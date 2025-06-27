Sail Around French Polynesia by Yacht on This 10-Day Itinerary

There’s perhaps no better way to explore The Islands of Tahiti than by tracing the trade routes of ancient canoe voyagers. Windstar Cruises takes guests off the beaten path with its Dreams of Tahiti package, which includes roundtrip Air Tahiti Nui flights from Los Angeles to Papeʻete and a stay on an intimate, all-suite yacht. Imagine peacock-colored lagoons where lush rainforests climb forbidding volcanic crags. Soak up this legendary natural beauty—and the adventures it offers—alongside authentic cultural moments, such as harvesting your own pearl, watching traditional dancers, and visiting a sacred UNESCO World Heritage Site.

