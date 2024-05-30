Billie Cohen is executive editor of Afar.

Before starting here, she co-created the travel-advice start-up WendyPerrin.com; conceived and launched CondéNastTraveler.com; and served as deputy editor of Time Out New York and as founding editor of Time Out Singapore.

Prior to the pandemic, she spent more than three years as a digital nomad, working remotely from places including Cambodia, Mongolia, Canada, and Switzerland. She’s currently based in New York City.

Billie covers all areas of travel, and has soft spots for nerd travel, maps, intel, history, architecture, art, design, people, dessert, street art, and Oreo flavors around the world.

Follow her @billietravels.