How to Slow Down and Recharge in Park City

Park City may be known for world-class skiing and the Sundance Film Festival, but the destination also invites a slow-travel experience for a trip that’s intentional and mindful. Mindfulness is a way of life here, perhaps best summed up by the idea of Mountainkind™.

That ethos means it’s easy to find eco-friendly accommodations and transportation, along with activities like wellness retreats. Practicing mindfulness can also include simply making sure to “leave no trace” when you hit the hiking trails. Here’s what we suggest if you’re looking to connect more deeply with the nature around you in Park City at any time of year.

Get spa treatments and take outdoor yoga classes in Park City

Park City is home to numerous relaxing, stylish spas in hotels like the St. Regis, Hotel Park City, and the Stein Eriksen Lodge, as well as businesses like Align Spa and Spa Montage. Red House Wellness in Park City offers holistic spiritual healing and digital detox retreats.

Boost wellness while exploring the great outdoors with Park City Yoga Adventures. Yoga experiences include stand-up paddleboard yoga, aerial silk yoga, hiking and yoga excursions, and snowshoeing.

Immerse yourself in nature

Park City landscapes Courtesy of Visit Park City

Natural environments (i.e., places with mountains, trees, water, or any outdoor setting) like Park City can also nurture and support your mental and physical health, according to studies. You can decrease anxiety and maintain a healthy cortisol (a stress hormone) level easily in this mountain town, thanks to the gorgeous peaks and verdant valleys that surround it.

To help care for Park City, practice good trail etiquette by leaving no trace on the trails (staying on marked trails and packing up your garbage), being courteous of other hikers and mountain bikers, and never taking items like rocks or plants from the trail. Take advantage of Park City’s Transit to Trails system that can help you get to trailheads without a car.

You can also look for volunteer opportunities to lend a helping hand to the Park City community. Nonprofit organizations such as Save Our Canyons, Recycle Utah, and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter offer various ways to get involved and host eco-friendly events throughout the year.

Dine at farm-to-table restaurants and stay at eco-friendly hotels

The pool at the Montage in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

To plan an eco-friendly trip to Park City, consider where you eat and stay to help offset your carbon footprint. A wide variety of eco-conscious and green hotels and resorts minimize their environmental impact, including the Treasure Mountain Inn, which uses wind power and takes extra care to reduce, reuse, and recycle as part of its business practices. Other sustainable accommodations that are part of Recycle Utah’s Green Business Program include the Hyatt Centric, the Lodge at Blue Sky, Park City Lodging, Newpark Resort, and more.

For a restaurant with a farm-to-table menu, make a reservation at Loma. This modern Italian spot sources its ingredients from local vendors with sustainability in mind, crafting wood-fired pizzas and artisanal pasta. Another conscientious choice is the Twisted Fern, a New American restaurant dedicated to minimally processed food and local ingredients. The Farm in Canyons Village similarly gets its ingredients from farms within a 200-mile radius.

Loma Courtesy of Visit Park City

Visit museums and galleries

According to studies, viewing art can improve mental health by reducing stress and lifting your mood. Appreciating art by local, emerging artists also helps you learn more deeply about the community. Park City has been an artistic hub for many years. Buying art, visiting museums, and donating to local institutions helps support Park City’s local economy.

The Kimball Art Center hosts an annual arts festival every summer and is open year-round with exhibitions featuring local and international artists. In addition to rotating shows, it offers classes, workshops, and other events throughout the year.

In downtown Park City, you can see works from relatively unknown and famous artists at Park City Fine Art. Go on a gallery tour and pick up a piece to take home. Other galleries include Gallery MAR, Montgomery Lee Fine Art, and Lik Fine Art. Theatre, music, and film lovers can catch a live show at the Egyptian Theatre.

Shop at a local, sustainable businesses

This community is a hub of small businesses that strive to minimize their environmental footprint. Offering green, non-toxic products, the women-owned fulFILLed is a lifestyle brand that carries free and ethically sourced products, ranging from beauty to home décor and travel essentials, such as reusable utensils and package-free soaps.

Park City banned plastic, single-use bags in 2017, so pick up a reusable canvas bag made by Stardust Sustainables (certified by the Recycle Utah’s Green Business Program) at the local grocery store, Market Park City. Explore other eco-friendly shopping options in Park City on the Recycle Utah website.

