10 Most Beautiful U.S. National Park Hikes

The U.S. National Park System offers an unmatched array of hiking experiences that cater to seasoned backpackers and casual day hikers alike. Across 63 national parks are more than 18,000 miles of trails, plus myriad opportunities for bushwacking in more remote parks, such as Denali. Some trails lead to once-in-a-lifetime viewpoints, while others reveal hidden oases that can be accessed only on foot.

Whether you’re chasing sweeping mountain views, crystalline lakes, or the dense beauty of old-growth forests, these are 10 of the best hikes in the national park system.

1. Cadillac Summit Loop, Acadia National Park

Length: 0.5 mile round-trip

Level: Easy

The Cadillac Summit Loop Trail is a short, paved trail that takes you to the highest point in Acadia National Park, standing 1,530 feet above sea level. While it’s a relatively easy walk, the summit offers a view of the first sunrise on the East Coast each morning, as well as panoramic views of the surrounding forest, the rocky coastline, and the islands scattered across Frenchman Bay. Once at the summit, take time to explore the old weather-station ruins.

The best time to visit is early morning or late evening, when the light casts a soft glow over the landscape and the crowds are sparse. Be prepared for chilly temperatures, even in summer.

The best time to visit Mesa Arch is at sunrise, when the soft light bathes the arch and canyon in warm colors, casting long shadows and highlighting the contours of the landscape. Photo by Jnjphotos/Shutterstock

2. Mesa Arch, Canyonlands National Park

Length: 0.6 mile round-trip

Level: Easy

Mesa Arcc Trail is one of Canyonlands’ most photographed and accessible landmarks, offering a stunning view without requiring a long trek. The trail to the arch is relatively easy, featuring a gradual descent over uneven and rocky terrain. Along the way, you’ll pass through a landscape of scrubby desert plants and weathered rocks. Once you reach the arch, the payoff is immediate. The arch is perched on a cliff edge, so its smooth, rounded shape perfectly frames the view of layered canyons rippling to the horizon. Through the arch, you can see the rolling red rock formations of the island district of Canyonlands, as well as the distant La Sal Mountains.

3. Triple Lakes Trail, Denali National Park

Trail: Triple Lakes Trail

Length: 9.1 miles one way

Level: Moderate

Despite being the third largest national park in the United States (spanning more than 6 million acres), Denali has very few established trails. There’s a small collection of very short, often crowded hikes near the park entrance, but otherwise, most of the park is a bushwhacking, choose-your-own-adventure story. However, if you want a longer, more immersive wilderness experience over rolling hills and through dense boreal forests, Triple Lakes Trail is the way to go. The trail’s moderate elevation gain provides a gentle ascent, making it feasible for most hikers. Keep your eyes peeled for beavers in the three lakes, moose grazing near the shoreline, and various bird species throughout the journey. Because the average Denali visitor tends to stick to easier excursions, chances are you won’t see anyone else on this trail.

The full out-and-back hike is tough to do in a single day. Most people shuttle to the southern end of the trail (most hotels can arrange for this) to start and end at the visitor center in Denali National Park. The trail is relatively quiet compared to other Denali hikes, so it’s essential to be aware of bears; traveling in groups and carrying bear spray is highly recommended.

The trail passes through an area that is prime habitat for wildlife, so keep an eye out for mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and marmots along the way. Photo by Angel Sees/Shutterstock

4. Hidden Lake Overlook, Glacier National Park

Length: 2.7 miles round-trip

Level: Easy

Hidden Lake Overlook offers one of the most accessible and rewarding hikes in Glacier National Park, delivering fantastic views with relatively little effort. This nearly three-mile round-trip trail starts at the Logan Pass Visitor Center, high up on the Going-to-the-Sun Road, and gradually ascends to a sweeping viewpoint overlooking the hidden alpine lake below. The trail is well maintained, with a steady, moderate climb that takes you through meadows and past fields of wildflowers (glacier lilies, lupine, and forget-me-nots, to name a few) during the summer months. As you hike, you’ll be treated to expansive views of the surrounding mountains, including the peaks of Mount Reynolds and the jagged cliffs of the surrounding wilderness.

On the Bright Angel Trail, be mindful of the intense heat, especially during the summer months. Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock

5. Bright Angel Trail, Grand Canyon National Park

Length: Up to 16 miles round-trip

Level: Strenuous

Bright Angel Trail is the Grand Canyon’s most iconic descent. This well-worn path invites hikers to journey from the rim to the river, tracing millennia of geological and human history. Starting at the South Rim, this trail plunges nearly 4,400 feet into the canyon’s depths. From the beginning, you’ll find yourself hiking past enormous red rock walls and steep cliffs, and along the way, the trail alternates between exposed sections and shaded areas, thanks to the groves of cottonwood trees that line the route. Even if you don’t make it all the way down, hiking a few miles offers a taste of the Grand Canyon’s grandeur, with each switchback and scenic overlook more mesmerizing than the last.

While the Bright Angel Trail is well maintained and popular, its steep descent can be tough on the knees, especially on the return. Remember that it’s more strenuous to come back up, so don’t accidentally descend farther than you can handle.

