Spend 5 Days in St. John Without the Crowds

St. John, the smallest of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands, offers a uniquely preserved natural experience, with two-thirds of the island protected as Virgin Islands National Park. This five-day itinerary takes eco-conscious travelers and underwater enthusiasts through the island’s extraordinary natural beauty, from white-sand beaches to vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life—all without requiring a passport for U.S. citizens.
What makes this journey special is the focus on the park’s underwater treasures. More than 40 percent of the protected area lies underwater, creating a rare opportunity to explore a complete marine ecosystem under federal protection. From the world’s first marked underwater trail at Trunk Bay to coral formations at Waterlemon Cay, snorkelers of all experience levels can discover a kaleidoscope of marine habitats. Along the way, you’ll hike scenic trails past sugar plantation ruins, spot endangered species, and experience the biological diversity that makes this compact island a world-class ecotourism destination.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Start at Cruz Bay
Upon arrival in Cruz Bay, transport yourself and your luggage to your selected accommodation. Options include the Westin St. John Resort on Great Cruz Bay or one of the many vacation rentals and smaller inns available throughout the island.
Next, head to the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center, where helpful rangers provide maps, trail guides, and valuable information about current conditions and wildlife sightings. Educational exhibits explain the park’s diverse ecosystems, from coral reefs to tropical forests. You can learn about the island’s history, including Indigenous Taino inhabitants, Danish colonial settlements, and Laurance Rockefeller’s establishment of the national park in 1956.
Stroll through the charming town of Cruz Bay, which has a laid-back atmosphere with small, brightly painted shops and restaurants. Stock up on any supplies for your upcoming adventures—local shops offer environmentally friendly products in keeping with the island’s conservation focus, like sunscreen that’s safe for the coral reefs.
Sit down for dinner at a Cruz Bay restaurant featuring local ingredients and seafood caught in nearby waters, providing authentic flavors and sustainable dining options.
Day 2:Swim Through St. John’s Underwater Trail
Take North Shore Road (Route 20) from Cruz Bay along the island’s northern coastline. After about 15 minutes, you’ll arrive at Trunk Bay, one of the world’s most beautiful beaches. The National Park Service manages this beach and charges an entrance fee. Facilities include changing rooms, restrooms, a snack bar, and equipment rentals for those who haven’t brought snorkeling gear.
Take a moment to stand with your toes in the warm sand and survey the glittering sea, knowing that a world of wonders awaits as soon as you don your snorkeling mask. Keep your distance from coral (avoiding touching or standing on it) and use only reef-safe sunscreen to protect this fragile ecosystem.
Trunk Bay’s self-guided Underwater Trail, the first of its kind in the world, was established by the National Park Service. Plaques mounted on the seafloor along the 225-yard underwater path identify marine species and coral formations. Along the way, you’ll see brain coral, elkhorn coral, and sea fans. Keep your eyes peeled for blue tangs, parrotfish, and sergeant majors as you move in the water, enjoying excellent visibility for observing and photographing marine life.
The quarter-mile crescent of powdery white sand invites relaxation between snorkeling sessions, with shade from sea grape trees and palms along the beach’s edge. Trunk Bay snack bars offer options for lunch or enjoy a picnic on the beach.
In the afternoon, return to the water to explore different sections of the reef or simply enjoy reading on the beach or swimming in the Caribbean Sea. As the day progresses, notice how the changing angle of sunlight transforms the underwater landscape, highlighting different reef features.
Return to Cruz Bay in the late afternoon, perhaps stopping at an overlook along North Shore Road for views and photos of Trunk Bay from above. For dinner, choose another of Cruz Bay’s restaurants, where you can discuss the day’s discoveries over a meal featuring fresh island ingredients. Some establishments offer sunset views that perfectly conclude a day spent immersed in St. John’s natural beauty.
Day 3:Visit Cinnamon Bay and Maho Bay
Located just a short drive east of Trunk Bay on North Shore Road, Cinnamon Bay features one of St. John’s longest beaches, with nearly a mile of sand framed by coconut palms and sea grape trees. The bay offers excellent snorkeling, particularly around the rocky points at either end of the beach, where coral formations attract marine life. The Cinnamon Bay area also has historical significance, with evidence of Taino settlements and colonial-era structures. Look for informational signs that explain the area’s cultural history and ecological features.
After spending the morning exploring Cinnamon Bay’s underwater environment and relaxing on its expansive beach, continue eastward to Maho Bay for a different marine experience. This protected cove with calm, shallow waters has become known for reliable sea turtle sightings, as green turtles regularly feed on the abundant seagrass beds. Wade into water so transparent you can see your feet beneath it and snorkel over the seagrass meadows, being careful not to disturb these endangered animals as they graze.
