Spend 5 Days in St. John Without the Crowds

After breakfast, prepare for a day at one of St. John’s most famous attractions—Trunk Bay and its pioneering underwater snorkel trail. Public safari taxis (open-air trucks with bench seating) will take you to major beaches, but many visitors prefer to rent a Jeep for maximum flexibility. If driving yourself, note that vehicles on St. John drive on the left side of the road, a remnant of the island’s Danish colonial heritage. Remember that you can buy lunch from a seaside snack bar or pack a beach picnic to bring.



Take North Shore Road (Route 20) from Cruz Bay along the island’s northern coastline. After about 15 minutes, you’ll arrive at Trunk Bay, one of the world’s most beautiful beaches. The National Park Service manages this beach and charges an entrance fee. Facilities include changing rooms, restrooms, a snack bar, and equipment rentals for those who haven’t brought snorkeling gear.



Take a moment to stand with your toes in the warm sand and survey the glittering sea, knowing that a world of wonders awaits as soon as you don your snorkeling mask. Keep your distance from coral (avoiding touching or standing on it) and use only reef-safe sunscreen to protect this fragile ecosystem.



Trunk Bay’s self-guided Underwater Trail, the first of its kind in the world, was established by the National Park Service. Plaques mounted on the seafloor along the 225-yard underwater path identify marine species and coral formations. Along the way, you’ll see brain coral, elkhorn coral, and sea fans. Keep your eyes peeled for blue tangs, parrotfish, and sergeant majors as you move in the water, enjoying excellent visibility for observing and photographing marine life.



The quarter-mile crescent of powdery white sand invites relaxation between snorkeling sessions, with shade from sea grape trees and palms along the beach’s edge. Trunk Bay snack bars offer options for lunch or enjoy a picnic on the beach.



In the afternoon, return to the water to explore different sections of the reef or simply enjoy reading on the beach or swimming in the Caribbean Sea. As the day progresses, notice how the changing angle of sunlight transforms the underwater landscape, highlighting different reef features.



Return to Cruz Bay in the late afternoon, perhaps stopping at an overlook along North Shore Road for views and photos of Trunk Bay from above. For dinner, choose another of Cruz Bay’s restaurants, where you can discuss the day’s discoveries over a meal featuring fresh island ingredients. Some establishments offer sunset views that perfectly conclude a day spent immersed in St. John’s natural beauty.