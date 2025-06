Where to Swim, Snorkel, and Sip Rum in Tahiti

Enjoy breakfast (included daily as part of your package) before a 50-minute nonstop flight to the “pearl of the Pacific,” Bora Bora . Coral reefs and(islets) shelter a postcard-perfect turquoise lagoon. Take a 10-minute boat ride to Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts , a Relais & Châteaux property where breakfast and dinner at select restaurants will be included you’re your four-night stay. The property’s garden greenery frames views of the famous silhouette of Mount Otemanu, an extinct volcano and the island’s highest point. Settle into a villa or overwater bungalow, before lunch at Miki Miki Restaurant, known for, raw fish marinated in lime juice and coconut milk, the signature dish of The Islands of Tahiti.After a siesta, grab gelato from the artisanal ice cream cart cruising past rooms from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. Next, pop into the resort’s petite museum honoring the first U.S. military deployment after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Around 3,500 military personnel arrived here in 1942 as part of Operation Bobcat , operating a fuel depot in the deepwater bay of Fa’anui. They outnumbered locals three to one, leaving a cultural imprint and enormous artillery cannons—never fired in anger—when the navy withdrew in 1946.Gonzo travelers will love the resort’s half-day shark and ray snorkel tour, complete with a picnic on a remote, secludedbeach—all included with your trip. Or take advantage of free gear loans to snorkel, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard. Then, unwind in the spa (available for an additional fee), which showcasesproducts blending Tahitian gardenias and pure coconut oil.