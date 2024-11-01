Fifteen years ago, we published the first issue of Afar. As cofounder and CEO, I’m so proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the years since.

Since our inception, we’ve sought to make a positive impact on the world through high-quality storytelling that inspires, enriches, and empowers travelers who care. We’re guided by our purpose: to make the world a better place through travel experiences that benefit the traveler personally, support the communities visited, and are sensitive to the effects on our planet.

The media industry has faced significant business challenges since we launched. Recently, the remarkable Zita Cobb of Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, Canada, told me something that resonated: “It has become increasingly clear to me that it matters very much how things are owned.

Afar is owned by three individuals: myself, my cofounder Joe Diaz, and good friend Ernie Garcia. Today, most media entities are owned by large corporations, which in turn are either owned by private equity firms or are publicly traded. The unfortunate consequence is that, by necessity, they (and particularly private equity ownership) prioritize short-term financial results.

We of course are also driven by the bottom line, but not to the exclusion of the values we stand for. We’re able to pursue projects that may not have an immediate financial upside, but that serve our readers and showcase our purpose. I hope you see that through our coverage of timely topics including climate, accessibility, community-focused tourism, and many more. Although being independent and small—relative to most of our direct competitors—can sometimes be challenging in terms of resources, I believe it has also served to our advantage.

When we were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who love Afar reached out with concern. The overriding message was that Afar is an important and much-needed voice in the world of travel. Thankfully, we were able to survive and come back stronger than ever financially, doubly committed to encouraging travelers—and the travel industry—to be better.

Thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way. Here’s to another 15 years. Together, we can help make the world better through travel.

Good Travels— Greg Sullivan, Afar Cofounder and CEO