comes from an ideal 2024 growing season of moderate summer heat and cool nights, accented by a short heat wave in September, which gave it a boost.

Though the 2024 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc is predominantly available wholesale, you can find other varietals of Sonoma-Cutrer to purchase and enjoy at local restaurants with a meal. If you’re planning to dine at a BYOB spot, check out Oliver’s Markets, an independent and employee-owned Sonoma County grocer, and others for Sonoma-Cutrer wines to bring with you.

A trip to Sonoma County is full of opportunities to pair such excellent wines at farm-to-fork restaurants, explore charming towns full of cafés, wander among the trunks of majestic giant redwood trees, and spot whales off the coast of Fort Ross. Stay at a boutique hotel, in glamping tents, or a seaside resort. Any adventure you choose will reward you with the under-the-radar delights of this lesser-known wine country.

Explore the Russian River Valley

The pool at the Farmhouse Inn Courtesy of the Farmhouse Inn

For a well-located hotel, consider the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, owned and operated by a brother-sister duo. They grew up visiting what was once an 84-acre farm that Dominic and Kate Giovanetti ran starting in 1911. It became a local gathering place on weekends when dozens of people from across the region came to enjoy their hospitality. Today, the resort and its onsite Michelin-starred restaurant define the modern farmhouse aesthetic, with flower-filled gardens and a minimalist design featuring neutral colors and natural wood.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve Photo by Frank Thiemonge/Unsplash

Nearby, breathe in the fresh air and revel among the towering majesty of the trees at Armstrong Redwoods, some estimated to be 1,000 years old. The temperate rainforest ecosystem lets trees grow to 250 feet tall and up to 16 feet in diameter. The area has a visitor center, several self-guided hikes, and places to picnic.

For dinner, head to Guerneville to sample farm-to-table cuisine at Boon Eat + Drink, nationally recognized chef Crista Luedke prepares starters, shareable plates, and main dishes with ultra-fresh, local ingredients. Think Moroccan-glazed carrots with smoked yogurt, dukkah, and cilantro or braised pork shoulder with polenta, ricotta cheese, sauteed greens, and spiced pepitas.

Discover Healdsburg and Santa Rosa

A quiet walkway in Healdsburg Photo by Brett Wharton/Unsplash

Another option for accommodations near Sonoma-Cutrer is Wildhaven in Healdsburg. It’s a more rustic choice with tiny house-style cabins and glamping tents, all within steps of the Russian River.

Head to Santa Rosa to check out Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, once home to famed horticulturist Luther Burbank. You can learn how his enterprises shaped Sonoma County agriculture, see his historic home, and walk through the property’s greenhouse and gardens.

Visit Jenner, Bodega Bay, and Fort Ross

Jenner Beach, Sonoma Coast State Park Photo by Eric Stephens/Unsplash

Stay on the coast for a different side of the area, one filled with natural beauty and history. A seaside resort with a mid-century modern feel, Timber Cove Resort is a historic enclave with sweeping ocean views that incorporates natural elements into its design.

Fort Ross Photo by Y S/Unsplash

You’ll be near Jenner and the Pomo Canyon Red Hill Trail, a moderate 6.2-mile hike known for wildflowers, meadow and coastal views from the top of Red Hill, and waterfalls. History buffs will want to visit historic Fort Ross, a compound settled by Russian immigrants in 1812. In addition to the fort’s historic reenactments, there are tours available, and many guests enjoy walking along the pristine beach to look for whales from December to April. Anglers can try fishing in Bodega Bay with the Bodega Bay Sport Fishing Center, which charters boats for those interested in a few hours on the water and a shot at landing a fresh catch.

Watch the sunset on the spacious deck at River’s End in Jenner as the waves crash onto the shore. Follow patio cocktails with a dinner in the dining room, where the menu of contemporary American fare features locally sourced ingredients.

Eat and shop in Sebastopol and Graton

In Sebastopol, you can dine at La Bodega, specializing in lovingly prepared vegan, vegetarian, and pasta dishes. Afterward, shop Main Street and stop by the Barlow Market, a 12-acre multi-use community of makers, artisans, and merchants. The Barlow has shops, dining, drinking, and entertainment and hosts many events year-round. Then stop in the nearby small town of Graton to eat at the Underwood Bar and Bistro, where the menu features items like steak frites, burgers, and shareable flatbreads. (Pro tip: this area is easy to explore from a home base at the Farmhouse Inn.)

Check out Occidental and Freestone

A perfect place to visit on your way to the coast, Occidental is a cute town where you can grab coffee and snacks at the Altamont General Store. Housed in a historic building, the modern community café sources many ingredients from its farm a few miles away. Gluten-free pastries, hearty frittatas, and savory sandwiches will help fuel your day.

Another option is to get pastries and coffee (and a loaf to go) from Wild Flour Bread in tiny Freestone. This roadside stand has been baking organic brick-oven breads—ranging from sourdough to sweet bread baked with figs, pears, and ginger—since 1998. Visitors are welcome to explore the garden overflowing with flowers and vegetables.

