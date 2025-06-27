10-Day Bora Bora Itinerary Featuring Overwater Bungalows and Sunset Sails

One of The Islands of Tahiti’s most relaxing and naturally beautiful destinations, Bora Bora, is what Polynesian fantasies are made of. Kick back in overwater bungalows, snorkel in turquoise lagoons, connect with local culture, and simply unwind in paradise.

Perhaps the best and easiest way to reach this otherworldly haven is by booking an effortless, stylish escape with Goway, which includes stress-free flights on Air Tahiti Nui, transfers, your hotel stay, and more like breakfast, wellness activities, and watersports. Spend eight nights at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, where you’ll wake up to panoramic views of lush peaks and clear waters, savor just-caught seafood, and forget the outside world as you snorkel along colorful reefs. It’s not just a vacation—it’s a dream realized.