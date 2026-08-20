Mark Ellwood

Mark Ellwood

AFAR Contributor

British-born, New York–based Mark Ellwood has lived out of a suitcase for most of his life. In addition to writing for AFAR, he is editor-at-large for luxury bible Robb Report as well as a columnist for Bloomberg Luxury. Mark is also an ongoing contributor to Financial Times and New York Times and the author of Bargain Fever: How to Shop in a Discounted World.

A frequent television host and contributor, Mark is a regular guest on NBC’s Today show as a travel expert guiding viewers to the best travel and flight deals available to destinations around the world and has also reported for NBC News and Today from the last three Olympics, in Russia, Brazil, and South Korea. For CNBC’s prime time show, Filthy Rich Guide, Mark was a valued on-air panelist. Mark has also filed segments for ABC News from destinations as diverse as London and Sydney and has contributed to Good Morning America, 20/20, and World News. He has guested on CBS This Morning, CBS Sunday Morning, CNN, HLN, Rachael Ray, Access Hollywood, and Extra.

After studying for an undergraduate degree in English Literature at Cambridge University and a Masters on a scholarship from the University of Chicago, Mark worked as a tour director leading art tours in Florence, Rome, and Paris. After graduating, Mark moved to New York to become a journalist and host/reporter-producer, specializing in luxury goods, travel, fashion, and contemporary art. Starting his television career with luxury network Plum TV, where he was a correspondent and producer for its weekly lifestyle show, Plum Daily, and for special live coverage of splashy events like Art Basel Miami Beach and Aspen’s Food + Wine festival. He created and hosted its first-ever travel series, Local Currency, taking viewers to various European cities and helping them pass as a local.

Mark’s most recent book, Bargain Fever, explores our culture’s newfound obsession with deals, discounts, and never paying full price, such as the unadvertised discount savvy shoppers can wrestle out of Prada staff with a few choice words or the woman who earns more than a $1 million a year reselling coupons.

Among his favorite pit stops: a stint in China’s capital of cool, Chengdu, where the Middle Kingdom’s trend-setting millennials have embraced homegrown rap and fashion to watching an entirely different kind of rapper— the cowboy poets of Wyoming by the campfire. He has judged the finer points of vodka-swigging at the cocktail set’s answer to Miss World in New Zealand and spent a weekend on the remote island in Japan that’s home to a multimillion-dollar, Monet-powered art collection.

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Halkidiki coastline featuring an expansive olive grove, private villas, and the distant holy mountain against a sunset sky
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arial view of Rovinj, located on the Istrian Peninsula in Croatia
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two people sitting by the lake with mountains in the background and the picture is made to look like it's been ripped in half
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Beautiful port of Nafplio city in Greece with small boats, palm trees and Bourtzi castle on the water
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Find the right destination for the right time of year. That might mean northern Italy in February, Belize in September, Mallorca in the summer, or Frankfurt in the fall.
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Rocky cliffs surrounding turquoise Mediterranean water in Malta.
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FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - MAY 5, 2013: Old buildings on Munsterplatz, the central square of Freiburg, Baden-Wurttemberg
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Faena - Living Room
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A tent bathroom at Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, in Punta Mita, Mexico, with large soaking tub and views of the Pacific Ocean
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To Understand Hotel Luxury, Look at the Bathroom
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FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA - SEPTEMBER 24: Cowboys in the Fort Worth Stockyards historic district. Septemberl 24, 2013 in Fort Worth, Texas, USA
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Borgo Santandrea's pastries and croissants, and a view from the terrace.
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Shangri-La
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Two sisters play on the big rock that is the focus point of the biggest pool at Coco Beach Resort, Belize
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Aerial Birds Eye View of Keystone Colorado
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Cape Town, South Africa, City, Buildings, Table Mountain
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A white-sand beach alcove surrounded by large rocks, boulders and cliffs with people sunbathing on the beach and a boat out on the turquoise water in Sardinia, Italy
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(Left) Glenaeagles bedroom with wooden canopy bed and pink sofa, (Right) Fife arms bedroom with bed with tartan throw
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Authentic traditional Greek islands- unspoiled Chios, little church in the sea over the rocks Agios Isidoros. Eastern Aegean islands
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A cobalt blue building and matching fountain surrounded by cactuses and palm trees
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The Marina at Mackinac Island with Saint Anne's church and the historic Victorian houses a sunset shot from Lake Michigan
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Snow-covered canals near water.
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The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has more than 700 guest rooms, as well as 17 restaurants and bars on property. It has had an AAA Five Diamond rating for close to 50 years.
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Burj Al Arab is a luxury hotel built on an artificial island in front of Jumeirah beach.
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The Katha Reading Lounge has large archways and sofas with views out to the surrounding landscape.
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The Moxy hotel in Chelsea has floor-to-ceiling glass walls and plant-filled common areas.
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Mark Ellwood
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