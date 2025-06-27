Where to Swim, Snorkel, and Sip Rum in Tahiti

Follow in the footsteps of ancient Polynesians, exploring pristine beaches, gin-clear lagoons, verdant valleys, and soaring granite spires in The Islands of Tahiti. Savor the rich culture of the archipelago, from pearl farms to traditional dance shows. Top off your trip with a flower-crown workshop and a dram of local artisanal rum crafted from sugar canes—part of a distilling renaissance and the immersive experiences you can have with this itinerary that spans Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Taha’a. (Note: Check the official package to see what’s included.)