The trail features some challenging sections, including steep ascents and rocky paths, particularly as you gain elevation. Photo by Janice Chen/Shutterstock

6. Skyline Loop, Mount Rainier National Park

Length: 5.6 miles round-trip

Level: Strenuous

This moderately challenging loop provides a front-row seat to views of the snow-capped Mount Rainier and the surrounding alpine landscapes. Starting at the Paradise Visitor Center, the trail immediately begins its climb. In late spring and early summer, the meadows are awash with vibrant wildflowers like lupine, Indian paintbrush, and asters. By midsummer, the meadows are buzzing with life, from marmots darting through the grass to the occasional black bear in the distance. Higher up, the trail crosses over snowfields that persist into the summer months, providing a true alpine experience. A standout portion of the trail is the Panorama Point area, where you can take in views of the jagged ridgelines and glaciers up close, including the massive Nisqually Glacier.

The loop is best hiked from late July through early October when trail conditions are drier.

At low tide, you can walk right through the rock arch, exploring the area’s tide pools filled with colorful sea anemones, crabs, and starfish. Photo by Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

7. Rialto Beach to Hole in the Wall, Olympic National Park

Length: Up to 4 miles round-trip

Level: Easy

If rugged shorelines, tidal pools, and dramatic sea stacks are your vibe, this trail is for you. This four-mile round-trip hike takes you along the Pacific Coast, starting at Rialto Beach, known for its black sand and scattered driftwood, though the real highlight comes at the turnaround point: Hole-in-the-Wall, a unique rock formation that has a large arch carved through it by the relentless pounding of the ocean. The towering sea stacks and the romantic backdrop of the Pacific Ocean make this one of the most photogenic spots on the Olympic Peninsula.

The trail is mostly flat, making it accessible for most hikers, but the ever-changing tides mean timing is key to ensure the water is low enough to access the Hole-in-the-Wall.

The hike to Sky Pond can be challenging due to the elevation gain and rocky terrain, but it’s manageable for experienced hikers who are comfortable with some scrambling. Photo by Sean Xu/Shutterstock

8. Sky Pond, Rocky Mountain National Park

Length: Up to 9.5 miles round-trip

Level: Strenuous

Sky Pond is one of Rocky Mountain National Park’s most scenic hikes—we’re talking alpine lakes and majestic mountain vistas. Starting at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead, the path leads you through a dense forest, crossing over Glacier Creek and passing Alberta Falls as it winds through the valley.

As you gain elevation, the forest gives way to rocky slopes and meadows with wildflowers in full bloom during the summer months. The trail becomes more rugged and exposed, with sections of rocky switchbacks that will challenge your legs but offer sweeping views as a reward.

About three and a half miles in, you’ll reach the beautiful Loch Vale, a high-altitude lake surrounded by jagged peaks. The turquoise waters reflect the cliffs above, making it a perfect spot for a rest before continuing to the final stretch.

The last leg involves a bit of scrambling over rocks and navigating a few tricky sections. But once you reach the top, Sky Pond reveals itself; it’s nestled in a bowl of granite peaks, with clear, cold water reflecting the surrounding cliffs and waterfalls. The backdrop includes Taylor Peak and the dramatic spires of Sharkstooth, making this one of the most picturesque spots in the park.

The trail is most accessible from late June through early October.

While Artist Point isn’t as crowded as some of Yosemite’s more famous hikes, it can still see traffic during peak seasons, especially in summer. Photo by Oscity/Shutterstock

9. Artist Point Trail, Yosemite National Park

Length: 2.2 miles round-trip

Level: Easy

Artist Point may be a short, easy hike, but its payoff is nothing short of breathtaking. This well-maintained trail takes you through a forest of tall ponderosa pines and granite outcroppings before unveiling one of the most iconic views in Yosemite: Half Dome’s granite face towering above the valley, framed by the lush green meadows below. You can also spot El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall farther down the valley. Perfect for those who want a Yosemite vista without the more strenuous hikes, Artist Point is an accessible gem that never disappoints.

If you want a quieter experience, consider visiting early in the morning or later in the afternoon to avoid the busiest times.

When hiking the Narrows, waterproof shoes with good grip are essential, and a trekking pole is a good idea, as the riverbed can be slippery. Photo by Dan Cutler/Unsplash (left); Anna Sullivan/Unsplash (right)

10. The Narrows, Zion National Park

Length: Up to 9.4 miles round-trip

Level: Moderate

The Narrows is one of Zion’s most popular and unique hikes. Trekkers don’t just follow along the Virgin River; the Virgin River is the trail. Starting at the Temple of Sinawava, the dirt path immediately drops into the river, and hikers wade upstream (sometimes up to waist-deep) as the canyon walls narrow and rise dramatically around them. The hike is flexible, with most hikers turning around after a few miles, but those up for a longer challenge can continue deeper into the canyon. Along the way, hikers see impressive rock formations, with the canyon walls rising steeply and shifting in color from rich reds to more subtle grays. There are several side canyons you can explore—some with unusual rock formations and hanging gardens, where moss and ferns cling to the rock face.

Be sure to check the river conditions before heading out. Flash floods can make this hike dangerous, especially in the spring or after rainstorms.

