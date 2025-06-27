10-Day Bora Bora Itinerary Featuring Overwater Bungalows and Sunset Sails

One of The Islands of Tahiti’s most relaxing and naturally beautiful destinations, Bora Bora, is what Polynesian fantasies are made of. Kick back in overwater bungalows, snorkel in turquoise lagoons, connect with local culture, and simply unwind in paradise.
Perhaps the best and easiest way to reach this otherworldly haven is by booking an effortless, stylish escape with Goway, which includes stress-free flights on Air Tahiti Nui, transfers, your hotel stay, and more like breakfast, wellness activities, and watersports. Spend eight nights at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, where you’ll wake up to panoramic views of lush peaks and clear waters, savor just-caught seafood, and forget the outside world as you snorkel along colorful reefs. It’s not just a vacation—it’s a dream realized.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1–2Check into the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort
Settle into the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, where you’ll be free to discover the magic of turquoise lagoons, some of the largest overwater villas in the South Pacific, and palm tree–fringed beaches for eight nights. Unwind in the deep-soaking tub, watch fish swim past glass-viewing panels in the floor, and call the acclaimed St. Regis Butler Service for any special requests, big or small.
If you’re ready to explore, the 42-acre resort is full of activities and thoughtful amenities, including two white-sand beaches, four restaurants, complimentary watersports, a spa, a Lagoonarium, a fitness center, and tennis courts. Thanks to the Family Traditions program, kids will be included in the fun; choose from various activities (many of them complimentary) to experience together while exploring the island’s culture.
Days 3–4Dive into Bora Bora’s Legendary Lagoons
Next, head to a motu (islet) for a casual lunch of local fare, such as Tahitian raw tuna fish with coconut, grilled lobster, and fresh fruit. Dine with your feet in the lagoon and soak up the views of the iconic Mount Otemanu in the background. The following day, jump back into the ocean at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort’s Lagoonarium, a private, protected sanctuary of coral and kaleidoscopic tropical fish. If you prefer, book a scuba diving excursion instead to search for manta rays and fish at greater depths (for an additional fee).
Days 5–6Set Sail on a Traditional Outrigger Canoe
Come evening, immerse yourself deeper in Tahitian culture during a traditional outrigger canoe cruise that’s included as part of your trip. Used for fishing, sports competitions, and travel, these vessels can cross the Pacific Ocean at great speed. You’ll set off at sunset and arrive at the Saint James Bora Bora. This waterside restaurant combines French and Polynesian flavors in dishes like pan-fried scallops in a coconut crust and beef filet with truffle breadfruit gnocchi.
Days 7–8Embrace Polynesian Wellness
Modern facilities include an outdoor pavilion, a balneotherapy room, a Jacuzzi, a steam room, and a sauna. Inspired by the serenity of nature, the resort offers a full wellness program, including sunrise and paddle yoga (included with your stay), as well as classes like crystal singing bowl meditation and breathwork sessions on the spa’s beach for an added fee.
Days 9–10Visit a Local Artist’s Studio
On the final evening, say goodbye to The Islands of Tahiti with an included waterside dinner and a Polynesian culture show at Te Pahu. After breakfast the next morning, return to the Bora Bora Airport for your return flight to Papeʻete.