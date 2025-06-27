Where to Swim, Snorkel, and Sip Rum in Tahiti

Follow in the footsteps of ancient Polynesians, exploring pristine beaches, gin-clear lagoons, verdant valleys, and soaring granite spires in The Islands of Tahiti. Savor the rich culture of the archipelago, from pearl farms to traditional dance shows. Top off your trip with a flower-crown workshop and a dram of local artisanal rum crafted from sugar canes—part of a distilling renaissance and the immersive experiences you can have with this itinerary that spans Tahiti, Bora Bora, and Taha’a. (Note: Check the official package to see what’s included.)
DAY 1Relax on a Black-Sand Beach and See a Polynesian Dance Show
Touch down in an Air Tahiti Nui Dreamliner, then transfer nine miles northeast to Le Tahiti by Pearl Resorts, the world’s only Polynesian-owned hotel collection. (Airfare, all hotel stays, and all transfers are included in the cost of the trip.) Refresh yourself with a coconut-pulp bath and a taurumi (traditional healing) massage at the hotel’s Tāvai Spa for an additional fee. Then, hit the black-sand beach before toasting sunset at the poolside bar with a classic mai tai or a mocktail featuring noni, a tropical evergreen fruit rich in antioxidants.
After an al fresco dinner, get into the island vibe with a traditional dance show from the Marquesas Islands about 900 miles west (costs apply). Thrill to the haka, originally a war dance to intimidate enemies, and the rustle of undulating grass skirts in these intricately choreographed performances.
DAY 2–3Head to Bora Bora and Go on a Shark Tour
Enjoy breakfast (included daily as part of your package) before a 50-minute nonstop flight to the “pearl of the Pacific,” Bora Bora. Coral reefs and motu (islets) shelter a postcard-perfect turquoise lagoon. Take a 10-minute boat ride to Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts, a Relais & Châteaux property where breakfast and dinner at select restaurants will be included you’re your four-night stay. The property’s garden greenery frames views of the famous silhouette of Mount Otemanu, an extinct volcano and the island’s highest point. Settle into a villa or overwater bungalow, before lunch at Miki Miki Restaurant, known for poisson cru, raw fish marinated in lime juice and coconut milk, the signature dish of The Islands of Tahiti.
After a siesta, grab gelato from the artisanal ice cream cart cruising past rooms from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. Next, pop into the resort’s petite museum honoring the first U.S. military deployment after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Around 3,500 military personnel arrived here in 1942 as part of Operation Bobcat, operating a fuel depot in the deepwater bay of Fa’anui. They outnumbered locals three to one, leaving a cultural imprint and enormous artillery cannons—never fired in anger—when the navy withdrew in 1946.
Gonzo travelers will love the resort’s half-day shark and ray snorkel tour, complete with a picnic on a remote, secluded motu beach—all included with your trip. Or take advantage of free gear loans to snorkel, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard. Then, unwind in the spa (available for an additional fee), which showcases monoi products blending Tahitian gardenias and pure coconut oil.
Days 4–5Go Boating in Bora Bora
Take a sunset sail on the Okeanos Pearl, a zero-emission, solar-powered catamaran, an excursion complete with sips and canapés, available as a package add-on. Other optional excursions include rum tastings, cooking classes, and a discovery program inviting guests into a coral nursery just offshore (costs apply). You could also choose to kick back at your private deck and pool.
Cap your Bora Bora visit with a spectacular, included meal under the stars at Otemanu restaurant, serving panoramic peak-and-lagoon views alongside Polynesian-international fare like squid-ink tagliatelle with shrimp.
Days 6–9Make Flower Crowns and Taste Rum on Taha'a
Hop a 20-minute flight to Ra’iātea, then a 35-minute boat ride to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts (staff help with the transfers, both included). Set on a private motu surrounded by curacao-blue seas, this serene property boasts overwater suites, thatched roofs, large verandas, colorful gardens, and venerable trees.
This itinerary includes dinner nightly at one of two onsite restaurants. The main restaurant, Hawaiki Nui, perches high in the lush canopy and serves a local delicacy, korori (firm, tender oyster meat drizzled with truffle oil).
For your morning meal, you can stick closer to sea level and enjoy a Canoe Breakfast delivered by an outrigger (for an extra fee). Later, immerse yourself in Polynesian culture with excursions like a Tahitian dance class or a floral crown workshop (costs apply). Or simply hit the game huts, snorkel in the coral garden, or discover sculptures by local artists peeking through lush tropical foliage.
Then, spend a day on Taha’a, visiting a pearl farm and distillery producing rhum agricole from sugarcane juice instead of the usual molasses. Stop at a vanilla plantation to learn how farmers hand-pollinate the flowers and sun-dry the beans of the world’s second-most expensive spice behind saffron. Both excursions require an additional fee.
Enjoy the free, 35-minute boat trip back to Ra’iātea the next day, then transfer (also included) to the Faa’a International Airport in Papeʻete.