Maho Bay also offers opportunities to spot southern stingrays partially buried in the sandy bottom, colorful reef fish along the rocky points at either end of the bay, and gliding eagle rays. The diverse habitats within this single bay—from seagrass to sand to reef—demonstrate the ecological richness of Virgin Islands National Park.
For lunch, enjoy a picnic on one of these beautiful beaches. The north shore of St. John has fewer dining options than Cruz Bay, so bringing provisions is often the most reliable choice. Explore different snorkeling spots at either bay in the afternoon or simply relax on the beach. Both locations offer shade options for a full day of outdoor enjoyment.
Return to Cruz Bay for dinner at one of the town’s restaurants as the day winds down. The variety of dining options allows you to experience different aspects of island cuisine throughout your stay, from low-key beach fare to fancier offerings featuring locally sourced ingredients and fresh seafood.
Day 4:Hike and Snorkel Waterlemon Cay’s Rich Marine Life
History buffs will enjoy a self-guided tour of this well-preserved sugar plantation established in the 1700s. National Park Service signs explain how these ruins represent the complex intersection of colonial economics, tropical agriculture, and the forced labor of enslaved people that shaped Caribbean history. Check out the windmill tower, sugar factory, and remaining structures while viewing Leinster Bay and the British Virgin Islands in the distance.
Then, set out on the Leinster Bay Trail, a relatively flat one-mile path that follows the shoreline through coastal forest to the beach facing Waterlemon Cay. The trail offers glimpses of turquoise waters and may reveal wildlife sightings, including hermit crabs, lizards, and tropical birds. Bring plenty of water, sun protection, and snorkel gear for the adventure.
Upon reaching the end of the trail at Leinster Bay beach, prepare for the highlight of your day—snorkeling to and around Waterlemon Cay. This small offshore island sits about 300 yards from shore, requiring a moderate swim across the bay. Consider using a float or snorkel vest for safety, particularly if you’re not a strong swimmer. You’ll be richly rewarded with some of St. John’s most diverse marine life and healthiest coral. Stronger swimmers can circumnavigate the cay, while those seeking a more relaxed experience can explore just the southern side, where currents are gentler.
The waters around Waterlemon Cay offer exceptional visibility and an abundance of marine species. Look for southern stingrays on the sandy approach, then vibrant reef formations as you reach the cay. The site is known for its high density of fish species, including blue tangs, wrasses, and parrotfish, plus frequent turtle sightings.
Take a break on the small beach at Leinster Bay for lunch, refueling for more afternoon exploration. After lunch, you can either continue snorkeling in different sections around the cay or explore an alternative snorkeling destination nearby, offering a variety of marine environments within a relatively small area.
In the late afternoon, head back toward Cruz Bay. For dinner, consider stopping in Coral Bay, a small community on the island’s eastern side, for fresh, local food served in an oceanside, open-air setting.
Day 5:Hike Reef Bay Trail
If you prefer a guided experience, check with the Virgin Islands National Park Visitor Center about their ranger-led Reef Bay hikes, which include transportation to the trailhead and a boat ride back to Cruz Bay from the beach (reservations recommended). Alternatively, you can hike the trail independently by arranging transportation to the trailhead on Centerline Road and either hiking back up or pre-arranging a water taxi pickup from Reef Bay.
The Reef Bay Trail descends approximately 2.2 miles from Centerline Road to the beach, passing through tropical forest habitats. Along the way, you’ll encounter historical artifacts, including the ruins of several sugar estates and ancient petroglyphs carved by the pre-Columbian Taino people near a freshwater pool.
The trail’s moderate difficulty comes primarily from its consistent downhill grade (which becomes uphill on the return journey if you’re not taking a boat back). Wear good walking shoes, carry plenty of water, and bring snorkeling gear if you’d like to explore the marine environment at Reef Bay Beach when you arrive at the trail’s end.
After completing the Reef Bay experience, revisit your favorite beach from previous days, perhaps Trunk Bay, Cinnamon Bay, or Maho Bay. Enjoy a special dinner in Cruz Bay for your final evening, reflecting on the natural wonders and ecological diversity you’ve experienced throughout your St. John adventure.
As you prepare for departure the next day, consider how Virgin Islands National Park provides a model for conservation that balances environmental protection with visitor access, allowing people to experience incredible natural beauty while preserving it for future generations. The memories and photographs from your St. John eco-adventure will remind you of the value of environmental stewardship and the incomparable experiences that protected natural areas provide.