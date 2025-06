Sail Around French Polynesia by Yacht on This 10-Day Itinerary

Board the eight-hour Air Tahiti Nui flight from Los Angeles to Papeʻete—on arrival, your transfer from Fa’a’ā International Airport to the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa for a two-night, pre-cruise stay. (Your transfer and accommodations are included with your fare, too.) The property sits on 32 acres of lush tropical gardens and faces an idyllic lagoon, making it a perfect place to start decompressing.Enjoy the resort at your leisure, from complimentary breakfast to coral reefs, a lagoonarium, a scuba center, and two infinity pools. Guests can also relax in the Algotherm Spa , which blends ancient Polynesian techniques with French beauty and wellness science. Soothe yourself with a(traditional kneading) massage or a treatment featuring, a perfume oil made by soaking Tahitian gardenias in coconut oil.Dine and catch traditional dance performances at Te Tiare, serving French Polynesian cuisine like(raw fish marinated in coconut milk). Or savor a more intimate meal at Le Lotus, an overwater gourmet restaurant. World-renowned French chef Bruno Oger’s dishes include seared squid with bell pepper and anchovy sauce, as well as mirin-glazed butterfish accompanied by crunchy vegetables and puffed rice, served with a lemon-lemongrass sauce.Finish the night with live music and a nightcap in the Tiki Bar, featuring drinks like banana pineapple juice with coconut syrup. Or try a cocktail pairing gin with lychee syrup, apple juice, passion fruit puree, and a citrus kick from lemons grown in the island nation’s Marquesas archipelago.