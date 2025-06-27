JOURNEYS

10-Day Bora Bora Itinerary Featuring Overwater Bungalows and Sunset Sails

Swim, sail, and relax in Bora Bora with a 10-day stay full of easygoing adventure and high-end comfort.

Overwater Bungalows at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

One of The Islands of Tahiti’s most relaxing and naturally beautiful destinations, Bora Bora, is what Polynesian fantasies are made of. Kick back in overwater bungalows, snorkel in turquoise lagoons, connect with local culture, and simply unwind in paradise.

Perhaps the best and easiest way to reach this otherworldly haven is by booking an effortless, stylish escape with Goway, which includes stress-free flights on Air Tahiti Nui, transfers, your hotel stay, and more like breakfast, wellness activities, and watersports. Spend eight nights at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, where you’ll wake up to panoramic views of lush peaks and clear waters, savor just-caught seafood, and forget the outside world as you snorkel along colorful reefs. It’s not just a vacation—it’s a dream realized.

Itinerary

tahiti-canoebreakfast-goway

Trip Highlight

Breakfast via Outrigger Canoe

Room service doesn’t get more distinctive than this. Start your day by embracing Polynesian culture with breakfast, arriving at your overwater bungalow on a va’a, the local outrigger canoe (for an additional fee). An ancestor of the catamaran, these ancient boats have been used for racing, travel, and fishing for around 2,000 years.
Thailand_Goway Logo

Trip Designer

Goway

For 55 years, Goway has been planning tailor-made trips with five-star stays and private tours. With decades of experience, you can rely on the trusted travel experts at Goway to plan your next getaway. Enjoy the best service in the business while they plan a vacation that’s perfect for you.
Swimming outside an overwater bungalow at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

Days 1–2Check into the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

From the moment you land in The Islands of Tahiti, you’ll enjoy exemplary service and seamless transfers—all you have to do is relax. Arrive in Papeʻete on an Air Tahiti Nui Dreamliner directly from North America and meet Goway’s local representative, who’ll assist you with the connecting flight to Bora Bora.

Settle into the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, where you’ll be free to discover the magic of turquoise lagoons, some of the largest overwater villas in the South Pacific, and palm tree–fringed beaches for eight nights. Unwind in the deep-soaking tub, watch fish swim past glass-viewing panels in the floor, and call the acclaimed St. Regis Butler Service for any special requests, big or small.

If you’re ready to explore, the 42-acre resort is full of activities and thoughtful amenities, including two white-sand beaches, four restaurants, complimentary watersports, a spa, a Lagoonarium, a fitness center, and tennis courts. Thanks to the Family Traditions program, kids will be included in the fun; choose from various activities (many of them complimentary) to experience together while exploring the island’s culture.
Snorkeling in The Lagoonarium

Days 3–4Dive into Bora Bora’s Legendary Lagoons

Celebrated for its enchanting lagoons, no trip to Bora Bora is complete without cruising through its azure water and meeting the fascinating creatures that call it home. Embark on a shark and ray-watching excursion (included as part of your package), during which you’ll have the opportunity to snorkel with harmless black-tip sharks and stingrays in clear, shallow water. Watching them glide gracefully past you will give you a new perspective on these gentle animals.

Next, head to a motu (islet) for a casual lunch of local fare, such as Tahitian raw tuna fish with coconut, grilled lobster, and fresh fruit. Dine with your feet in the lagoon and soak up the views of the iconic Mount Otemanu in the background. The following day, jump back into the ocean at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort’s Lagoonarium, a private, protected sanctuary of coral and kaleidoscopic tropical fish. If you prefer, book a scuba diving excursion instead to search for manta rays and fish at greater depths (for an additional fee).
The beach at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

Days 5–6Set Sail on a Traditional Outrigger Canoe

Take advantage of the resort’s wealth of amenities, cycling through the jungle on complimentary bikes and napping on some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. In addition to its natural beauty, The Islands of Tahiti offer a rich Polynesian heritage. Connect with the property’s Cultural Ambassador to learn about flower crown making, dance, music, and pareo painting (for an added cost).

Come evening, immerse yourself deeper in Tahitian culture during a traditional outrigger canoe cruise that’s included as part of your trip. Used for fishing, sports competitions, and travel, these vessels can cross the Pacific Ocean at great speed. You’ll set off at sunset and arrive at the Saint James Bora Bora. This waterside restaurant combines French and Polynesian flavors in dishes like pan-fried scallops in a coconut crust and beef filet with truffle breadfruit gnocchi.
The St. Regis Bora Bora Spa

Days 7–8Embrace Polynesian Wellness

Ideal for those seeking tranquility and relaxation, the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort boasts an idyllic spa on its own private island facing Mount Otemanu. Choose from Polynesian-inspired treatments, such as the Taurumi massage, which uses Tahitian monoï oil and combines traditional techniques with flowing forearm movements. (Spa treatments are an additional cost.)

Modern facilities include an outdoor pavilion, a balneotherapy room, a Jacuzzi, a steam room, and a sauna. Inspired by the serenity of nature, the resort offers a full wellness program, including sunrise and paddle yoga (included with your stay), as well as classes like crystal singing bowl meditation and breathwork sessions on the spa’s beach for an added fee.
Te Pahu at the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

Days 9–10Visit a Local Artist’s Studio

Included in renowned contemporary collections alongside the likes of Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, the late French-born local artist Alain Despart’s bold, colorful paintings are inspired by the spirit of Bora Bora. You’ll see a selection featured around the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, and you can learn more about his work and life at a private gallery viewing (requiring an additional fee, with complimentary transportation).

On the final evening, say goodbye to The Islands of Tahiti with an included waterside dinner and a Polynesian culture show at Te Pahu. After breakfast the next morning, return to the Bora Bora Airport for your return flight to Papeʻete.
